Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."

The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Rockets Giving Former First-Round Pick Another Chance

Cauley-Stein was officially signed by the Houston Rockets the other day with a non-guaranteed training camp deal. Fans of the player shouldn’t necessarily expect to see him on the court much. In fact, he might be headed straight to the G League. Willie With The Rockets. When you look...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons snaps back in response to viral airball clip

The much-maligned Ben Simmons was the butt of jokes once again this week after a video clip surfaced of him shooting an airball during a public relations event held by the Brooklyn Nets. For Simmons, these types of incidents have become far too commonplace. Speaking with ESPN on Wednesday, Simmons...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

According To A Player Projection Model, LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Only 'Borderline All-Stars' While Russell Westbrook Is Considered A 'Scrub'

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2022-23 season, hoping their big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook can discover the magic and lead the team to be a contender in the Western Conference. Injury struggles prevented the 3 from getting a rhythm going last season, but under coach Darvin Ham, things are expected to be different.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice

The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Speaks About Luka Doncic’s Shape

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks has had a busy summer. The MVP candidate was playing basketball for his country of Slovenia and did incredible work, as expected. Fans of the star were happy to see him perfecting his game but they were even happier to see how he looked.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Matt Barnes Believes LeBron James Needs To Accept A Smaller Role On The Lakers For Russell Westbrook: "You Can’t Put Russ In The Corner. He’s Always Had The Ball In His Hands."

The Lakers have looked a little shaky in the preseason but are looking way better than they did last season. They won their first preseason game in 2 years against the Golden State Warriors yesterday and will hope to continue that momentum through the rest of preseason and the start of the regular season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jordan Clarkson Linked in Trade Rumor Involving Ex-Jazz Player

Just because the start of the regular season is just around the corner doesn’t mean the trade rumors connected to the Utah Jazz are going to stop. The latest comes from Jake Fischer from Yahoo Sports. According to the NBA insider, the Phoenix Suns have inquired about the availability of former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Wolves-Lakers notes: Tempers flare between McDaniels, Westbrook

The Timberwolves beat the Lakers 118-114 in preseason action Wednesday night. Here's what stood out. Reid got the majority of his minutes at center last season, but with Rudy Gobert now in town it's expected that Reid will get some time on the floor with Gobert when KAT is getting a rest. And with KAT playing the stretch four this season, Reid can slide in and be the perfect backup in that role.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hotnewhiphop.com

Rudy Gobert Trade Reportedly Shocked Timberwolves Players

The T-Wolves surprised a lot of people with their blockbuster trade. Rudy Gobert is one of the best defensive players in the NBA right now. Based on all of the awards he has won, most would say he is the best defensive player in the league, although many feel otherwise. With that being said, Gobert is a polarizing player, and many were stunned when the Timberwolves gave up their immediate future to get him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Kings Waive Kent Bazemore, Quinn Cook

Both players signed non-guaranteed deals with Sacramento in September. Bazemore, 33, is 6-foot-4 and spent last season with the Lakers, appearing in 39 games. He spent the season before that with the Warriors. This was his first run with the Kings, having played there in 2019-20. He also spent five...
NBA
Yardbarker

The Brooklyn Nets Announce New Signing

Following their pre-season victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, a game in which Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all looked solid, the Brooklyn Nets announced a new signing. With one more pre-season game remaining, the team announced that they have signed un-drafted forward Donovan Williams to a contract. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

The Bulls Defense Just Got Much Stronger

Obviously, the regular season hasn’t started yet but Drummond’s work during the preseason has been impressive. The other night he was 3-of-3 from the three-point line, which was something no one expected from him. But in the latest preseason game, Drummond created a monster block against the Milwaukee...
CHICAGO, IL

