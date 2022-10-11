Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Sports Stadium in Key Biscayne Got Taken Over By Graffiti and DecayThe Daily ScoopKey Biscayne, FL
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
chilledmagazine.com
3 Miami Bars to Visit for Fall-Inspired Cocktails
Looking for the perfect place to celebrate the fall season?. Here are 3 Miami bars serving savory and spicy fall-inspired cocktails. Located in the heart of Wynwood, Mayami is the newest bar/restaurant that transports guest to ancient Maya Civilization. Their Mayan Revival architecture, Mediterranean cuisine with a Latin twist, Tulum atmosphere vibes, unique cocktails, insect infused Mezcal shots, and fire performances, this restaurant fits right in with the eccentric art of Wynwood.
Miami New Times
Flanigan's and Literally Miami Make Florida Meme History With Limited Time Collaboration
A local Miami social media meme brand has teamed up with Florida-based Flanigan's to show the Magic City what being Miami proud is all about. Literally Miami is the social media meme-maker behind the Florida-only mashup that serves to celebrate Flanigan's, a Florida-based restaurant group. Launched in 2017 as a...
This Peach Tart Recipe Came Straight From a Michelin-Starred French Restaurant
Growing up in Miami, Melissa Catra often frequented the Cuban bakeries in her neighborhood, not knowing that one day she’d be a decorated chef in two of Miami’s famed French restaurants, Le Jardinier and L’Atelier. “There weren’t a lot of French bakeries when I was growing up,”...
An immersive dining experience is coming to Miami
The owners of Atmos Immersive Dining are actively searching for locations.
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
mitchandmeltakemiami.com
Meet Chef Aaron Brooks of EDGE Steak and Bar in Brickell
Australian native Chef Aaron Brooks is the top-rated Executive Chef at the popular Four Seasons Miami EDGE Steak and Bar and Bahia Restaurant and Pool (the Four Seasons poolside restaurant), located in Brickell. Chef Brooks’ culinary journey has taken him all over the world from Australia to Canada to New...
bocamag.com
South Beach Seafood Festival is Back
If you’re ready to kick off the winter season with a culinary feast, then the drive (or train ride) down to Miami for the South Beach Seafood Festival is the way to go. On Oct. 19-22 the event is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a four-day lineup of delightful dishes and experiences.
New floating Miami social club coming to Biscayne Bay
Miami residents are familiar with Arkup's boxy "floating house," a modern, $5.5 million houseboat often seen around Biscayne Bay. Now, two New York entrepreneurs have teamed up with the same designer and commissioned four vessels that they will combine into a floating social club in the bay. State of play:...
mitchandmeltakemiami.com
Culinary Director, founder and chef Jose Icardi’s impressive resume
How Miami’s Jose Icardi made his stamp on the Florida foodie scene. Jose Icardi is a man of many talents. As a competent chef and entrepreneur, he’s had a hand in both managing and cheffing at a plethora of local restaurants over the years. And if you haven’t...
F1's Miami Grand Prix will keep their fake marina — See why it is an incredible place to watch a race
Take a tour of the "marina," complete with boats and incredible views. 🏎🛥🏖
AdWeek
WPLG Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney to Retire
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WPLG senior political reporter Michael Putney is retiring after more than 30 years at the Miami ABC station. The station said WPLG...
Radio Ink
SXM Opening Miami Broadcast Center
SiriusXM will open a state-of-the-art broadcast center in Miami, Florida. The venue will feature a 50-seat performance space and several artist-first radio and recording studios, in addition to office space. “We are excited to open our new SiriusXM Miami broadcast complex in 2023 and deepen our ties in such a...
Florida Outranked New York With 3 'Best Foodie Cities In America' & It Tastes Like Victory
Three Florida towns take the cake for the "'Best Foodie Cities In America" this year, and they outranked well-known food hubs, such as New York. The study done by Wallethub reveals that the Big Apple, quite frankly, didn't even make the top 15, and based on previous studies, it's not as surprising. Tampa's pizza scene alone has taken the crown over NY for 2022 back in March.
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Italica, Bandidos Taqueria, and Talkin' Tacos
Miami's latest round of openings includes a new Italian restaurant in Midtown Miami from the creators of Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar, as well as the launch of new locations for two Mexican-inspired food trucks turned brick-and-mortar locations. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
This Is Florida's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
businessnewsledger.com
Kaseya Sees Big Growth in Florida: CEO Fred Voccola Expects 1,500 New Employees in Miami Headquarters Next Year
Kaseya has experienced tremendous growth since it was founded in 2000. In the next year, Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola expects that growth to explode in the Miami area. Miami is the home base for the worldwide IT management software company’s global headquarters, though Kaseya has had a presence in the city since 2004. In the coming year, Voccola said he expects the company to add 1,500 new employees to its Miami offices.
Lil Wayne’s Miami Beach Mansion Is Up for Sale and We’re Obsessed with the Kitchen
If one of your favorite pastimes is to look at celebrity real estate listings, there’s a new one for you to check out. Rapper Lil Wayne (born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.) is selling his massive Miami Beach, Florida, home, but if you’re interested in nabbing it, you’ll need to have a good amount of money tucked away. $29.5 million, to be exact.
Little Mike’s opening second location in Pembroke Pines
The new location at 9843 Pines Blvd. is set to open in early November.
communitynewspapers.com
‘You gotta love what you do’: FIU students get real-life advice from Miami hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman, DJ Khaled
Nearly 400 students arrived at Biscayne Bay Campus early for what you might have thought was a new sneaker release or the opening of a new nightclub. It was day one of FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management’s most popular course — The David Grutman Experience: The Class, taught by renowned Miami restaurateur and nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman.
Miami Frat Shut Down After Vile Chant Is Caught on Video
A 73-year-old University of Miami fraternity has been shuttered after its members were accused of drugging women who attended parties and were caught on video performing a pre-party chant in which they danced and sang about murdering and raping women. A slew of young women spoke to campus paper The Miami Hurricane to say they suspected they were roofied after attending a Coral Gables party on Oct. 1. Some reported seeing a white powder floating in their drinks while others fell extremely sick, throwing up or losing consciousness. “On Friday, the Sigma Phi Epsilon’s National Board of Directors unanimously decided to revoke the charter of the chapter at University of Miami,” Heather Matthews, chief communication officer of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, said in a statement. The video, obtained by the campus outlet, featured a crowd of fraternity brothers singing about digging a woman up to have sex with her.Read it at The Miami Hurricane
