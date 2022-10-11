Read full article on original website
October 11, 2022
The Legislature has created commissions to redraw county supervisor districts in five counties after every census. However, unlike the state redistricting commission, these local bodies are stacked in favor of a county’s dominant political party. California once had a history of epic political and legal battles over redrawing legislative and congressional districts after each decennial census. The Legislature, dominated then as now by Democrats, would…
SD County supervisor district boundaries a bit of a twist
