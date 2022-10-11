ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘They’re a top, top club’ – Spurs ace Harry Kane responds to Bayern Munich transfer interest ahead of possible 2023 move

By Dylan Terry
 2 days ago

HARRY KANE has labelled Bayern Munich a "top, top club" amid speculation over a move to the German champions.

The Tottenham striker was heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City last summer, but Spurs stood firm as he was forced to stay at his boyhood club.

Spurs talisman Kane is being linked with a move to Bayern Munich Credit: Reuters

Now just over 12 months on, the England captain is being linked with a switch to Bayern following an impressive start to the campaign.

Kane, whose Tottenham contract expires in 2024, has scored eight goals in 12 appearances so far this season, with only Erling Haaland netting more times in the Premier League.

Earlier this year, Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann revealed his admiration for Kane.

And the Bundesliga giants' CEO Oliver Kahn then described a Kane transfer as a "dream of the future".

However, the English forward has now played down any chance of a move, albeit while praising Bayern.

Speaking ahead of Spurs' clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, he said: "I’m focused on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do my best for us.

"Bayern are a top, top club - but all my concentration is on Tottenham and trying to win tomorrow night."

Bayern sold Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona in the summer and have lined up with a more fluid front line so far this season.

At the weekend, they drew 2-2 with Borussia Dortmund and fielded a front four of Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry.

But the reigning German title holders are uncharacteristically struggling to get going domestically.

They currently sit third in the table, four points adrift of pacesetters Union Berlin.

But they have made a perfect start to their Champions League campaign, beating Inter Milan, Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen.

Meanwhile, Spurs sit third in the Premier League after nine matches.

In Europe, they have had an indifferent return to the Champions League, beating Marseille, losing to Sporting Lisbon and drawing to Eintracht Frankfurt.

