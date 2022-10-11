Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Stone Stories: The Lives and Legacy of Those Interred at Willits’s Little Lake Cemetery
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Sunday October 23, from 4:00 – 5:30 pm the Mendocino County Museum will present Stone Stories at the Little Lake Cemetery in Willits. A stone really can tell a story. . . Join us as we explore...
lakecountybloom.com
Iris Culture and Modern Irises
The Clear Lake Trowel and Trellis Garden Club will meet at 12 noon Tuesday, October 18, at the Lakeport Scotts Valley Women’s Club House at 2298 Hendricks Road. Cookies, finger food veggies, coffee, and tea will be provided. We are having a small pre-celebration of Halloween this month. We are asking all members who are willing and able to wear a Halloween mask or a Halloween hat to the meeting. Prizes will be awarded.
The Mendocino Voice
190K cannabis plants eradicated at 18 different Mendocino County grow sites by CAMP in 2022
MENDOCINO Co., 10/12/22 — Mendocino County won a dubious honor in cannabis eradication this year, with 190,018 cannabis plants destroyed at 18 different grow sites raided under the auspices of the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) 2022. That figure is significantly higher than any other California county — representing nearly 20 percent of the 973,894 plants seized statewide, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the California Department of Justice.
travelawaits.com
14 Best Restaurants To Experience In Fort Bragg, According To A Local
The Skunk Train Whistle sounds, signaling its departure to the redwoods and a concert surrounded by giants. Laurel Street is closed for a car show, and city hall is hosting a quilt exhibit. Galleries are open late offering wine, snacks, and a new presentation of local talent. A family sits in the pocket park listening to a local troubadour sing, “Oh, Mendocino.” It’s Friday night in downtown Fort Bragg.
bohemian.com
Oliver Lee Jackson’s Largest Sculpture Installed at di Rosa
On a hot, cloudless afternoon of last week, a small group gathered together to install Oliver Lee Jackson’s largest sculpture, Untitled [Recumbent Figure], at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa. Executive director Kate Eilertsen, watching the startlingly small forklift and expert install crew—including Erik Rosin, Diane Roby,...
lakecountybloom.com
Planting Seeds for the Future
Adopt A Fifth Grader Program Celebrates 15 Years of Investing in Our Youth. Tate Campbell was awarded an AAFG scholarship in 2012 and is currently a senior at Chico State. Fifteen years ago, the Mendocino College Foundation launched the Adopt A Fifth Grader (AAFG) program, which awards scholarships to fifth-grade students in Lake and Mendocino Counties. Individual donors, families, service clubs, and local businesses donate $700 to “adopt” a fifth-grade student; the Foundation then invests that money, growing it over seven years to become a $1,000 scholarship upon the student’s graduation from high school.
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Shutting Down Homeless Camp at the Park and Ride
Rohnert Park is in the process of shutting down a large homeless encampment at the Park and Ride on Roberts Lake Road. Work to lower the capacity of the camp started earlier this week. The city is moving residents of the encampment into an interim housing facility that’s scheduled to open within the next two weeks. The city gave the camp’s 110 residents notices on Tuesday. Some will be moved into the new 60-unit supportive housing facility, while the rest will be part of a smaller, managed camp at the site.
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
ksro.com
Sonoma City Council Considering Annexing 245 Acres
A new report is advising the City of Sonoma to annex several areas. The Local Agency Formation Commission or LAFCo suggests that Sonoma should incorporate Maxwell Farms, the 60-acre Montini Preserve, and the 10-acre property that houses TrainTown. The Commission also suggested annexing portions of Denmark Street, Four Corners and Harrington Drive. In total, about 245 acres would be added to the City of Sonoma. The council approved the report, which will now be reviewed by the Sonoma Planning Commission. The commission will submit their own recommendations by early 2023, in line with budget preparation.
sonomastatestar.com
Continued mountain lion sightings fuel student fears
As if Rohnert Park residents haven’t had enough reasons to be fearful as of late, with clowns and prowlers seen roaming the area, mountain lion sightings are once again popping up in multiple neighborhoods. At least four individual sightings occurred on Sept. 27 from 3-4 a.m. Police were not...
lakecountybloom.com
October is Emotional Wellness Month
Since 2004, October has been recognized as Emotional Wellness Month by mental health advocates across the nation. Social, cultural, and political conflict, COVID-19, and natural and man-made disasters have made this a stressful, even traumatic time for many. As the holiday season approaches, it is likewise important to recognize family and community events and gatherings are stressful for some.
Paradise Lost: The Flame Out of Napa Valley’s Iconic Wine Country
Beset by climate change and billionaire carpetbaggers, Napa Valley, California’s legendary wine-making eden, braces for an uncertain future The post Paradise Lost: The Flame Out of Napa Valley’s Iconic Wine Country appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Napa (Napa, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle collision on Friday. The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
mendofever.com
Subject In ER With Laceration To Eye, Subject Walking By With Visible Weapons – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
What Is Up With That Fence Being Built Along Highway 101 Near Ukiah?
Though seemingly innocuous, an ongoing construction project along Highway 101 between two major Ukiah arteries has many readers asking, “what exactly is going on?” Well, you asked, and we got some answers. Starting this summer, Caltrans has been installing a black, mesh fence along both the north and...
Man stabbed in Petaluma parking lot
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — One man was stabbed Wednesday night in a Petaluma parking lot, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department. Officers responded at approximately 10:20 p.m. to the Petaluma Valley Hospital to contact a victim who had suffered a stab wound, the release states. Through investigating, the officers learned that […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Involved in Double Rollover Accident Near Yuba City
State Route 30 Accident Involving Big Rig Closes Down Roadway. A major injury occurred in a big rig accident involving two vehicles in Meridian, west of Yuba City, on October 10. The collision happened along State Route 30 just west of Tarke Road around 7:23 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the entire roadway was blocked by the collision, and two vehicles had flipped over.
Minor arrested for homicide in Rio Nido
A minor was arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a Rio Nido man dead on Sunday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
