thecapitalsportsreport.com
Robin Roberts crashes against Swanstrom at NPK Rockingham
Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Robin Roberts was involved in a bad accident on Saturday. He crashed during filming in a pass against Justin Swanstrom at Rockingham Dragway in Rockingham, North Carolina. Roberts crashed hard into the wall. Then, it rebounded to hit the other wall as he was...
Parker celebrates 101 years of life
At 101 years old, Joe A. Parker Jr. is still a farmer at heart, waking up in the wee hours of the morning to start each day. And at this point
18 ways to celebrate fall with your kids this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
Plan your weekend with these events including festivals, arts and live music. Oct. 13-23: North Carolina State Fair - Get ready for 10 days of deep fried fair food, rides and more fun!. Oct. 14-16: Dogwood Fall Festival - Celebrate fall in Fayetteville this weekend with a downtown hayride, food...
jocoreport.com
Historical Ghost Walk In Smithfield October 27
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Heritage Center will stage its 18th annual Ghost Walk on Thursday, October 27, in Smithfield’s historic Riverside Cemetery. Beginning at 6:00 pm, six characters from Johnston County’s past will be brought back to life. Visitors will be greeted at the corner of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Greenways are meant for safety when running, N.C. group organizer says
SURF CITY, N.C. — Early in the mornings, the Topsail Area Running Club gets together for some miles. They don’t have a greenway to stay safe from traffic, but members are hoping one will come to the area soon. Many people use greenways to run, hike and walk...
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
PHOTOS: Affair on the Square in dowtown Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Vendors lined the downtown streets Thursday afternoon for the fall edition of Affair on the Square. The sidewalk festival, sponsored by the Rockingham Downtown Corp. and the city, featured booths from local businesses and homemade items including cups, soap and jewelry. Several businesses stayed open a little...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in North Carolina.
Up and Coming Weekly
Dogwood Festival names 2022 Pageant winners
The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival hosted its 24th Annual Miss Fayetteville Dogwood Pageant Sept. 17 at Seabrook Auditorium. The longstanding community tradition celebrates the talent and accomplishments of young women and ladies across the Sandhills. This year, 26 contestants were grouped into five competition levels: Little Miss (5-7), Young Miss (8-10),...
Prestage: ‘A man of vision’
A trailblazer of industry, an agriculture magnate, a business tycoon — Bill Prestage was all three, a man who helped shape livestock pro
sandhillssentinel.com
Man shot twice outside of Aberdeen
The Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred outside of Aberdeen on Saturday, Oct. 15. A man was shot twice just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Sherwood Drive in Sherwood Park neighborhood off Sand Pit Road. Video by Sandhills Sentinel Publisher B.J. Goodridge.
What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair
Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
WRAL
What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?
WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
North Carolina and Duke battle in college football rivalry game
Check out photos from the game as the Tar Heels go up against the Blue Devils, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Epic Halloween House in Holly Springs sparks nationwide fundraiser to help St. Jude
Homeowner Jeff Robertson's spooky Halloween house in Holly Springs is back with an elaborate display for the third year raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Robertson started the next level of Halloween decorations during the pandemic
WECT
NC treasurer: Not paying for Spring Lake to hire fired Kenly town manager
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - State Treasurer Dale Folwell says he will not approve the funds for Spring Lake to hire as its town manager a woman recently fired from the same job in Kenly. In a statement issued Thursday, Folwell cited statutory authority and the local government commission’s financial oversight...
Parent angered by Fayetteville school assignment to emulate colonizers
The parent of a Cumberland County Schools student is speaking out against a class assignment she says is inappropriate and racially insensitive.
Oldest Lumbee WWII veteran laid to rest
PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. flag that waves before the Tribal Administration Complex in Pembroke could be seen flying at half-st
Up and Coming Weekly
Sweet Valley Ranch hosts Music at the Farm with Mostley Crue
For a spooky, rock-filled night, don’t miss out on Sweet Valley Ranch’s “Music at the Farm Concert Series” on Oct. 15. The concert’s opening band is called Hell is Here, and headliner Mostley Crue is a Motley Crue tribute band. Hell is Here is a...
Family of Raleigh mom missing for a month says she is home safe
RALEIGH, N.C. — After a month of worry, the family of 46-year-old Sterlena Bland said she is no longer missing. Bland, a Raleigh resident and a mother, was last seen near her home in September on Ranch Mill Circle just off Poole Road. Family said the trouble started in...
