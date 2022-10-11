Read full article on original website
The Mendocino Voice
190K cannabis plants eradicated at 18 different Mendocino County grow sites by CAMP in 2022
MENDOCINO Co., 10/12/22 — Mendocino County won a dubious honor in cannabis eradication this year, with 190,018 cannabis plants destroyed at 18 different grow sites raided under the auspices of the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) 2022. That figure is significantly higher than any other California county — representing nearly 20 percent of the 973,894 plants seized statewide, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the California Department of Justice.
ksro.com
Sonoma City Council Considering Annexing 245 Acres
A new report is advising the City of Sonoma to annex several areas. The Local Agency Formation Commission or LAFCo suggests that Sonoma should incorporate Maxwell Farms, the 60-acre Montini Preserve, and the 10-acre property that houses TrainTown. The Commission also suggested annexing portions of Denmark Street, Four Corners and Harrington Drive. In total, about 245 acres would be added to the City of Sonoma. The council approved the report, which will now be reviewed by the Sonoma Planning Commission. The commission will submit their own recommendations by early 2023, in line with budget preparation.
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Shutting Down Homeless Camp at the Park and Ride
Rohnert Park is in the process of shutting down a large homeless encampment at the Park and Ride on Roberts Lake Road. Work to lower the capacity of the camp started earlier this week. The city is moving residents of the encampment into an interim housing facility that’s scheduled to open within the next two weeks. The city gave the camp’s 110 residents notices on Tuesday. Some will be moved into the new 60-unit supportive housing facility, while the rest will be part of a smaller, managed camp at the site.
mendofever.com
Ukiah’s Grace Hudson Museum Dedicates a Courtyard to Evert Person, the Cultural Institution’s Largest Benefactor
Gaye LeBaron, the noted North Coast history writer, recalled the time she sat down in a booth at the Palace Hotel restaurant with a group led by Barbara Eversole and listened to her plans for a museum to honor artist Grace Hudson. Hudson’s reputation as a talented painter in the...
mendofever.com
Stone Stories: The Lives and Legacy of Those Interred at Willits’s Little Lake Cemetery
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Sunday October 23, from 4:00 – 5:30 pm the Mendocino County Museum will present Stone Stories at the Little Lake Cemetery in Willits. A stone really can tell a story. . . Join us as we explore...
lakecountybloom.com
Save the Date: The Webb Space Telescope at Taylor Observatory, 10.22.22
The Webb Space Telescope is the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope and has already begun to reveal fascinating new aspects of the visible and invisible (to us) universe. We will explore the genesis of the Webb and its winding path to the moment of liftoff. The journey after liftoff was no less complicated but much faster, and it has now reached its final observation point and begun to send back data ranging from breathtaking photos to spectra of exoplanets. The capabilities of the world’s largest space telescope will be discussed and illustrated with many of the images and data released since “first light” about 3 months ago.
travelawaits.com
14 Best Restaurants To Experience In Fort Bragg, According To A Local
The Skunk Train Whistle sounds, signaling its departure to the redwoods and a concert surrounded by giants. Laurel Street is closed for a car show, and city hall is hosting a quilt exhibit. Galleries are open late offering wine, snacks, and a new presentation of local talent. A family sits in the pocket park listening to a local troubadour sing, “Oh, Mendocino.” It’s Friday night in downtown Fort Bragg.
ksro.com
Willie Nelson Appears at an Event for Sonoma County’s Farm to pantry
Willie Nelson appeared at a private event in Sonoma County on Saturday night. The hour-long concert was part of an annual celebration for non-profit Farm to Pantry, an organization that works to rescue leftover produce from farms to feed those in need. Last year, the surprise musical guest was Emmylou Harris. The concert capped the event at Sonoma’s Haystack Farms, a site that provides a lot of produce for Farm to Pantry.
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
lakecountybloom.com
Planting Seeds for the Future
Adopt A Fifth Grader Program Celebrates 15 Years of Investing in Our Youth. Tate Campbell was awarded an AAFG scholarship in 2012 and is currently a senior at Chico State. Fifteen years ago, the Mendocino College Foundation launched the Adopt A Fifth Grader (AAFG) program, which awards scholarships to fifth-grade students in Lake and Mendocino Counties. Individual donors, families, service clubs, and local businesses donate $700 to “adopt” a fifth-grade student; the Foundation then invests that money, growing it over seven years to become a $1,000 scholarship upon the student’s graduation from high school.
crimevoice.com
Former Pope Valley Teacher Charged with 19 Felony Counts
Originally Published By: Napa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benjamin Casas (AKA: Benjamin Casas-Duran), age 33, at his residence on Harness Drive in Pope Valley. Mr. Casas was charged with:. – ten felony counts of lewd act...
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
bohemian.com
Santa Rosa Councilmember faces three challengers in District 4 race
Housing development and police oversight are among the issues up for debate in this year’s Santa Rosa City Council elections. All told, nine candidates are running for four open seats on the seven-person council in the Nov. 8 election. With two longtime council members retiring and the city completing its transition to district elections, the election could significantly change the face of the council.
mendofever.com
Afternoon House Fire in the Hills West of Hopland Quickly Extinguished
At approximately 3:19 this afternoon, reports of a structure fire in the hills west of Hopland resulted in both the Hopland Volunteer Fire Department and CALFIRE responding. Hopland Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Mitch Franklin told us he and his crew drove twenty minutes into Sanel Valley’s western hills to the 600 block of County Road 110 where they located the involved structure.
The Mendocino Voice
California and Mendocino County celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day
MENDOCINO Co., 10/10/22 — Today marks the fourth year that California has recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and we’ve published the statement from the Governor’s Office below. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is also a recognized holiday in Mendocino County, first recognized as by the Board of Supervisors as a regular ongoing holiday in 2019, as well as in many local jurisdictions across the state and country. This year, for the second year in a row, the day is also a federal holiday, recognized with a proclamation from President Joe Biden.
crimevoice.com
Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Narcotics Trafficking & Unlawful Firearm Possession
Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department Facebook Page. “In June of 2022, detectives from the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Narcotics Team initiated an investigation into narcotics trafficking by a male subject who resided in both Santa Rosa and Lake County. During the investigation, Narcotics Detective identified Andreas Guzman-Loya (a 25-year-old male), as selling large amounts of methamphetamine in the City of Santa Rosa and surrounding Sonoma County areas. Guzman-Loya resides in the 1400-block of S. Wright Rd in Santa Rosa and in the 3200-block of 12th St in Clearlake. Detectives identified a third residence that Guzman-Loya was utilizing to aid in his drug trafficking organization, 2700-block of Stony Point Rd in Santa Rosa.On Monday, September 26th, 2022, at 9:40 am, detectives and officers from SRPD contacted Guzman-Loya during a traffic stop on Mark West Springs and Old Redwood Highway, in Santa Rosa. Guzman-Loya was accompanied by his wife and small child and a second male subject inside the vehicle. All subjects were detained, and three subsequent search warrants were served at Guzman-Loya’s known residences.
mendofever.com
Subject In ER With Laceration To Eye, Subject Walking By With Visible Weapons – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Police Searching for Hit and Run Suspects
Rohnert Park Police Search for Two Hit-and-Run Drivers. The Rohnert Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two drivers who left the scene after hitting and injuring two children riding bikes on the same road on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Both juvenile bicyclists sustained minor injuries and were treated at the accident scenes. Witnesses said both drivers initially stopped but left the site before emergency responders arrived.
