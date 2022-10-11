(OLNEY) The Richland County Board had its regular monthly meeting last night in Olney. The Board : approved the payment of all September bills as presented – $145,388 in county claims and $722,962 in non-county claims : agreed to purchase two salt spreaders for the Highway Department, priced at $7,932 each : agreed to buy a $2,000 power pressure washer for Animal Control : approved a one year renewal of the county’s worker’s compensation & liability insurance coverage with Snedeker Risk Management : approved a bridge aid petition for Claremont Township : approved the backup internet service as provided by Kemper Technology : heard updates on the county’s Solar Farm ordinance and other committee reports : tabled until the Board’s next meeting the request to purchase the ARCASearch Indexing program for the County Clerk & Circuit Clerk’s offices : and no action other than to adjourn after a closed session to discuss personnel, contracts, & negotiations. the Richland County Board will have its next regular monthly meeting on November 10th.

OLNEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO