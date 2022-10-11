Third-ranked Alabama will travel to play No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday, Oct 15, for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The game between the Crimson Tide and Volunteers will air on CBS with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell on the call. Check out this 2-4-7 preview to get you ready for the seventh game on Alabama’s 2022 schedule.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO