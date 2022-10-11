Bucs receive honors from Midwest Conference

BELOIT—Beloit College sophomore Gavin Thorpe returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and also blocked an extra point on Saturday, earning Midwest Conference Special Teams Performer of the Week.

Thorpe’s performance kept the Buccaneers close, but they suffered a 34-25 Homecoming loss to Knox College at Strong Stadium.

The Biology major from Homestead, Fla., also finished the game with 11 tackles (8 solos) and one interception playing defensive back.

The Bucs travel to Monmouth for a 1 p.m. game Saturday.

• BIDWELL SALUTED: Beloit College junior goalkeeper Brock Bidwell is the MiWC Men’s Soccer Defensive Performer of the Week.

Bidwell played all 180 minutes in goal in Beloit’s two games last week, collecting 20 saves and allowing just two goals as the Bucs finished 1-0-1 during the week.

The Biochemistry major from Rockford Auburn High School made 10 saves in each game last week, handing Lake Forest its first MWC loss of the season, 2-1. Beloit also ended Grinnell’s season-long string of wins with a 1-1 decision.

The Bucs (2-7-2, 1-1-2) travel to Illinois College for an 11 a.m. game on Sunday.