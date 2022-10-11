Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Curse of Bridge Hollow - Review
The Curse of Bridge Hollow is now streaming on Netflix. The Curse of Bridge Hollow’s October release on Netflix is timely. The autumn vibes and playful yet spooky sentiments typically ascribed to a family-friendly version of Halloween cements its foundation. Because of this, any inclination to view it through a critical eye is subdued; the desire to just go with the flow and have fun is strong. Unfortunately, The Curse of Bridge Hollow has enough flaws that it’s not always easy to just enjoy the seasonal treats.
IGN
House of the Dragon: Paddy Considine on Why Viserys Died Thinking He Was a Failure
Paddy Considine’s performance as Viserys I Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon is being praised by fans and critics alike. The actor spoke to Vulture about why he thinks his character died thinking he failed as a king. In the interview, Considine talked about how Viserys’ multiple...
IGN
How to Watch the Thor Movies in Chronological Order
With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth's Thor Odinson is now the MCU hero with the most solo films. When you add to that the four Avengers movies he appears in, this mighty God of thunder has really put in the work. Thor has transformed from a...
IGN
Robbie Coltrane, the Actor and Comedian Who Played Hagrid in the Harry Potter Movies, Dies at 72
Robbie Coltrane, the actor and comedian who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, has died at the age of 72. As reported by BBC, Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright confirmed that he died in a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland, on Friday, October 14, 2022. Wright called Coltrane a "unique talent" and said that the actor "brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world."
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Spirited: Watch the Trailer for Movie Starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds
Spirited stars Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Josh Tippett, and more. The film will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from November 18.
IGN
Halloween Ends Review
Halloween Ends debuts in theaters and on Peacock on Oct. 14. Below is a spoiler-free review. The original Halloween practically invented the trope of the killer rising from his apparent death for one last surprise attack. In that same way, Halloween Ends as a whole feels like one heck of a narrative curveball right before the curtain closes on the franchise as we’ve known it up to this point (well, this time anyway). In opting to jettison all but the original film as canon, director David Gordon Green made an early choice to focus down his Halloween trilogy on the essentials of what made John Carpenter’s classic work, especially on how Michael Myers’ violence represented evil as an elemental force. Halloween Ends furthers Green’s exploration of whether evil and its effects can truly be overcome in ways that are intriguing in their larger implications, but sometimes at odds with its more grounded goal of bringing Laurie Strode’s story to a satisfying close.
IGN
New Little Mermaid Poster Shows Ariel Looking at the World Above
Disney has shared the first poster for its next live-action remake, The Little Mermaid. The new poster shows Halle Bailey's Ariel sitting on a rock on the ocean floor, looking to the world above. This is our best look so far at Ariel from head to, well, fin, as the teaser trailer from D23 refrained from showing very many shots of the character. You can take a look at the poster yourself below.
IGN
How to Watch Halloween Ends: Release Date and Streaming
The modern Halloween trilogy wraps up this week with Halloween Ends, the conclusion to Laurie Strode's decades-long struggle against Michael Myers aka The Shape. Following the excellent 2018 reboot and solid 2021 sequel, expectations are high for Halloween Ends, which hits theaters just ahead of its titular holiday. Halloween Ends...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Scorn Review
Imagine if you had to stick your hands into a sink full of dirty, putrid-smelling water to fish around for clues to a mystery. You keep pulling out weirder and more confusing stuff, and you really don't want to go back in again – but what you've found so far makes you extremely curious about what other secrets may be hiding in there. That's the best way I can describe the overall experience of playing Scorn, a first-person puzzle game about exploring the ruins of a dead civilization. With a mesmerizing, biomechanical aesthetic inspired by the likes of H.R. Giger and Harlan Ellison's I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream, it's far more disturbing and unsettling than it is horrifying. But the vibes it creates can be very potent.
IGN
The Tragic Hulk Story Behind the She-Hulk Finale
Warning: This video contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Season 1, Episode 9! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the Season 1 finale. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has wrapped up its first season on Disney+. But the biggest reveal in the Season 1 finale involves not Jen Walters, but her cousin Bruce. Hulk is back from the planet Sakaar, and he’s brought his son with him. That’s right: Skaar has joined the MCU. And if you’re not familiar with this junior Hulk, now is the time to brush up on the tragic history of Skaar and the Planet Hulk saga.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 8 Review - Season 1 Finale
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 8, which is now streaming on Prime Video. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. So here we find ourselves, at the end of all things – or...
IGN
How To Solve The Mine Cart Puzzle in Act 1 (Both Solutions)
Early into Scorn's first act, you'll be faced with a major puzzle that can be solved in two different ways. Both will offer a unique achievement, so if you're aiming to get 100%, you'll need to complete the puzzle using both the buzzsaw and scoop methods. If you're wondering how...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
The First Descendant - Cinematic Story Trailer
Learn more about the story, including the threat you'll face, in this new cinematic trailer for The First Descendant. A Steam beta for the sci-fi co-op shooter will be available from October 20, 2022, at 00:00 PDT until October 26, 2022, at 23:59 PDT. The upcoming beta will have a...
IGN
PSA: Black Adam Spoilers Are Being Leaked By The Rock Himself
SPOILER WARNING: The following paragraphs feature major spoilers for Black Adam's post-credit scene. Black Adam premiered in New York last night and IGN is here to warn you that spoilers are currently spreading across the internet. What's unusual about these leaks, however, is that it's Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson himself sharing the sensitive information.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Sauron Actor Revealed
FULL SPOILERS AHEAD FOR THE SEASON ONE FINALE OF THE RINGS OF POWER. After much speculation as to their identity, the eighth and final episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s first season revealed which cast member had been the evil Sauron all along. After an initial misdirect that said Sauron was The Stranger (David Weyman), it was revealed later in the episode that the Dark Lord was, in fact, Halbrand (Charlie Vickers).
40 Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Horror Movies That Will Forever Change The Way You Watch Them
Nothing to see here but blood, gore, and vibes, y'all.
IGN
Halloween Ends: Ending Explained, Easter Eggs and Post-Credits Check-in
Warning: Full spoilers follow for Halloween Ends. Do you want to know if there’s a post-credits scene in the film? We’ll tell you right here: No, there is not a mid-credits or a post-credits scene. Halloween was rebooted (again) in 2018, promising a fitting end to Laurie Strode...
IGN
Poker Face - Official Trailer
Set in the world of high-stakes poker, Crowe stars as tech billionaire and gambler Jake Foley who gives his best friends a night they'll never forget, a chance to win more money than they've ever dreamed of. But to play, they'll have to give up the one thing they spend their lives trying to keep…their secrets. As the game unfolds, the friends will discover what is really at stake.
IGN
The Good Nurse Review
The Good Nurse debuts in select theaters on Oct. 19, and streams on Netflix on Oct. 26. Based on a true story, The Good Nurse exposes the hypocrisy and self-interest embedded in a healthcare system that’s all about profit. A political thriller as much as a criminal one, it digs into the reckless abandon shown by hospitals when it comes to patient care… and how a cold-blooded killer can use that to their advantage.
Comments / 0