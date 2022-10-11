Read full article on original website
Trial to begin for former Cumberland County jail guard charged in fatal crash
A trial is set to begin Monday for a former Maine corrections officer facing a manslaughter charge. 64-year-old Kenneth Morang fell asleep at the wheel while driving home in July of 2019 after working consecutive 16-hour shifts. Police say he rear-ended a family’s SUV in Gorham. 9-year-old Raelynn Bell died of a traumatic brain injury as a result of the crash.
Man wanted in connection with Portland shooting turns himself in
A shooting suspect has turned himself in to Portland police. Police have been investigating the shooting that happened in the Grant St. area on October 2. Major Robert Martin says the suspect, 28-year-old Evert Aristides Delgado Menjivar of Portland, has been in communication with detectives and turned himself on Friday without incident.
Former Maine high school student accused of making threats
Police have charged a former Scarborough High School student who they say made threats against the school. Police said the 15-year-old girl, who lives in Arizona, made the threats last week, prompting the school to close for a day. She’s accused of threatening to shoot people and plant bombs at the school.
Man thrown from motorcycle in Naples hospitalized with serious head injuries
A Yarmouth man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was thrown from his motorcycle in Naples. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Michael Levesque was heading south on Harrison Road on a motorcycle and went off the road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Police say Levesque was thrown from his...
