ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
virginiasports.com

Cavalier Crew Enjoys Preseason Stop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Near the end of a photo shoot with Jayden Gardner and Kihei Clark, University of Virginia head men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett, laughing, asked the players if they’d seen “Zoolander.”. Had they been more familiar with the movie, Bennett might have broken out...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 13 UVA To Face Virginia Tech In Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-2-2, 3-2-1 ACC) heads back out on the road to take on Virginia Tech (9-4-1, 3-3-0 ACC) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Thursday (Oct. 13). Kick is set for 8 p.m. at Thompson Field. HOW TO FOLLOW...
BLACKSBURG, VA
virginiasports.com

Hibah Shaikh Advances to ITF WTT W25 Second Round

FLORENCE, S.C. – Virginia women’s tennis player Hibah Shaikh has advanced to the second round at the McLeod for Health Florence Open, an ITF World Tennis Tour W25 event in Florence, S.C. Shaikh, who was given a wildcard entry into the tournament, defeated qualifier Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz 6-4, 6-4...
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy