Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham AFC are on Broadway! ESPN set to air the Welsh side's FA Cup Qualifier live in the USA on Saturday in big boost to club's growing popularity

 2 days ago

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are used to being in the spotlight and it seems their team are growing more accustomed to the same with each passing week.

The National League side are soaring and sit second in the standings. Their current form, which includes three wins in five, will hold them in good stead for a FA Cup fourth-round qualifier vs. Blyth Spartans of the National League North.

The October 15 game is set to air live on ESPN 2 in the United States, per Front Office Sports. According to World Soccer Talk, it will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Wcfg_0iVKB3Bf00
Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney have helped the club gain a cult following

It marks another landmark moment for the Welsh club who have gained immense popularity globally and particularly in the US given the status of their owners and the club's docuseries.

Welcome to Wrexham airs on FX and the season one finale will be shown on Wednesday night, days before the game's commencement at Croft Park in Northumberland -- 27 miles northwest of Newcastle. A second series of the documentary has also been commissioned by FX.

If Wrexham are able to scrape past the Spartans, they will enter the first round of the FA Cup tournament. This would allow Wrexham to compete against teams from League One and League Two teams for a shot at the second round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VaFu2_0iVKB3Bf00
McElhenney and Reynolds have been enthusiastic supporters of their team since taking over

Premier League and Championship teams come into the FA Cup at the third round stage. Wrexham have reached the quarter-finals on several occasions throughout their history, but not since the 1996-97 season.

The club came under fire last month after sections of its supporter-base booed a one-minute silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth's II passing last month.

Wrexham condemned those who booed before their September National League match vs. Dagenham & Redbridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sio8S_0iVKB3Bf00
The Welsh National League side currently sit second in the league standings after 13 games

'It was disappointing to hear the one-minute silence before the 4-1 victory against Dagenham & Redbridge disturbed by a small number of individuals among the 9835 in attendance,' the club said in a statement.

'To have the club's name in the media this morning for all the wrong reasons, is not a scenario that should have occurred and we wish to apologize to all who were offended by the actions of the minority, while thanking the vast majority who did observe the one-minutes silence.'

Wrexham vs. Blyth will kick off Saturday 10ET.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lEYz_0iVKB3Bf00
The quaint city situated in North Wales has taken to its American owners with great fondness

