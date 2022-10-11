ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

247Sports

2-4-7 Primer: Alabama at Tennessee

Third-ranked Alabama will travel to play No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday, Oct 15, for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The game between the Crimson Tide and Volunteers will air on CBS with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell on the call. Check out this 2-4-7 preview to get you ready for the seventh game on Alabama’s 2022 schedule.
247Sports

Look: Vols announce uniform combination for Alabama game

No. 6 Tennessee’s game Saturday against No. 3 Alabama is an orange out at a sold-out Neyland Stadium. On the field, the Vols will wear their traditional home uniform. It was announced Thursday afternoon that Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will wear orange jerseys, white pants and white helmets against Alabama (6-0, 3-0) in the highly anticipated 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on CBS in the SEC Game of the Week.
