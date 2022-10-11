Read full article on original website
Delbert Lavon Estep
Delbert Lavon Estep, 89, of Dayton went home to heaven October 9, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. Delbert was born October 11, 1932 in Randlett, Oklahoma to Benjamin Harrison Estep and Lucy Mary Leckie Estep. Delbert has been a member of the Dayton community for the last 30 years, prior to...
BYU and Utah both miss out on commitment from elite basketball prospect Keanu Dawes
Keanu Dawes announced that he has committed to the Rice Owls after considering the BYU Cougars and Utah Runnin’ Utes
Montgomery County Animal Shelter All-Star Line Up
Congratulations Houston Astros on the win last night! We have our own all-star line up at the shelter who are hoping for some luck to come their way too. Each of these pups would love to be traded from the shelter team to your home team. Please come and visit them soon!
NASCAR driver Riley Herbst’s hauler crashes in Arizona
Las Vegas native and NASCAR driver Riley Herbst's car hauler appears to have been involved in a crash on its way to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Houston on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the westbound lanes of the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
Owner of purse from 1950s unearthed in Texas finally identified
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The original owner of a purse that had been missing for more than 60 years has been identified. Recently dug up under the floorboards of a former stage at the old League City School building, not too far from Houston, Texas, was a small purse belonging to someone with the name “Beverly Williams.”
Jackie Robinson
Jackie Robinson, 73, of Houston, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born on Sunday, November 7, 1948, in Cleveland, Texas to Issack “Jack mule” Robinson and Rosie Lee (Clinton) Robinson, both of whom have preceded him in death. Jackie was also preceded in death...
Only one Houston brewery wins medal at the Great American Beer Festival
New Magnolia Brewing takes home silver medal at the important national beer competition.
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
Report: 2 Texas cities ranked among the best for southern food in America
When it comes to eating southern food, it may be a good idea to stick to southern states and the cities within them to get not only legitimate, but the best southern food America has to offer.
Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU
Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School
Congrats to the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School, Zaine Wood and Dakota Mata! The two were honored at halftime of Friday’s homecoming game that saw the Indians defeat Nederland 41-18 to improve their record to 4-2 overall. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor,...
Dayton promotes Wesson to deputy city manager
Calyn Wesson is the new deputy city manager for the City of Dayton. She was promoted from finance director to the new position by City Manager Steve Floyd. “Upon my arrival at the City of Dayton, there were three assistant city manager positions, which are all vacated at this time. I felt this was very top-heavy for a city this size,” Floyd said.
The Woodlands Pride Festival 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Pride Festival is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2022. This will be the fourth festival at Town Green Park, with a combined attendance of over 15,000 people since 2018. At The Woodlands Pride Festival, you’ll hear from our amazing speakers and...
Local youth football team says decal company took hundreds and didn't deliver, and they're not alone
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been revised and updated. A Round Rock youth football coach said H-Town Decals took their money and did not deliver the product, and he's not alone. In football, lessons come in many ways. "Linebackers, read and react, read and react,"...
Katherine Ann (Kirkland) Fort
Katherine Ann (Kirkland) Fort, 73, of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was born on Sunday, October 9, 1949, in Monticello, Mississippi to Richard Kirkland and Mattie Sue (Turnage) Kirkland. Katherine was preceded in death by her father, Richard Kirkland, brother, Billy Kirkland,...
Where to Eat and Drink While Cheering on the Houston Astros in the Playoffs
Houston Astros have done Space City proud and are back in the playoffs, and in true Houstonian, food-focused fashion, home stadium Minute Maid Park and various local restaurants and bars are offering up new dishes and specials on food and drink to cheer them on. Here is a roundup of some of the most indulgent game-day eats and the best deals this post-season:
Friendswood High School
Friendswood High School coaches and student-athletes were invited to sign the steel and foundation of (what will be) the new gym! They will forever be a part of this incredible structure!. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33...
Katy ISD head football coach resigns following allegations of misconduct with student
Lonnie Teagle is being investigated by the Harris County District Attorney's Office over an allegation of inappropriate conduct with a student, officials say.
