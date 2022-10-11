Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department Facebook Page. “In June of 2022, detectives from the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Narcotics Team initiated an investigation into narcotics trafficking by a male subject who resided in both Santa Rosa and Lake County. During the investigation, Narcotics Detective identified Andreas Guzman-Loya (a 25-year-old male), as selling large amounts of methamphetamine in the City of Santa Rosa and surrounding Sonoma County areas. Guzman-Loya resides in the 1400-block of S. Wright Rd in Santa Rosa and in the 3200-block of 12th St in Clearlake. Detectives identified a third residence that Guzman-Loya was utilizing to aid in his drug trafficking organization, 2700-block of Stony Point Rd in Santa Rosa.On Monday, September 26th, 2022, at 9:40 am, detectives and officers from SRPD contacted Guzman-Loya during a traffic stop on Mark West Springs and Old Redwood Highway, in Santa Rosa. Guzman-Loya was accompanied by his wife and small child and a second male subject inside the vehicle. All subjects were detained, and three subsequent search warrants were served at Guzman-Loya’s known residences.

