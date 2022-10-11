Read full article on original website
Related
Braves' Morton hit in elbow by liner, exits NLDS Game 4
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton was struck in the pitching elbow by a line drive Saturday and lasted only two innings against Philadelphia in Game 4 of the NL Division Series, the second time in the last two postseasons the right-hander was forced out by a batted ball.
Cleveland Makes Lineup Adjustment Ahead Of Game Three Of ALDS, Arias To Get Start
Gabriel Arias will get his first postseason start for Cleveland at first base. The Guardians are tied with New York in the American League Division Series.
Guardians rookie Árias starting at 1B in Game 3 vs Yankees
Guardians rookie infielder Gabriel Árias will make just his second career major league start at first base Saturday night in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees
Longhorns Wear Down Iowa State For Third-Straight Win
Texas got off to a slow start against Iowa State, but was able to get things back on track en route to its third straight win.
Comments / 0