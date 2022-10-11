(OLNEY) The Olney Public Library Trustees have announced the hiring of a new Library Director. It’s Logan Braddock, a native of Richland County, who earned a Master’s Degree in History from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston and a Master’s Degree in Library Information Science from the University of Illinois in Champaign. Beginning his new job this past Monday, Logan comes to the Olney Public Library after having worked at EIU’s Booth Library since 2019. The Olney Public Library will host a “Meet & Greet” next Tuesday evening, October 18th, from 4:30 to 6:00, for residents of the area to stop by the OPL and meet the new Director. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend next Tuesday.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO