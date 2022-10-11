ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

wvlt.tv

Ticket prices surge ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Saturday is the big game between #6 Tennessee and #3 Alabama from Neyland Stadium. It’s going to make for an electric atmosphere, but it’s also a tough ticket. Ticket prices on secondary markets are going for over $400, and that’s for seats upstairs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans

Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Report: Tennessee Player Is Practicing Following His Arrest

Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough returned to practice three days after getting arrested. According to WBIR-TV, the Volunteers captain practiced and attended team meetings on Wednesday. McCollough faces an aggravated assault charge following Sunday's incident at a Knoxville apartment complex. Per the arrest report, a man who had been drinking said...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Shooting Guard Visiting Tennessee

Junior shooting guard Cam Scott is visiting Knoxville this weekend for Tennessee football’s matchup against Alabama. Scott is one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class, ranking as the No. 26 player and No. 7 shooting guard in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
College Football News

Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game

Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Conner Smith, 'I Hate Alabama' singer, releases new single inspired by UT football

Musician Conner Smith was a little boy when he attended his first University of Tennessee football game. His father raised him up onto his shoulders, and in that moment, a Volunteer was born. As he grew up in Nashville, he found a way to incorporate his love for football into his music, resulting in several game day songs that would inspire fans during football season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Vanishing Tweets: Yes, College GameDay is still coming to Knoxville this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chill out, Twitter! A deleted tweet somehow sparked up a wave of rumors Monday that ESPN's College GameDay wasn't coming back to Knoxville this weekend. The college football road show is most definitely coming to Knoxville. The University of Tennessee Athletics Department and ESPN both confirmed the show is still on for Saturday when the Vols take on Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video

It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested

Police said the two Lamborghinis crashed into each other and hit a third uninvolved car, causing one of the Lambos to go up in flames. Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote in Tennessee. Tennessee prepares to take on Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. All eyes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

YMCA of East Tennessee plans new North Knoxville facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The YMCA of east Tennessee and Tennova Healthcare have agreed to work together on a fitness center in Powell on Tennova Health's North Knoxville campus, according to release. The facility includes a therapy pool and six-lane swimming pool, basketball courts, racquetball court, climbing wall and a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: Fall festivals, costume contests and 'Market Square Madness'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Market Square Madness" is taking place at Market Square on Thursday night. Starting at 7 p.m., fans can mingle with the Vols men's and women's basketball teams. Partipcants can also take photos with Smokey and members of the Tennessee Spirit Squads. At 8 p.m., there will be a variety of entertainment options including a live DJ, face painting and fan contests. Players will compete in skill challenges and the event will conclude with a fireworks show. Admission to this event is free.
KNOXVILLE, TN

