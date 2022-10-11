Read full article on original website
Related
virginiasports.com
Cavalier Crew Enjoys Preseason Stop in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Near the end of a photo shoot with Jayden Gardner and Kihei Clark, University of Virginia head men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett, laughing, asked the players if they’d seen “Zoolander.”. Had they been more familiar with the movie, Bennett might have broken out...
virginiasports.com
No. 13 UVA To Face Virginia Tech In Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-2-2, 3-2-1 ACC) heads back out on the road to take on Virginia Tech (9-4-1, 3-3-0 ACC) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Thursday (Oct. 13). Kick is set for 8 p.m. at Thompson Field. HOW TO FOLLOW...
virginiasports.com
Hibah Shaikh Advances to ITF WTT W25 Second Round
FLORENCE, S.C. – Virginia women’s tennis player Hibah Shaikh has advanced to the second round at the McLeod for Health Florence Open, an ITF World Tennis Tour W25 event in Florence, S.C. Shaikh, who was given a wildcard entry into the tournament, defeated qualifier Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz 6-4, 6-4...
Comments / 0