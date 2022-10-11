Former President Donald Trump couldn’t resist boasting about the crowd size he attracted to Washington, D.C., on Jan 6 during his Saturday evening rally in Minden, Nevada. “These corrupt people,” Trump said, referring to the media, “will never take a camera and turn it around and show them how many people are here. They never do it. They’re corrupt.” Shortly thereafter, Trump proudly reminisced about Jan 6. “You know the biggest crowd I have ever seen? January 6. And you never hear that. It was the biggest. And they were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election.” “It was the biggest crowd, I believe, I have ever spoken to,” he concluded. On Friday afternoon, a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., attracted a measly 27 attendees. So far, over 300 individuals have pleaded guilty in connection to the Capitol riot. But Trump has floated pardoning them all if he wins back the White House come 2024.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO