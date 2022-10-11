Read full article on original website
Mango DAO Votes To Let Hacker Keep Nearly $50M Of Stolen Funds
After an attacker drained $116M two days ago from Mango Markets, the Solana-based margin trading and lending platform, they have struck a deal with the Mango DAO to keep nearly $50M of pilfered assets. The agreement on Mango’s governance forum passed with nearly 97% of voters in favor. The...
