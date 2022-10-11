Read full article on original website
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
When the curtain closes on 2022 in less than three months, it may well go down as one of the worst years for Wall Street in history. The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market.
Why Ford Stock Turned Positive Today
Ford (NYSE: F) shares dropped nearly 3% Thursday morning as markets reacted to the Labor Department's latest monthly inflation data. But by 12:50 p.m. ET, the stock reversed course with a gain of 1.2%. That also followed a market reversal, but it also reflects how different investors are thinking about Ford stock from different perspectives.
Why Wayfair Was a Dog of a Stock Today
Clearly "borrowing" an idea from a larger peer, online furniture and home goods retailer Wayfair (NYSE: W) announced a new, proprietary shopping holiday Thursday morning. The market didn't celebrate the news, though, with investors responding by trading the company's stock down by over 3% on an otherwise very frothy day for the market.
Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today
Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. The stock was down as much as 7% at the day's lows. So...
Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Fell Before a Big Rally Earlier Today
Market traders were nervous today after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest Consumer Price Index data for September. Inflation came in higher than analysts expected, which ended hopes that the Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates. In other news, analysts are still processing how deep the PC...
Traders get no reprieve from volatility as CPI sends U.S. stocks on wild ride
NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Anyone hoping for calmer waters in markets this month is being badly disappointed, as turmoil in UK government bonds, surging oil prices and now another hot U.S. inflation reading ramp up volatility and create a perilous environment for investors. Thursday’s trading brought more eye-popping...
Why Netflix Was a Stock Market Star on Thursday
Thursday morning, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) filled in the details of its ad-supported subscriber tier. Investors obviously liked what they heard, and consequently they pushed up the streaming service's stock price. As of midafternoon trading, Netflix shares were rising at a 4%-plus clip over the previous day's close, well outpacing the S&P 500 index's 2.2% gain.
Why Airbnb's Stock Was Volatile Today
Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) fell this morning after the latest inflation data showed that consumer prices rose higher than expected in September. That bad inflation news caused the S&P 500 to fall 0.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite to drop 1.2% this morning, pushing the travel stock down by as much as 6.3% early in the trading day. Airbnb shares bounced back slightly and were down 1.3% as of 11:19 a.m. ET.
These 2 Stocks Could Lead a Year-End Market Rally
The stock market was surprised by the news it got on the inflation front, but major stock indexes were able to bounce back from their worst levels earlier today. After opening down about 1.5%, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) managed to rebound to a nearly 1% gain as of 11:30 a.m. ET. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) also saw impressive rebounds from early losses.
Why Shares of Pinduoduo, KE Holdings, and Baidu Are Falling This Week
Shares of many Chinese stocks that trade on U.S. stock exchanges struggled this week after the sector faced a number of regulatory and economic developments. For the week, shares of the Chinese agtech company Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) had slumped nearly 13% as of market close Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) stock falls 7.0% in past week as three-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend
World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last quarter. If you look at the last three years, the stock price is down. But on the bright side, its return of -37%, is better than the market, which is down 39%.
5 Cheap Bank Stocks in 2022
(0:45) - Will The Bank Stocks Benefit From The Continued Higher Rates?. (7:15) - Tracey’s Top Picks: What To Keep On Your Watchlist. (21:50) - Episode roundup: C, BK, STT, WFC, ASRV, CADE. Welcome to Episode #301 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of...
Here's Why Domino's Pizza Stock Soared While the Market Plummeted Today
Shares of restaurant chain Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) soared on Thursday after the company reported encouraging financial results for the third quarter of 2022. The market was down sharply on the latest inflation numbers. But Domino's third-quarter report was good enough for the stock to buck the trend. The stock was up 9.5% as of 10:38 a.m. ET today.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shareholders are still up 74% over 5 years despite pulling back 3.9% in the past week
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. It has returned a market beating 70% in that time. In light of the stock dropping 3.9%...
CAG or MDLZ: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Food - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with Conagra Brands (CAG) and Mondelez (MDLZ). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a...
Here's Why Investors May Consider Betting on TELUS (TU) Stock
TELUS Corporation TU is one stock investors may want to keep an eye on in the current volatile market conditions, given its upside potential. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Record...
KeyCorp's 5.625% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark
In trading on Thursday, shares of KeyCorp's 5.625% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: KEY.PRK) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4063), with shares changing hands as low as $21.60 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.19% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KEY.PRK was trading at a 11.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.57% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Bullish Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$619k bet
Insiders who acquired US$619k worth of Stifel Financial Corp.'s (NYSE:SF) stock at an average price of US$61.94 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 7.9% price decline. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$521k, which is not what they expected.
Interesting CSCO Put And Call Options For December 2nd
Investors in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw new options begin trading today, for the December 2nd expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CSCO options chain for the new December 2nd contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
U.S. Stocks Show Substantial Rebound After Steep Drop In Early Trading
(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a substantial turnaround over the course of the trading session on Thursday, recovering strongly after an early sell-off. The major averages have bounced well off their early lows and firmly into positive territory. Currently, the major averages are off their highs of the session but...
