Notorious Wildlife Trafficker Teo Boon Ching Is Facing More Than 20 Years In Prison For Large-Scale Rhino Horn Trafficking

Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
A Prehistoric Human Skeleton Recently Found in an Underground Cave is at Risk of Harm From Mexican Tourist Train Project
Recent reports revealed the discovery of a prehistoric human skeleton in a fragile underground cave system. The cave system had previously flooded at the last ice age's end. Cave-divers estimate this at nearly 8,000 years ago. [i]
From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide
They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
howafrica.com
How Enslaved Africans Used Marriages To Indians To Gain Freedom In Spanish Societies
In the 1500s, there were growing demands for labor to drive the economic growth of colonial Mexico. There was a royal decree to cultivate the influx of more labor to work in the plantations because Indians were not accustomed to the laborious work in the fields. Indians were barred in...
Rare 3,000-Year-Old Gold Mask Found in Chinese Royal Tombs
An estimated 3,000-year-old gold mask has been unearthed by archaeologists in central China. It is the first of its kind to be identified dating back to the Shang dynasty (1600–1046 B.C.E.). The mask was discovered among royal tombs in Shangcheng county in the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou, China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration announced Friday. Notably, it predates another gold mask found at the Sanxingdui archaeological site last fall. Sanxingdui in southwest China is considered to be one of the most important discoveries of the 20th century and is believed to be the center of the ancient Shu Kingdom, dating back roughly...
Washington Examiner
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
Meet the First Human Mammals: Australopithecines
The prehistory of humans dates back a minimum of 5 million years ago. That's when the first humanlike mammals - the Australopithecines - appeared in Central Africa. The prehistoric people likely had leaders - a hierarchy of some kind - but we know nothing about them. From around 10,000 B.C., humans started farming and began settling in fertile areas. They built towns and cities and began trading. This is what led to powerful leaders and rulers that soon after morphed into the world's first great civilizations.
India reintroduced 8 cheetahs after the big cats were wiped out 70 years ago — but some scientists say it's more of a PR stunt than a conservation effort
Cheetahs have been reintroduced to India, but some scientists say the cheetahs won't have enough space, with one calling it more like a large "zoo."
howafrica.com
How African Slaves In The Caribbean Reinvented Their Own Aphrodisiacs With Herbs They Came To Find
One of the growing cultures in many West African and Caribbean countries is the use of bitter tonics by men to improve their sexual performance. The preparation of the bitter tonics begins with the boiling of bitter plant mixtures and allowing them to ferment before use. The bitter tonics are believed to improve sexual performance, purify the blood and offer remedies to those suffering from malaria.
natureworldnews.com
70% of Animal Species Around the World Has Been Wiped Out in Just 50 Years
According to a major scientific report, Earth's animal populations have declined by an average of 69% in little under 50 years as people continue to destroy forests, consume beyond the planet's limitations, and pollute on an industrial scale. According to the WWF and Zoological Society of London's (ZSL) yearly Living...
Locals try to save threatened, traditional 'Mexican caviar'
CHIMALHUACAN, Mexico (AP) — In a shallow lake on the outskirts of Mexico City, a handful of farmers still harvest the eggs of an evasive, fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire. Caviar is typically associated sturgeons swimming the Caspian Sea, but the Mexican version is made from the tiny eggs of the an aquatic insect of the corixidae family, also know as the “bird fly,” because birds like to eat it. Similar bugs are often known as “water boatmen” in English, because of the way they seem to row in ponds and streams. The bug, which only occasionally surfaces before diving again in a trail of bubbles, would not look like food to most, but it was once important to the people of the Valley of Mexico. For Juan Hernández, a farmer from San Cristóbal Nezquipayac, cultivating and collecting the tiny insect eggs known as “ahuautle” -- meaning water amaranth in Nahua -- is a way of life.
worldanimalnews.com
New Bill Aims To Protect Thousands Of Wild Horses & Burros From Being Senselessly Slaughtered Each Year In The United States
The Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Protection Act of 2022 was introduced last Friday. If passed, the important legislation would represent the most meaningful update to federal law governing wild equine management in more than 50 years. The bipartisan bill aims to protect wild horses and burros from slaughter, prioritize...
France 24
Lesotho: Cave dwellers vow to stay despite hardships
The Kome Caves in Lesotho have been occupied since the 19th century, when tribes fleeing conflict and drought took refuge there. Two hundred years later, a handful of families, many the descendants of those original tribes, are still making a life in the simple mud dwellings despite daily hardships that include problems with their water supply and frequently finding themselves cut off from the outside world.
Bittrex Fined $29M, Largest Sanction in Crypto History
The Treasury Department fined crypto trading platform Bittrex $29 million for apparent violations of sanctions against Cuba, Ukraine-related, Iran, Sudan and Syria -- representing the largest virtual...
howafrica.com
The Demerara Slave Rebellion Of 1823 Staged To Demand Better Conditions Of Service And Not Freedom
It was a rebellion not staged to gain their freedom but one to press for good working conditions for the enslaved on the Demerara-Essequibo plantation in present-day Guyana. The protagonists of this rebellion were a cooper on Plantation Success, Jack Gladstone, and his father, Quamina, who was a senior deacon at a church led by English protestant missionary, John Smith.
From coelacanths to crinoids: these 9 'living fossils' haven't changed in millions of years
We see evolution all around us, constantly, in every living thing. Yet in the deep oceans we find a number of “living fossils” reminiscent of creatures from prehistoric times. In his 1859 book On the Origin of Species, esteemed naturalist Charles Darwin coined the term “living fossil” to describe living organisms that appeared unchanged from their extinct fossil relatives. The term has since been used to describe long-enduring lineages, relict populations, groups with low diversity, and groups with DNA that has hardly changed in millions of years. The marine depths seem to be a good place for “living fossils”, with...
Global warming forcing monkeys and lemurs to climb down trees, study finds
Global warming and deforestation are driving monkeys, lemurs and other predominantly tree-dwelling primates more frequently to the ground for food, water and shelter, according to a new study.The research, published in the journal PNAS on Monday, warned this change could put tree-dwelling species at higher risk due to a lack of their preferred food and shelter on the ground.Scientists, including those from the nonprofit San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) in the US, said these primates may experience more negative interaction with humans and domestic animals as the world warms and may undergo a change in their dietary habits.In...
Prince of Wales: Too many lives being destroyed by illegal wildlife crime
The Prince of Wales will warn that too many lives are being destroyed and too many species are facing extinction due to “sinister” illegal wildlife crime. William, who is now heir to the throne following the death of the Queen, will address the United for Wildlife (UfW) global summit at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday – his first speech since the King bestowed him with his new title.
PETS・
