A living icon - Elton John’s celebration at Levi’s StadiumVic AquinoSanta Clara, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
losgatan.com
Emiliano Mejia epitomizes Los Gatos football team’s toughness; Wildcats have Homestead next
One of the key statistics that measures a true value of an offensive football player is YAC, which stands for yards after catch for a player after the catch. A more advanced stat for a running back is YCO/A, which measures the rushing yards gained after contact divided by the number of rush attempts by a ball carrier. If every team in the Central Coast Section kept track of YCO/A yards, Emiliano Mejia would most likely be at the top of the list.
Return of a Classic: The Cold Water, a longtime Santa Cruz surf tradition, is back from a seven-year slumber
O'Neill and the World Surf League are dusting off the cobwebs on one of surfing's top contest venues, Steamer Lane. For many years Santa Cruz was a regular stop for surfing's elite-level competition, and it built a reputation as the quintessential surfing amphitheater.
Ukrainian teen cheerleader navigating high school in San Jose honored during Senior Night
"From one side, she's happy that she's here," 17-year-old Victoria Balakshyna's aunt translated. "And sometimes she feels guilty that she's here and some people stayed there, like her dad. But at the same time, she understands that her dad is happy that she's in safe and she can enjoy life."
Pedestrian struck, killed near San Jose Municipal Golf Course
SAN JOSE -- San Jose police investigators were in a neighborhood near the San Jose Municipal Golf Course Thursday evening where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.The accident occurred in the area of Lundy and Sajak avenues, just east of the golf course.The collision occurred at about 7:45 p.m.The motorist remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. A representative from the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office is expected to arrive soon.There are no further details at this time.
The Team Behind Michelin-Starred Steakhouse Niku Just Opened a New Restaurant in San Francisco
Earlier in his career, the chef Dustin Falcon was working at Thomas Keller’s Ad Hoc in Napa Valley when he was tasked with retrieving rosemary from a bush out front. He went outside with his shears, cut off a good bunch, passed it off to someone else and went on with his day—well, at least for another hour. That’s when one of the cooks went to fry the rosemary and realized that it was actually pine. “I was supposed to come in and learn really quick and do really, really well. And I came in and crashed and burned,” Falcon told...
losgatan.com
Referendum throws wrench into Los Gatos’ housing plans
Despite Town Council having already decided on how much housing to plan for when it passed the 2040 General Plan earlier this year, an organization pushing for slow growth had managed to get a couple key parts of it put on hold. But the group behind the referendum drive that...
Eater
This Los Angeles Pop-Up Phenom Is Coming to the Bay Area
One of Los Angeles’ favorite pop-ups is coming to the Bay Area with events on October 16, 18, and 20. Co-founder Elizabeth Heitner started Malli about two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic started and her now-business partner (and romantic partner) Nestor Silva has joined her in the endeavor. The two serve Mexican- and Jewish-inspired food and will take over at Bay Area kitchens including Octavia, Slug, and Habibi Bar through the third week of October. The pop-up just finished a tour through New York, too, where Heitner grew up. Heitner is a New York Jew, as she calls it, and Nestor is a Los Angeles Mexican with an Argentinian father. “We keep up with this Jewish-inspired Mexican idea because I was obsessed with making babka,” Heitner says. “I was like, ‘What if we made Mexican chocolate babka?’ And we thought, ‘Where else can we take this?’”
Press Banner
Faultline Taproom Overcame Covid-Era Obstacles to Open In Scotts Valley
As the fog began to envelop the coastal areas of Santa Cruz County Tuesday evening, the sun beamed, uninterrupted, on a building up the hill that, from a distance, looked like there could be aircraft stationed inside. A remote-controlled copter buzzed about the open field next to it, swooping this...
puravidamoms.com
Best Restaurants in San Jose (for Families)
This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you want to taste the best Costa Rican dishes, San Jose has a vibrant culinary scene offering a wide variety of dining options for the whole family. But with so many choices, where exactly do you go? Here are my recommendations for some of the best restaurants in San Jose Costa Rica to get you started.
KSBW.com
Salinas native is Amazon's first sideline reporter for Thursday Night Football
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas native Mayra Gomez is making her mark in the sports industry. In August, Amazon Prime announced Gomez as their first sideline reporter for Thursday Night Football en Español streaming show. In addition, she will continue serving as an international, bilingual sports broadcaster and host...
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Closures startle Aptos, SLV; Uncie Ro’s opens in Watsonville; a PSL for the haters
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday and welcome to Eaters Digest. This...
everythingsouthcity.com
South San Francisco Welcomes New Downtown Business D&C Cajun Seafood on Grand Avenue
South San Francisco, CA October 11, 2022 Press Release. Last Friday, District 5 City Council Candidate Tom Carney was invited to perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony for D&C Cajun Seafood. Restaurant entrepreneur, Liu Wei, and his staff served a number of delicious dishes including its famous House Special Pan Fried Pork Bao.
bontraveler.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area
Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
VIDEO: Redwood City woman captures mountain lion dragging giant buck in her driveway
The homeowner looked through her Ring video and discovered something shocking: a mountain lion dragging the buck down her driveway.
marinlocalnews.com
Rich people flee the Bay Area
The San Francisco metro area is still the highest in terms of median income in the United States. However, new census data indicates the rich left in droves during the pandemic. Median annual income fell 4.6% during the pandemic. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “the data is fresh evidence of a sustained loss of high-income earners.”
theatlasheart.com
Best Sushi in San Francisco: 21 Spots for Mouthwatering Rolls, Sashimi, and Omakase
Find out where to go for perfectly knifed nigiri, elegantly sliced sashimi, and thoughtfully curated omakase in San Francisco. Good sushi spots have never been hard to find in San Francisco, which has a long history of Japanese immigration. But in recent years, several high-end restaurants have also popped up...
Tree trimmer who died falling into wood chipper in Menlo Park ID'd; Cal/OSHA investigating
The man was identified as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. He was 47 years old and resided in Redwood City, according to the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.
KSBW.com
Long-awaited Faultline Brewery to open in Scotts Valley
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — Faultline Brewing company will host its grand opening for their new location in Scotts Valley on Wednesday. The brewing company has announced its official opening date to be Oct. 12. As of now, the company has revealed its menu for viewing. The company says that...
The Palm Court $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
This burger exemplifies the bourgeois-ification of San Francisco.
San Jose hit-and-run collision leaves elderly pedestrian critically injured
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a hit-and-run collision Thursday afternoon that left an elderly pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.According to the San Jose Police Department's public information officer Twitter account, the collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive not far from Elaine Richardson Park.The vehicle fled the scene after the collision. Police said the injured pedestrian was an "elderly male." Authorities have not provided a description of the suspect vehicle being sought yet. There are street closures in the area impacting traffic.The public is asked to remain clear of the area for the time being as the investigation continues.There was also a second accident a short distance away on the 2100 block of Monterey Road involving a vehicle and a bicyclist about 20 minutes later. After initially reporting that the bicyclist was seriously injured, San Jose police clarified that the individual sustained non-life-threatening injuries. In that incident, the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.
