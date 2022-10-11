Former San Antonio officer who shot 17-year-old at McDonald's parking lot turns himself in on aggravated assault charges

Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
A 30-year-old drop of blood led to an arrest in this unsolved Vermont murder case
A single drop of blood has led to the arrest of a suspect in the unsolved 1989 murders of Catherine and George Peacock in Danby, Vermont, police say. George, 76, and Catherine, 73, were killed in their residence in September 1989, according to the Vermont State Police website. The couple had been stabbed to death and there was no sign of forced entry.
4 injured in drive-by shooting on Clark Atlanta University campus, police say
Four people were injured in a drive-by shooting at Clark Atlanta University early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Clayton News Daily
4 bodies pulled from an Oklahoma river amid search for missing bike riders
The bodies of four males were found Friday in a river outside an Oklahoma city where authorities have been searching for four missing men -- though it wasn't clear if the remains are those of the missing, police said. Friday's discovery outside the city of Okmulgee came as police have...
