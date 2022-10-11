ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gianluca Scamacca insists it is a 'pleasure' to play alongside the 'brilliant' Lucas Paqueta for West Ham after the Hammers' two summer signings combined to score vs Fulham

By Thomas Schlachter For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Gianluca Scamacca has said that it is a 'pleasure' to play alongside his fellow new signing Lucas Paqueta.

The pair both arrived at West Ham in the summer transfer window and have already developed a good relationship on the pitch.

Scamacca scored the go-ahead goal in the London Derby against Fulham with a lob over Bernd Leno - after being instinctively played through by Paqueta - and praised his teammate for his contribution.

Gianluca Scamacca, middle, has said it is a 'pleasure' to play alongside Lucas Paqueta (L)

Speaking on the partnership, the Italian forward said: 'Lucas Paqueta and I have a good connection.

'It’s one we also have with [Jarrod] Bowen, [Declan] Rice, and everyone in the team all together,' Scamacca continued. 'We found a good solution to going behind today, but Lucas is a brilliant player and it’s a pleasure to play to him.'

The way the pair combined for Scamacca's goal is something that will excite West Ham fans.

Paqueta only needed one touch before he played a perfectly weighted lobbed pass into the path of his striker.

Despite an element of luck when the 23-year-old brought the ball down - Scamacca did well to keep his cool and finish the move to put West Ham in front.

Scamacca watches his lob sail over the onrushing Bernd Leno to give his side the lead

It would appear that Scamacca isn't the only person who is enjoying seeing Paqueta in a West Ham shirt.

Hammers boss David Moyes has been waxing lyrical about his Brazilian star.

Moyes said: 'I think it would be difficult to be a centre-forward who wouldn't want to play around Lucas Paqueta.

'On his day he is going to make you goals and chances because of the way he plays.'

West Ham fans will be hoping for plenty more Scamacca goals and Paqueta assists as the side look to bounce back from their disappointing start to the season.

Scamacca put West Ham 2-1 up against Fulham - his side were previously 1-0 down in the game

