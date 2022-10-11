Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Trump Really Hates That a Black Woman Is Prosecuting Him
There is no one for whom Donald Trump holds more disdain than Black women. Even for a small, petty man whose presidency was almost singularly focused on insult-tweeting between golf and crimes, Trump seemed to reserve his greatest condescension and disdain for Black women, invoking racist and sexist language to demean their intelligence and capabilities.
msn.com
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Trump Interrupted by 'Fart Noises' While Speaking With Ashli Babbitt's Mom
A call from Donald Trump was interrupted by a man with a placard reading "Fart Noises," at a rally in Washington D.C. held to show solidarity with those arrested following the January 6 Capital Hill riot. The former president spoke to Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, the 35-year-old...
Andrew Giuliani Texted Oath Keeper Charged in Jan. 6 Riot: Report
A senior member of the far-right organization Oath Keepers engaged in text exchanges with former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani “about election issues,” NBC News reports, in what is said to be evidence of a growing connection between fringe groups and the Trump administration. Kellye SoRelle, the general counsel for the organization, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to four charges surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstructing justice by telling others to delete information from their phones. Along with the Giuliani texts, SoRelle also attempted to...
Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes' lawyers plan to argue that he shouldn't be convicted over charges relating to the Capitol riot as he was waiting for orders from then-President Donald Trump, which never came, the Associated Press reports. Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy, plans to take...
Oath Keepers leader said Trump 'will need us and our rifles', U.S. court hears
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Prosecutors on Tuesday were set to continue questioning their first witness in the trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and his associates for their alleged role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, following a first day of testimony about a "chaotic" scene with lawmakers in tears.
House Jan. 6 committee releases Oath Keepers' reaction when Trump tweeted during attack
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Thursday released walkie talkie communications from the far-right group Oath Keepers on the day of insurrection. In the audio, the group says that former President Donald Trump did not tell the rioters to "stand down" when he tweeted to support Capitol police amid the attack.
Donald Trump Brags Jan. 6 Was His Biggest Crowd Ever
Former President Donald Trump couldn’t resist boasting about the crowd size he attracted to Washington, D.C., on Jan 6 during his Saturday evening rally in Minden, Nevada. “These corrupt people,” Trump said, referring to the media, “will never take a camera and turn it around and show them how many people are here. They never do it. They’re corrupt.” Shortly thereafter, Trump proudly reminisced about Jan 6. “You know the biggest crowd I have ever seen? January 6. And you never hear that. It was the biggest. And they were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election.” “It was the biggest crowd, I believe, I have ever spoken to,” he concluded. On Friday afternoon, a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., attracted a measly 27 attendees. So far, over 300 individuals have pleaded guilty in connection to the Capitol riot. But Trump has floated pardoning them all if he wins back the White House come 2024.
New phone, huge diss: Mike Lindell spotted with cell after claiming FBI seized his
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was seen using a cellphone at former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally on Saturday, days after claiming the FBI had seized his phone.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's presence at Trump rallies sparks talk of 2024 ticket
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has become a top surrogate for former President Donald Trump this election cycle, raising speculation the Georgia Republican could be on the short list to be his running mate in 2024. Greene, who was first elected to Congress in 2020, rose to national attention by embracing...
QAnon, Christianity and Trump converge in Michigan
WARREN, MI — The crowd softened, a dramatic instrumental grew louder, and Donald Trump’s voice ascended into a monologue about “the radical left” leading America toward “destruction” and “Word War III.”. “As long as we are confident and united, the tyrants we are...
Oath Keepers founder: Be ‘ready to fight’ after Trump loss
WASHINGTON — Hours after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, the leader of the Oath Keepers extremist group was discussing how to push President Donald Trump to go further in his fight to cling to power, according to messages shown to jurors Tuesdayin his U.S. Capitol attack trial.
Donald Trump's QAnon cult rally: If you thought the fever was breaking, think again
Donald Trump continues to be the most dangerous man in America. Many people do not want to hear that; this version of reality is like an exhausting nightmare. But America needs to face the truth, and there isn't much time left. Last Saturday, Trump held a political rally in Youngstown,...
WATCH LIVE - Jan. 6 panel to subpoena Trump; new evidence from extremists
The U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee planned to vote Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify, as it presented interviews with his aides and new documents detailing his unflagging multi-part efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.
