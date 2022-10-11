ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chilledmagazine.com

3 Miami Bars to Visit for Fall-Inspired Cocktails

Looking for the perfect place to celebrate the fall season?. Here are 3 Miami bars serving savory and spicy fall-inspired cocktails. Located in the heart of Wynwood, Mayami is the newest bar/restaurant that transports guest to ancient Maya Civilization. Their Mayan Revival architecture, Mediterranean cuisine with a Latin twist, Tulum atmosphere vibes, unique cocktails, insect infused Mezcal shots, and fire performances, this restaurant fits right in with the eccentric art of Wynwood.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
secretmiami.com

Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World

A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
MIAMI, FL
mitchandmeltakemiami.com

Meet Chef Aaron Brooks of EDGE Steak and Bar in Brickell

Australian native Chef Aaron Brooks is the top-rated Executive Chef at the popular Four Seasons Miami EDGE Steak and Bar and Bahia Restaurant and Pool (the Four Seasons poolside restaurant), located in Brickell. Chef Brooks’ culinary journey has taken him all over the world from Australia to Canada to New...
MIAMI, FL
bocamag.com

South Beach Seafood Festival is Back

If you’re ready to kick off the winter season with a culinary feast, then the drive (or train ride) down to Miami for the South Beach Seafood Festival is the way to go. On Oct. 19-22 the event is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a four-day lineup of delightful dishes and experiences.
MIAMI, FL
Axios

New floating Miami social club coming to Biscayne Bay

Miami residents are familiar with Arkup's boxy "floating house," a modern, $5.5 million houseboat often seen around Biscayne Bay. Now, two New York entrepreneurs have teamed up with the same designer and commissioned four vessels that they will combine into a floating social club in the bay. State of play:...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Nft#Sushi#New Idea#Food Drink#Web3#The Miami New Times#Thai
mitchandmeltakemiami.com

Culinary Director, founder and chef Jose Icardi’s impressive resume

How Miami’s Jose Icardi made his stamp on the Florida foodie scene. Jose Icardi is a man of many talents. As a competent chef and entrepreneur, he’s had a hand in both managing and cheffing at a plethora of local restaurants over the years. And if you haven’t...
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

WPLG Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney to Retire

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WPLG senior political reporter Michael Putney is retiring after more than 30 years at the Miami ABC station. The station said WPLG...
MIAMI, FL
Radio Ink

SXM Opening Miami Broadcast Center

SiriusXM will open a state-of-the-art broadcast center in Miami, Florida. The venue will feature a 50-seat performance space and several artist-first radio and recording studios, in addition to office space. “We are excited to open our new SiriusXM Miami broadcast complex in 2023 and deepen our ties in such a...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Narcity USA

Florida Outranked New York With 3 'Best Foodie Cities In America' & It Tastes Like Victory

Three Florida towns take the cake for the "'Best Foodie Cities In America" this year, and they outranked well-known food hubs, such as New York. The study done by Wallethub reveals that the Big Apple, quite frankly, didn't even make the top 15, and based on previous studies, it's not as surprising. Tampa's pizza scene alone has taken the crown over NY for 2022 back in March.
FLORIDA STATE
businessnewsledger.com

Kaseya Sees Big Growth in Florida: CEO Fred Voccola Expects 1,500 New Employees in Miami Headquarters Next Year

Kaseya has experienced tremendous growth since it was founded in 2000. In the next year, Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola expects that growth to explode in the Miami area. Miami is the home base for the worldwide IT management software company’s global headquarters, though Kaseya has had a presence in the city since 2004. In the coming year, Voccola said he expects the company to add 1,500 new employees to its Miami offices.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

‘You gotta love what you do’: FIU students get real-life advice from Miami hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman, DJ Khaled

Nearly 400 students arrived at Biscayne Bay Campus early for what you might have thought was a new sneaker release or the opening of a new nightclub. It was day one of FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management’s most popular course — The David Grutman Experience: The Class, taught by renowned Miami restaurateur and nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman.
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

Miami Frat Shut Down After Vile Chant Is Caught on Video

A 73-year-old University of Miami fraternity has been shuttered after its members were accused of drugging women who attended parties and were caught on video performing a pre-party chant in which they danced and sang about murdering and raping women. A slew of young women spoke to campus paper The Miami Hurricane to say they suspected they were roofied after attending a Coral Gables party on Oct. 1. Some reported seeing a white powder floating in their drinks while others fell extremely sick, throwing up or losing consciousness. “On Friday, the Sigma Phi Epsilon’s National Board of Directors unanimously decided to revoke the charter of the chapter at University of Miami,” Heather Matthews, chief communication officer of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, said in a statement. The video, obtained by the campus outlet, featured a crowd of fraternity brothers singing about digging a woman up to have sex with her.Read it at The Miami Hurricane
CORAL GABLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy