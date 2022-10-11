Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. FDA warns of ADHD drug Adderall shortage on Teva manufacturing delays
Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday there was a shortage of Adderall, a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, following intermittent manufacturing delays at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA).
Rebound In COVID-19 Symptoms After Pfizer's Antiviral Pill Might Be Due To Stronger Immune Response
Reports are circulating related to recurring COVID-19 symptoms after completing treatment and experiencing improvement after Pfizer Inc's PFE COVID-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid. President Joe Biden and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci both experienced a COVID rebound after taking Paxlovid. The U.S. government researchers have...
Label mix up prompts recall of blood pressure and heart drugs
After receiving a report that the label was wrong on a medication, Golden State Medical Supply has recalled one lot of clopidogrel and atenolol. According to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company has recalled clopidogrel 75mg and atenolol 25 mg with the lot number GS046745.
FOXBusiness
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for COVID-19 for second time in less than 2 months
Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla on Saturday said that has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in less than two months. Bourla, who heads the company that helped to create the widely used Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, said he was feeling well and symptom-free. "I’ve not had the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ScienceBlog.com
Metformin a potential atrial fibrillation treatment
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin’s targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
2minutemedicine.com
Anti-TNF for inflammatory bowel disease after 24 weeks of pregnancy does not affect neonatal outcomes
1. Patients who continued anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) after 24 weeks of pregnancy had improved inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) activity and prematurity. 2. Anti-TNF after 24 weeks of pregnancy did not affect neonatal outcomes or cause serious infections in the offspring. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: IBD commonly...
scitechdaily.com
A Forgotten Cancer – Current Levels of Awareness Are “Very Worrying”
Experts warn awareness of bladder cancer is worryingly low. According to a recent survey from the European Association of Urology (EAU), Europe has some of the highest incidence rates of bladder cancer in the world, yet understanding of the condition is still alarmingly low. According to the poll, which looked at awareness of bladder cancer and its primary symptoms among European adults, over 60% of European people are either unfamiliar with bladder cancer or are unaware of how serious it can be.
Phramalive.com
Company of the Year 2022: Pfizer – Building on COVID-19
The pharmaceutical giant, still riding high on the sales of Comirnaty and Paxlovid, is looking to a future of innovative oncology drugs and vaccines based on mRNA technology. All figures are in millions of dollars, except EPS. Best-selling products. All sales are in millions of dollars. Comirnaty = Direct sales...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical News Today
Is depression hereditary? What to know
Research indicates that genes do make some people more likely to develop depression than others. However, it is not a hereditary disease in the same way that some other conditions are. Hereditary diseases occur due to alterations in specific genes or chromosomes. Depression does not occur due to a specific...
Medical News Today
Alzheimer's: Lack of beta-amyloid, not plaque buildup, may be the culprit
Until recently, beta-amyloid plaques, common in those with Alzheimer’s, were generally thought to be responsible for the deterioration in cognitive function that is characteristic of the disorder. However, many people accumulate amyloid plaques in the brain as they age, but only some of these people go on to develop...
Medical News Today
Rehabilitation for stroke: What to know
When someone has a stroke, they should begin rehabilitation as soon as possible. Not only does it help improve the chances of making a full recovery, but it may help reduce the risk of future strokes. Prompt rehabilitation also eases the transition from hospital to home. Stroke rehabilitation is a...
Healthline
Asthma Cough
A chronic dry cough is a common symptom of asthma. Certain medications and lifestyle changes can help ease symptoms of asthma, including coughing. While many people first think of wheezing or gasping for breath when it comes to asthma symptoms, there’s also an association between an ongoing (chronic) cough and asthma.
docwirenews.com
Pediatric Diabetic Kidney Disease: A Review
Concomitant with the increasing incidence of diabetes mellitus in recent decades, there has been a significant increase in the incidence of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). In children and adolescents, kidney disease associated with diabetes mellitus is represented by persistent albuminuria, arterial hypertension, progression in decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate, development of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and increased cardiovascular and all-cause morbidity and mortality. In a recent issue of the World Journal of Diabetes, Carmen Muntean, MD, PhD, and colleagues provided an overview of diabetic kidney disease in pediatric patients [World J Diabetes. 2022;13(8):587-599].
Medical News Today
What is Osgood-Schlatter disease?
Osgood-Schlatter disease is a common cause of knee pain in adolescents. It describes inflammation of the area just below the knee, where the kneecap tendon attaches to the shinbone. Some doctors may refer to Osgood-Schlatter disease as osteochondrosis, tibial tubercle apophysitis, or traction apophysitis of the tibial tubercle. This condition...
Medicare Costs to Go Down in 2023
Medicare beneficiaries are getting a rare bit of good news as their Part B premiums and deductibles will tick down next year after the government health insurance plan spent less than projected in 2022. Unfortunately, the cost reductions beneficiaries will see next year are much smaller than the increases they shouldered this year. But costs will also go down for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. At the same time, deductibles for hospitalization costs under Part A will be going up. If you’re new to Medicare and wondering what these letters are all about, we’ll get to that – see Medicare Open Enrollment Presents Choices, below.
studyfinds.org
Depression drug reboxetine may help relieve sleep apnea
ADELAIDE, Australia — Estimated to affect nearly a billion people on a global scale, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is an incredibly common condition. In fact, it’s the most common breathing disorder connected to sleep. Now, researchers from Flinders University say that a drug previously used to treat depression may help reduce the severity of OSA.
Why Pfizer Partner BioNTech SE Shares Are Trading Higher
BioNTech SE - ADR BNTX shares are trading higher by 5.37% to $136.45 going into the close of Wednesday's trading session after the FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization to the company's 10-µg booster dose of an Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. What Happened?. Pfizer Inc. PFE and BioNTech SE...
Compass Pathways Will Lead Two Concurrent Phase 3 Trials On Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy For Depression
Psychedelics biotech company Compass Pathways CMPS announced it will conduct two separate Phase 3 clinical trials to study psilocybin-assisted therapy on Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD), reported Microdose. Assuming positive results, Compass will work with the FDA to help legalize psilocybin for TRD treatment, possibly as early as 2025. These studies will...
Psychiatric Times
Understanding the Long-Term Clinical Course of Comorbid SUD and ADHD
Comorbid SUD and ADHD is associated with more severe illness. What do we understand about these comorbid conditions and what do we still need to learn?. While substance use disorders (SUDs) often cooccur with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), little is known about the long-term clinical course of patients with comorbid SUD and ADHD.
Medical News Today
Types of connective tissue disease
Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
