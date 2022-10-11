Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube VideoMark HakePhoenix, AZ
USPS Wants To Hire 400+ Employees In PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Related
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."
The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
Yardbarker
Rockets Giving Former First-Round Pick Another Chance
Cauley-Stein was officially signed by the Houston Rockets the other day with a non-guaranteed training camp deal. Fans of the player shouldn’t necessarily expect to see him on the court much. In fact, he might be headed straight to the G League. Willie With The Rockets. When you look...
Ben Simmons snaps back in response to viral airball clip
The much-maligned Ben Simmons was the butt of jokes once again this week after a video clip surfaced of him shooting an airball during a public relations event held by the Brooklyn Nets. For Simmons, these types of incidents have become far too commonplace. Speaking with ESPN on Wednesday, Simmons...
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns message to skeptics of Rudy Gobert trade
In a league dominated by guards and do-it-all wings who possess prototypical guard skills, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to pursue another avenue to title contention, doubling down on “big ball” after acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz this past offseason to pair up with Karl-Anthony Towns in a supersized frontcourt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
According To A Player Projection Model, LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Only 'Borderline All-Stars' While Russell Westbrook Is Considered A 'Scrub'
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2022-23 season, hoping their big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook can discover the magic and lead the team to be a contender in the Western Conference. Injury struggles prevented the 3 from getting a rhythm going last season, but under coach Darvin Ham, things are expected to be different.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Breaks His Silence On Reuniting With Russell Westbrook: "Russ Is My Guy. He Helped Me So Much When I Was There, And Even After That.”
A few years ago, when Dennis Schroder left the Los Angeles Lakers, nobody imagined he would ever return. But now, after over a year of chaos and dysfunction, Rob Pelinka was happy to welcome Schroder back this summer on a one-year, $2.64 million deal. Unlike last time, however, Schroder will...
Yardbarker
Jason Kidd Speaks About Luka Doncic’s Shape
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks has had a busy summer. The MVP candidate was playing basketball for his country of Slovenia and did incredible work, as expected. Fans of the star were happy to see him perfecting his game but they were even happier to see how he looked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes Believes LeBron James Needs To Accept A Smaller Role On The Lakers For Russell Westbrook: "You Can’t Put Russ In The Corner. He’s Always Had The Ball In His Hands."
The Lakers have looked a little shaky in the preseason but are looking way better than they did last season. They won their first preseason game in 2 years against the Golden State Warriors yesterday and will hope to continue that momentum through the rest of preseason and the start of the regular season.
Yardbarker
Lakers Preseason Highlights: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Efficient In Loss To Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to build on their first preseason win as they lost for the second time against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Head coach Darvin Ham opted to go with a smaller lineup, starting Anthony Davis at center along with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV.
Yardbarker
Jordan Clarkson Linked in Trade Rumor Involving Ex-Jazz Player
Just because the start of the regular season is just around the corner doesn’t mean the trade rumors connected to the Utah Jazz are going to stop. The latest comes from Jake Fischer from Yahoo Sports. According to the NBA insider, the Phoenix Suns have inquired about the availability of former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.
Yardbarker
Wolves-Lakers notes: Tempers flare between McDaniels, Westbrook
The Timberwolves beat the Lakers 118-114 in preseason action Wednesday night. Here's what stood out. Reid got the majority of his minutes at center last season, but with Rudy Gobert now in town it's expected that Reid will get some time on the floor with Gobert when KAT is getting a rest. And with KAT playing the stretch four this season, Reid can slide in and be the perfect backup in that role.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose
Every hero needs a sidekick. Every main course needs a side dish. No man is an island. Pick a cliche. The point is that everyone and everything needs someone or something to complement them. Even the most powerful force on earth doesn’t exist on its own such as NBA superstars.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rudy Gobert Trade Reportedly Shocked Timberwolves Players
The T-Wolves surprised a lot of people with their blockbuster trade. Rudy Gobert is one of the best defensive players in the NBA right now. Based on all of the awards he has won, most would say he is the best defensive player in the league, although many feel otherwise. With that being said, Gobert is a polarizing player, and many were stunned when the Timberwolves gave up their immediate future to get him.
Yardbarker
Kings Waive Kent Bazemore, Quinn Cook
Both players signed non-guaranteed deals with Sacramento in September. Bazemore, 33, is 6-foot-4 and spent last season with the Lakers, appearing in 39 games. He spent the season before that with the Warriors. This was his first run with the Kings, having played there in 2019-20. He also spent five...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Ignored His Teammates And Didn't Want To Join The Lakers Pre-Game Huddle
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't even started and Russell Westbrook is already involved in controversy, just when people thought he was over any issue he might have had with the Los Angeles Lakers. The point guard has been spotted acting up around his teammates, setting the alarms for fans. During...
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Shockingly Denies Report That The Lakers Offered Him $80 Million Contract: "There Was Never A Contract."
In 2021, Dennis Schroder made headlines by reportedly turning down an $80 million contract offer by the Lakers. Schroder, who was then playing starting guard for the Purple and Gold, chose to bet on himself and decided to aim for a higher salary as a free agent that summer. Unfortunately,...
Yardbarker
Video: Russell Westbrook Doesn't Want To Join Patrick Beverley's Defensive Huddle After Fouling His Man
The consistent messaging from the Los Angeles Lakers this past summer was that the team would be consistently focused on the defensive end. After all, coach Darvin Ham is a defensive-minded coach who heavily valued that end of the floor. During the offseason, Darvin Ham spoke about point guard Russell...
Yardbarker
The Brooklyn Nets Announce New Signing
Following their pre-season victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, a game in which Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all looked solid, the Brooklyn Nets announced a new signing. With one more pre-season game remaining, the team announced that they have signed un-drafted forward Donovan Williams to a contract. The...
Yardbarker
The Bulls Defense Just Got Much Stronger
Obviously, the regular season hasn’t started yet but Drummond’s work during the preseason has been impressive. The other night he was 3-of-3 from the three-point line, which was something no one expected from him. But in the latest preseason game, Drummond created a monster block against the Milwaukee...
Comments / 0