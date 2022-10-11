Read full article on original website
Related
Online art fairs changed the game for Indigenous art. Here’s how to buy it
The Tarnanthi art fair this weekend is selling works from $40 to $15,000, gathered from more than 50 art centres around Australia. And all you have to do is log on
timberhomeliving.com
This Retreat Along the Coast Boasts Art and Craftsmanship
Breathtaking views from the watchtower are just the start of this timber-framed coastal retreat’s appeal. An observation tower adds interest and topography to the home’s cruciform footprint. The home reads smaller than its actual size with the front disguising the back section. Samuel Ebersol, general manager of Mid-Atlantic Timberframes, describes the home as its own unique design. He says, “There are so many different concepts. Outside railing posts evoke gingerbread designs used on homes on Martha’s Vineyard.”
archiscene.net
Discover Visun Greatland Art Villa designed by 31 Design
31 Design just finished a villa project in Haikou. The architects and interior designers merged architecture and interior with care for the site’s location and circumstances to enable residents to interact with nature. The design team chose simple emotions over intricate but useless ornamentation in order to go back to the core of life, redefine leisurely luxury, and create the perfect living environment.
Comments / 0