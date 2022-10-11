Read full article on original website
TRACY JEAN HUDDLESTON
(HIDALGO) The funeral service for Tracy Jean Huddleston, age 62, of Hidalgo, will be held Tuesday morning, October 18, at 10:00, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup, with burial in the Aten Cemetery, rural Hidalgo. The visitation is Monday evening, October 17, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup. Again, that’s for Tracy Jean Huddleston of Hidalgo.
WYNONA ROYSE ALVORD
(OLNEY) The public visitation for Wynona Royse Alvord, age 74, of Olney, will be held Wednesday evening, October 19, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Private family services will be held at a later date. Again, that’s visitation only for Wynona Royse Alvord of Olney.
VERA LOUIS (MILLER/KNIGHT) INGLE
(LERNA) The funeral service for Vera Louise (Miller/Knight) Ingle, age 89, of Lerna, will be held Monday afternoon, October 17, at 12:00, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Toledo, with burial in the Janesville Cemetery. The visitation is Monday morning, October 17, from 10:00 until service time, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Toledo. Again, that’s for Vera Louise (Miller/Knight) Ingle of Lerna, Illinois.
DO NOT BURN OUT THERE
(NEWTON/OLNEY) While there is no Red Flag Warning posted by the National Weather Service for today or the weekend, residents are still discouraged from any outdoor burning due to the extremely dry ground conditions and the low humidity levels. The Wade Fire District still has a “No Burn Ban” in effect until further notice for all of Jasper County and the City of Newton. This means that no fires, regardless of type, size, or location, should be lit until the “No Burn Ban” in Jasper County is lifted or until future announcements.
FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS (10/14/22)
(OLNEY/NEWTON) in High School Football last night – — the LIC Conference schedule had two conference. * Olney held on to beat Newton, 28-21 * Robinson beat Paris, 40-21 * Red Hill beat Lawrenceville, 36-12 the remaining LIC teams play today. * the other conference game has Casey-Westfield...
NEW LIBRARY DIRECTOR IN PLACE
(OLNEY) The Olney Public Library Trustees have announced the hiring of a new Library Director. It’s Logan Braddock, a native of Richland County, who earned a Master’s Degree in History from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston and a Master’s Degree in Library Information Science from the University of Illinois in Champaign. Beginning his new job this past Monday, Logan comes to the Olney Public Library after having worked at EIU’s Booth Library since 2019. The Olney Public Library will host a “Meet & Greet” next Tuesday evening, October 18th, from 4:30 to 6:00, for residents of the area to stop by the OPL and meet the new Director. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend next Tuesday.
AVAILABLE TODAY IN OLNEY
(OLNEY) The Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney, has its next Flu Shot Clinic today from 8:00 to 11:00 this morning and from 1:00 to 5:00 this afternoon. The flu vaccines are for the whole family, those age 6 months & older, with High Dose Flu Vaccines, Flublok, and Regular Flu Vaccines available. Consent forms can be filled out in advance by logging on at the richlandcountyhealthoffice.org website. Most insurances are accepted. Handicapped parking is available behind the office. If any questions, call 618-392-6241.
LOCAL MAN IS AWARDED FOR SERVICE
(NEWTON) A local farmer has won the 2022 Illinois Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) Award. It’s Jerald “Jay” Tharp Jr. who serves the Wabash Valley Service Company as an Agronomy Research Coordinator, covering ten (10) southeastern Illinois counties from Jasper County south to Gallatin County and all points in between. With 26 years of advising area farmers, Tharp uses his experience in soil fertility and fertilizer to focus on nitrogen-use efficiency, working with research from hybrid and variety plots for corn and soybeans, and how he works together with individual farmers and their product usage. Tharp also shares his knowledge with local 4-H and FFA members, plus volunteers for the Jasper County Fair and helps with Farm Bureau and other community fundraisers. Congratulations to Jay on receiving the statewide award.
MONTHLY MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Board had its regular monthly meeting last night in Olney. The Board : approved the payment of all September bills as presented – $145,388 in county claims and $722,962 in non-county claims : agreed to purchase two salt spreaders for the Highway Department, priced at $7,932 each : agreed to buy a $2,000 power pressure washer for Animal Control : approved a one year renewal of the county’s worker’s compensation & liability insurance coverage with Snedeker Risk Management : approved a bridge aid petition for Claremont Township : approved the backup internet service as provided by Kemper Technology : heard updates on the county’s Solar Farm ordinance and other committee reports : tabled until the Board’s next meeting the request to purchase the ARCASearch Indexing program for the County Clerk & Circuit Clerk’s offices : and no action other than to adjourn after a closed session to discuss personnel, contracts, & negotiations. the Richland County Board will have its next regular monthly meeting on November 10th.
