Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Ticket prices surge ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Saturday is the big game between #6 Tennessee and #3 Alabama from Neyland Stadium. It’s going to make for an electric atmosphere, but it’s also a tough ticket. Ticket prices on secondary markets are going for over $400, and that’s for seats upstairs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans
Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
Report: Tennessee Player Is Practicing Following His Arrest
Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough returned to practice three days after getting arrested. According to WBIR-TV, the Volunteers captain practiced and attended team meetings on Wednesday. McCollough faces an aggravated assault charge following Sunday's incident at a Knoxville apartment complex. Per the arrest report, a man who had been drinking said...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Shooting Guard Visiting Tennessee
Junior shooting guard Cam Scott is visiting Knoxville this weekend for Tennessee football’s matchup against Alabama. Scott is one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class, ranking as the No. 26 player and No. 7 shooting guard in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. Tennessee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elite In-State ATH Boo Carter Set to Return to Tennessee On Saturday
2024 Chattanooga Christian School (Tenn.) standout athlete Boo Carter is set to return to Knoxville this weekend for another unofficial visit with the Vols, he confirmed to Volunteer Country on Monday night. Carter is not only one of the top prospects in the Volunteer state, but he is one of ...
A slate full of events leading up to Vols facing off against Alabama, one of their biggest rivals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Go Vols, baby," is the quote echoing this week in Knoxville. It's a weekend that football fans have been waiting for. The response — "Roll tide, baby. Roll tide." One of Tennessee's biggest rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide, is in town. "We've got a rivalry...
College Football News
Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview
Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
utdailybeacon.com
Conner Smith, 'I Hate Alabama' singer, releases new single inspired by UT football
Musician Conner Smith was a little boy when he attended his first University of Tennessee football game. His father raised him up onto his shoulders, and in that moment, a Volunteer was born. As he grew up in Nashville, he found a way to incorporate his love for football into his music, resulting in several game day songs that would inspire fans during football season.
Vanishing Tweets: Yes, College GameDay is still coming to Knoxville this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chill out, Twitter! A deleted tweet somehow sparked up a wave of rumors Monday that ESPN's College GameDay wasn't coming back to Knoxville this weekend. The college football road show is most definitely coming to Knoxville. The University of Tennessee Athletics Department and ESPN both confirmed the show is still on for Saturday when the Vols take on Alabama.
Vols fans demand ‘Queen Dolly’ as College GameDay guest picker
University of Tennessee fans are excited to hear who the ESPN College Game Day guest picker will be for Saturday's game against the University of Alabama, and some fans have decided to root the Queen of East Tennessee.
tdalabamamag.com
Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video
It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Police said the two Lamborghinis crashed into each other and hit a third uninvolved car, causing one of the Lambos to go up in flames. Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote in Tennessee. Tennessee prepares to take on Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. All eyes...
'We Want Queen Dolly' || UT students want Dolly Parton to be College GameDay's guest picker
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — College GameDay has yet to announce who the celebrity guest picker will be for its return to Knoxville on the Third Saturday in October, and the rumor mill is going off the rails with who it could be. If East Tennessee is ever given the option,...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Tennessee
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
Hamilton coming to Knoxville, here’s how to get tickets
Hamilton is coming to Knoxville in February as a part of the Tennessee Theatre's 2022-23 season.
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
YMCA of East Tennessee plans new North Knoxville facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The YMCA of east Tennessee and Tennova Healthcare have agreed to work together on a fitness center in Powell on Tennova Health's North Knoxville campus, according to release. The facility includes a therapy pool and six-lane swimming pool, basketball courts, racquetball court, climbing wall and a...
WATE
Messages in stone: Unique tombstones at East TN State Veterans Cemetery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Circles of tombstones stand tall and unmovable at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery just east of Knoxville. The stones are all exactly alike in size, shape and color. Identical like uniforms. Each of the nearly 6,000 stones is a reminder of time sacrificed for...
10About Town: Fall festivals, costume contests and 'Market Square Madness'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Market Square Madness" is taking place at Market Square on Thursday night. Starting at 7 p.m., fans can mingle with the Vols men's and women's basketball teams. Partipcants can also take photos with Smokey and members of the Tennessee Spirit Squads. At 8 p.m., there will be a variety of entertainment options including a live DJ, face painting and fan contests. Players will compete in skill challenges and the event will conclude with a fireworks show. Admission to this event is free.
Comments / 0