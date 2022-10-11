ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Suspect accused of killing Las Vegas officer to be held without bail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday made his initial court appearance Friday. A judge ordered Tyson Hampton, 24, was ordered to be held without bail. He will appear in court again on Tuesday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

BrewDog to open rooftop bar, brewpub on Las Vegas Strip

Suspect accused of killing Las Vegas police officer had prior gun-related conviction. The man accused of killing a Las Vegas Metro police officer had a previous gun-related arrest two years ago, according to court records. The Las Vegas community is in mourning after longtime Metro Police Officer Truong Thai was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the incident was a single-vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries. No other details were […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD releases details on police killing near UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas community is in mourning after longtime Metro Police Officer Truong Thai was killed in the line of duty by gunfire early Thursday. In the meantime, a bystander is recovering from also being shot, and a suspect is in custody. The shooting happened...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police: Juvenile on skateboard hit, injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a crash involving a juvenile on a skateboard in the west valley. It happened near Charleston Avenue and Durango Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said the juvenile was crossing the street on a skateboard when struck by a single vehicle. The victim was taken to a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate east valley barricade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade on the east side of the valley. It happened in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. No other details have […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police update after officer shot, killed armed man in Halloween mask

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department held a press briefing breaking down the moments that led to the shooting of a suspect wearing a Halloween mask. Assistant Chief of Police, Michael Harris, and Captain Adam Hyde held a press briefing Thursday afternoon regarding the deadly officer involved shooting that occurred on Monday, October 10th.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing 11-year-old

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old last seen Thursday. Ernest Dickerson was last seen Oct. 13 around 5 p.m. near the 5800 block of Euclid Street, near Russell Road and Eastern Avenue. LVMPD said Dickerson was last seen wearing a black...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot Thursday night in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday night in the Spring Valley area. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:24 p.m. near Rainbow and Twain. Police said dispatch received received multiple calls about a victim who...
LAS VEGAS, NV

