Read full article on original website
Related
NBCUniversal's Peacock to Stream 2022 FIFA World Cup in Spanish
NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will carry all 64 World Cup matches in the United States with Spanish-language commentary, including the first 12 for free from Nov. 20-23. The 52 games from Nov. 24 through the final on Dec. 18 will be on the Peacock Premium tier, which charges a...
US Figure Skaters Still Awaiting Medals From Winter Olympics
Every once in a while, Nathan Chen and the rest of the American figure skaters who finished second in the team event at the Beijing Olympics will get on a group chat and catch up on everything happening in their lives. Things that aren't happening, too, like a medal ceremony...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0