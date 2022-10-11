ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Hits the Road for Northwestern, No.9 Purdue

Maryland (10-8, 1-5 B1G) at Northwestern (13-5, 2-4 B1G) Maryland (10-8, 1-5 B1G) at No.9 Purdue (14-2, 5-1 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The University of Maryland volleyball team has a B1G weekend on the road with a match against Northwestern on Friday night before a meeting with No.9 Purdue on Sunday afternoon.
A Fresh Look For Maryland Women's Basketball

That will be a key theme of Maryland women’s basketball’s upcoming 2022-23 season as evidenced by Tuesday’s Big Ten Media Day in Minneapolis. 11 of the 13 players on the roster are listed as either a guard or a guard/forward. As a result, the Terps will rely on their ability to spread out opposing defenses and to defend multiple positions more than ever before.
Mouhamed Dioubate, 4-star PF from 2023 class, sets commitment date and finalists

Mouhamed Dioubate has announced his final 4 teams and when he’ll be committing. There is a B1G team in the mix, according to 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein. Dioubate’s finalists are Maryland, Alabama, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest in no particular order. Dioubate is listed as a 4-star PF from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 18 PF and No. 3 player from his home state of New York.
By The Numbers: Sasho & Missy

The Fall 2022 issue of ONE MARYLAND Magazine recently arrived in the mailboxes of Terrapin Club members. ONE MARYLAND features stories of strength and perseverance, of determination and spirit. These stories define our athletics program, and this new magazine will allow us to share these stories with you. Over the next few weeks, we will be rolling out these stories on umterps.com as a preview of what you will find in ONE MARYLAND. To receive future issues of the magazine when they debut, please join the Terrapin Club. We hope you enjoy.
NIL Name and Number Gear LIVE For Volleyball, Women's Soccer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland women's soccer and volleyball fans are now able to represent their favorite Terrapin players, while also helping student-athletes monetize their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) through Fanatics' NIL Name and Number program, which went live this week. Officially-licensed Maryland t-shirts and hoodies are available...
Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard dishes on recruiting, UCLA's Mick Cronin at Big Ten Media Days debut

MINNEAPOLIS — New Maryland coach Kevin Willard wasted no time making a strong first impression at his Big Ten Media Days debut. While other coaches used a significant chunk of their on-air time waxing poetically about how much they love their team, Willard's curt, 40-word opening statement showed he's not a man looking for publicity. Willard just wants to coach basketball and get the Terrapins back to the top of the college basketball food chain.
Cross Country to Compete in Regular Season Finale at Penn State National Open

COLLEGE PARK, MD – The Maryland cross country team will travel to University Park, PA, this Friday (10/12) to compete in the Penn State National Open. The Terps are set to compete in the women's 6K race, which will kick off at 10:45 AM. It will be the Terps regular season finale as they will shift gears heading into the Big Ten Cross Country Championship meet on October 28 in Ann Arbor, MI.
3 out of jobs in wake of fight at Gaithersburg-Northwest high school football game

Three of the adults involved in the brawl at the football game between Gaithersburg and Northwest high schools, in Montgomery County, Maryland, last month are out of jobs. On Wednesday afternoon, the school system said in a statement that the positions of the athletic specialist (also known as athletic director) at Gaithersburg High School, and the head and assistant football coaching positions at Northwest, had been “vacated.” It’s not known whether the three left of their own accord.
Logan Anderson Has What It Takes To Lead With Passion

Logan Anderson, a third-year Field Hockey defender and Kinesiology major from Medford Lakes, New Jersey, always found herself surrounded by dedicated leaders. Growing up, Anderson was raised in a particularly sports-oriented family. As a result, she always looked for opportunities to lead, to get involved and to simply help out whenever and wherever she could.
Baltimore ranked among nation’s worst cities to drive in

BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore has been named on of the worst cities for drivers, according to a new report from WalletHub. With Americans losing an average of $564 per year in wasted time due to traffic congestion, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities to Drive in.
The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
Maryland Weather: Prepare for pleasant days with frost on the horizon

BALTIMORE -- There will be nice weather across the region on Tuesday and Thursday. Temperature highs will remain in the 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The number of clouds in the sky will increase late Wednesday as a cold front approaches.The chances for showers and storms will increase across the area Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. While there is no official severe weather risk area for the Baltimore area, it's likely that the city will be placed under a marginal risk for severe storms on Thursday associated with the cold front.  These storms will be capable...

