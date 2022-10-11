ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TX

Comments / 1

Related
bluebonnetnews.com

Delbert Lavon Estep

Delbert Lavon Estep, 89, of Dayton went home to heaven October 9, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. Delbert was born October 11, 1932 in Randlett, Oklahoma to Benjamin Harrison Estep and Lucy Mary Leckie Estep. Delbert has been a member of the Dayton community for the last 30 years, prior to...
DAYTON, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter All-Star Line Up

Congratulations Houston Astros on the win last night! We have our own all-star line up at the shelter who are hoping for some luck to come their way too. Each of these pups would love to be traded from the shelter team to your home team. Please come and visit them soon!
CONROE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Dayton, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Dayton, TX
Sports
City
Dayton, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson, 73, of Houston, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born on Sunday, November 7, 1948, in Cleveland, Texas to Issack “Jack mule” Robinson and Rosie Lee (Clinton) Robinson, both of whom have preceded him in death. Jackie was also preceded in death...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Matthews
houstoniannews.com

Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU

Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaparral Njrotc#The Orion Scoring System#The Champions Divisions
thepostnewspaper.net

2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School

Congrats to the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School, Zaine Wood and Dakota Mata! The two were honored at halftime of Friday’s homecoming game that saw the Indians defeat Nederland 41-18 to improve their record to 4-2 overall. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor,...
SANTA FE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton promotes Wesson to deputy city manager

Calyn Wesson is the new deputy city manager for the City of Dayton. She was promoted from finance director to the new position by City Manager Steve Floyd. “Upon my arrival at the City of Dayton, there were three assistant city manager positions, which are all vacated at this time. I felt this was very top-heavy for a city this size,” Floyd said.
DAYTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Pride Festival 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Pride Festival is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2022. This will be the fourth festival at Town Green Park, with a combined attendance of over 15,000 people since 2018. At The Woodlands Pride Festival, you’ll hear from our amazing speakers and...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
bluebonnetnews.com

Katherine Ann (Kirkland) Fort

Katherine Ann (Kirkland) Fort, 73, of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was born on Sunday, October 9, 1949, in Monticello, Mississippi to Richard Kirkland and Mattie Sue (Turnage) Kirkland. Katherine was preceded in death by her father, Richard Kirkland, brother, Billy Kirkland,...
CLEVELAND, TX
Eater

Where to Eat and Drink While Cheering on the Houston Astros in the Playoffs

Houston Astros have done Space City proud and are back in the playoffs, and in true Houstonian, food-focused fashion, home stadium Minute Maid Park and various local restaurants and bars are offering up new dishes and specials on food and drink to cheer them on. Here is a roundup of some of the most indulgent game-day eats and the best deals this post-season:
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Friendswood High School

Friendswood High School coaches and student-athletes were invited to sign the steel and foundation of (what will be) the new gym! They will forever be a part of this incredible structure!. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy