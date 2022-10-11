(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board had its regular bi-monthly meeting this past Tuesday night. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved an proposed tax levy increase of 4.99% ($4,172) above last year’s levy : agreed to amend the Village’s Municipal Code to establish a Class C Liquor License for Bars with Video Gaming, along with set hours of operation allowed for a Class C Liquor License, plus an attendant Video Gaming Terminal Operation fee per machine in the Village of Noble : agreed to follow the Village’s Personnel Committee’s recommendations concerning employee pay raises – an average 5% increase to Tresa Hundley, Bill Manuel, and Leroy Stallard, but to keep salaries where they are for Karen Totten and MJ McCall : agreed to increase Tom Brandenburg’s landscaping pay to $100 per month to clean two village flower beds : approved the Village Audit as presented : noted the Village Caucus will be held December 5th with three Village Trustee seats to be filled in the April 4th election next spring : noted that Trick or Treat Night in Noble will be Saturday, October 29th, from 6:00 to 8:00 : and noted Halloween activities will be held Friday, October 28th, at the Village Park in Noble – the cake walk at 6:30 and the parade at 7:00 : the next Noble Village Board meeting will be October 24th.

NOBLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO