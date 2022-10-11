Read full article on original website
Blount family invests $500,000 in Pirates Unite Campaign
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday that the William G. Blount Family has made a $500,000 investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The investment was made by William “Bill” Blount and his sons, Gray and Hunter. A portion […]
Dorothy W. Alligood
Mrs. Dorothy Woolard Alligood, age 93, a resident of Old Bath Highway, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Ridgewood Manor Nursing Home in Washington. Graveside services were held 2:00 PM Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Woolard Family Cemetery, 392 Old Bath Highway, Washington, conducted by Rev. Linwood Lewis. Mrs....
Dennis Hall
Ocala — Dennis was laid to rest at sea, by his sister Patricia on Oct 11, 2022 in Florida. Dennis was predeceased by his parents Garnett and Joyce Hall. Dennis is survived by his sisters Charlotte White of NC, Patricia Hall of Florida, and Debra Hall of GA, and his brothers Garnet Hall of Florida and Terry Hall of CA and several nieces and nephews.
Attorney General Stein heads to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -After visiting Lenoir and Craven County on Wednesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be back in the east on Thursday. The attorney general will head to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday to meet with leaders to discuss funds received from the recent nationwide opioid settlement.
Bobbie J. Cox
Bobbie Jeanette White Cox, age 78, a resident of Washington, died Thursday, October 13, 2022. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday October 17, 2022, in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until...
Putting the fun back into public office: Adam Harp
WASHINGTON, N.C.— Adam Harp is always boiling over with enthusiasm, even if it is for activities that are at the opposite ends of the spectrum. The future political science major enjoys political meetings almost as much as he enjoys dancing, as he is often seen at campus events. The Beaufort County Early College High School (BCECHS) student will graduate with both an Associate in Arts and an Associate in Science next year from Beaufort County Community College.
This company is building a national luxury travel brand in a small NC town
FlyExclusive has a fleet of more than 90 private jets for wealthy customers on the go.
Down East Seniors Club
The Down East Seniors Club held their Wednesday, Oct. 12 meeting at the Blind Center of NC in Washington. President Roy Whichard led the meeting. Jim Hackney played for the singing of “God Bless America” and the group pledged allegiance to the flag. Phil Ryals gave the opening.
Jesse Wayne Brown
Jesse Wayne Brown, 26, a resident of Williamston, NC passed away Sunday, October 10 at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital. No services are scheduled at this time. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is proud to have assisted the Brown family.
Eastern Carolina teen eyes World Championships in barrel racing
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Jasmine Street is one of a kind when it comes to her hard work and determination as she works toward becoming one of the best barrel racers in the world. After asking for horseback riding lessons on her 10th birthday, Street hasn’t stopped riding since. Only...
NC medical company collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — A North Carolina medical company is collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Ian in Jacksonville. Starmount Healthcare’s North Rapid Response is accepting everything from nonperishable food items to cleaning supplies to give to those in need. They’ll be accepting these donations at several of their clinics, including the one located at […]
Almost time to plant spring flowering bulbs
What in the wide world of horticulture is a geophyte?. Well, I didn’t know to be honest. As I was preparing for Master Gardener Training this week I came across the word. In all my vast horticultural Jeopardy knowledge, I had never heard this one before this week. I thought, to be sure this has something to with being in a cave like a stalactite. You know, the things that grow from the roof of a cave that resemble an icicle? That isn’t the case at all as it turns out, a geophyte is a fancy term referring to a group known to us horticulture folks as flowering bulbs. Now flowering bulb refers to a very vast group of plants that includes true bulbs (Tulips), corms (Gladiolus), rhizomes (Cannas), tubers (Caladiums), tuberous roots (Dahlia), and even enlarged hypocotyls (Begonias). Geophyte is a reference that would be synonymous with flowering bulbs.
Greenville officials test new way to keep the city beautiful: Gum Buster
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Who are ya gonna call? Greenville Mayor and other city officials are using the Gum Buster to keep Greenville beautiful. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Mayor PJ Connelly, City Manager Ann Wall, and Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin tested the Gum Buster product on Greenville’s sidewalks.
Area Death Notices - Oct. 10, 11 & 12
Larry Spencer Jones, 62, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. AUDREY SIMMONS SMITH, Beaufort. Audrey Simmons Smith,...
Second arrest made in Greenville apartment murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been charged in Wednesday night’s murder in Greenville. Greenville police arrested Shamel Webb last night. Morris Bowser, Jr. was found dead inside his apartment on Larkin Lane on Wednesday from an apparent shooting. Police have already charged a 15-year-old boy in...
North Carolina police find at least four men shot at home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after they said they found at least four men with gunshot wounds Thursday night. Police responded at 8:44 p.m. to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue to a call of shots fired. In a media release, they said they found at […]
Seahawks and Panthers prevail, Pam Pack falls on Homecoming in Beaufort County
After being stopped on downs at the Lejeune 26-yard line on their opening drive, Southside scored every time it had the ball the rest of the first half for a 45-0 victory on Homecoming. Senior quarterback Walker Hill completed nine of 13 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns and...
Fossil Museum and Estuarium receive grants over $100,000
Aurora Fossil Museum Foundation, Inc., and the North Carolina Estuarium will benefit from grants given through the North Carolina Science Museums Grant Program. The fossil museum is receiving $173,163.02 and the Estuarium is receiving $129,395.62. The Aurora Fossil Museum and the Estuarium are two of a total 55 science centers...
Suspect dies in Williamston shooting, victims identified
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
Smoke on the Water starts next week
Barbecue competitions simultaneously bring people together and divide them. While most people enjoy a good barbecue, how the meat is seasoned and grilled is what separates vinegar sauce fanatics from the tomato sauced based devotees and every sauce in between. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, Smoke on the Water barbecue competition...
