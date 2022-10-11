Read full article on original website
Related
Five predictions for Alabama-Tennessee
Five predictions for third-ranked Alabama in its matchup with No. 6 Tennessee Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT/CBS) at Neyland Stadium.
2-4-7 Primer: Alabama at Tennessee
Third-ranked Alabama will travel to play No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday, Oct 15, for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The game between the Crimson Tide and Volunteers will air on CBS with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell on the call. Check out this 2-4-7 preview to get you ready for the seventh game on Alabama’s 2022 schedule.
The Matchups: No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee
GoVols247 takes an in-depth look at how sixth-ranked Tennessee matches up with third-ranked Alabama in Saturday’s Third Saturday in October at Neyland Stadium.
Expert Pick: No. 3 Alabama At No. 6 Tennessee
Wes Rucker and Travis Reir join Zach Aldridge to share their expert picks for No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Vols announce uniform combination for Alabama game
No. 6 Tennessee’s game Saturday against No. 3 Alabama is an orange out at a sold-out Neyland Stadium. On the field, the Vols will wear their traditional home uniform. It was announced Thursday afternoon that Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will wear orange jerseys, white pants and white helmets against Alabama (6-0, 3-0) in the highly anticipated 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on CBS in the SEC Game of the Week.
Fearless Forecast | Who wins and by how much Saturday? Our staff picks are in.
No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC) hosts the Auburn Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. CT Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. The Rebels are more than two-touchdown favortites according to Vegas oddsmakers. Here are out staff picks for the game... Has Auburn turned loose...
Can the Vols sway Samuel M'Pemba away from Georgia? | Recruiting 247
Ryan Callahan from GoVols247 talks about 4-star Edge Rusher Samuel M'pemba's visit to Knoxville this weekend and can Tennessee pull him away from Georgia?
Rebels247 Daily Pod | Previewing the Auburn matchup and the recruiting weekend
On the Friday edition of the Rebels247 daily podcast, Chris Brooks shares his thoughts on the Auburn matchup and how the Rebels stack up against the Tigers. Also, several big name prospects are expected in Oxford this weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can Tennessee seal the deal with Daevin Hobbs? | Recruiting 247
Ryan Callahan from GoVols247 talks about 4-star DL Daevin Hobbs and could his visit in Knoxville end with a commitment?
247Sports
Dukes' Scoops: Uncertainty on the Plains doesn’t stop recruiting
These days the only thing for certain in regards to Auburn football is uncertainty. There are rumors of a coaching change abound with a "hot.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0