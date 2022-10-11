ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Robin Roberts crashes against Swanstrom at NPK Rockingham

Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Robin Roberts was involved in a bad accident on Saturday. He crashed during filming in a pass against Justin Swanstrom at Rockingham Dragway in Rockingham, North Carolina. Roberts crashed hard into the wall. Then, it rebounded to hit the other wall as he was...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Historical Ghost Walk In Smithfield October 27

SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Heritage Center will stage its 18th annual Ghost Walk on Thursday, October 27, in Smithfield’s historic Riverside Cemetery. Beginning at 6:00 pm, six characters from Johnston County’s past will be brought back to life. Visitors will be greeted at the corner of...
SMITHFIELD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Stedman, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Affair on the Square in dowtown Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Vendors lined the downtown streets Thursday afternoon for the fall edition of Affair on the Square. The sidewalk festival, sponsored by the Rockingham Downtown Corp. and the city, featured booths from local businesses and homemade items including cups, soap and jewelry. Several businesses stayed open a little...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost#Wrongfully Accused#Ballroom#S Club#Sandford House#Constitutional Convention
Up and Coming Weekly

Dogwood Festival names 2022 Pageant winners

The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival hosted its 24th Annual Miss Fayetteville Dogwood Pageant Sept. 17 at Seabrook Auditorium. The longstanding community tradition celebrates the talent and accomplishments of young women and ladies across the Sandhills. This year, 26 contestants were grouped into five competition levels: Little Miss (5-7), Young Miss (8-10),...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man shot twice outside of Aberdeen

The Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred outside of Aberdeen on Saturday, Oct. 15. A man was shot twice just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Sherwood Drive in Sherwood Park neighborhood off Sand Pit Road. Video by Sandhills Sentinel Publisher B.J. Goodridge.
ABERDEEN, NC
WFAE

What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair

Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Caswell
Person
John
Person
John Legend
WRAL

What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?

WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
RALEIGH, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Sweet Valley Ranch hosts Music at the Farm with Mostley Crue

For a spooky, rock-filled night, don’t miss out on Sweet Valley Ranch’s “Music at the Farm Concert Series” on Oct. 15. The concert’s opening band is called Hell is Here, and headliner Mostley Crue is a Motley Crue tribute band. Hell is Here is a...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy