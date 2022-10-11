Read full article on original website
Five predictions for Alabama-Tennessee
Five predictions for third-ranked Alabama in its matchup with No. 6 Tennessee Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT/CBS) at Neyland Stadium.
2-4-7 Primer: Alabama at Tennessee
Third-ranked Alabama will travel to play No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday, Oct 15, for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The game between the Crimson Tide and Volunteers will air on CBS with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell on the call. Check out this 2-4-7 preview to get you ready for the seventh game on Alabama’s 2022 schedule.
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
What?! Tennessee Banner Displays Disgusting Message About Tua
It's officially Tennesee hate week and the rivalry is in full swing. Alabama has been playing the University of Tennessee in football for over 100 years. The first game was played back in 1901 in Birmingham. Since the first game, Tennessee has won less than half of the overall games...
The Matchups: No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee
GoVols247 takes an in-depth look at how sixth-ranked Tennessee matches up with third-ranked Alabama in Saturday’s Third Saturday in October at Neyland Stadium.
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week
No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
Expert Pick: No. 3 Alabama At No. 6 Tennessee
Wes Rucker and Travis Reir join Zach Aldridge to share their expert picks for No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee.
College GameDay Announces Official Celebrity Guest Picker For Knoxville Show
ESPN's College GameDay has officially announced who this week's guest picker will be, and it's a good one. Tennessee legend Peyton Manning will join Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and the rest of the College GameDay crew for the show in Knoxville this Saturday. Manning will no doubt be ...
Nick Saban Issues Challenge to Entire Team
Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Wednesday to preview the upcoming matchup against Tennessee. In this press conference, Saban noted the challenge he issued to the entire program this past week. “Our emphasis this week has been on everybody self-assessing, coaches, myself, [and] players,” said Saban. “Do...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Saban broke Tennessee once. He could do it again on Saturday.
Football time in Tennessee. Third Saturday in October. Leaves changing. The colors red and orange blending and clashing. It’s coming fast, and it can’t get here soon enough. For the first time in ages, Alabama and Tennessee are going to play a game of American football that will not arrive at the opening kickoff as a foregone conclusion.
Look: Vols announce uniform combination for Alabama game
No. 6 Tennessee’s game Saturday against No. 3 Alabama is an orange out at a sold-out Neyland Stadium. On the field, the Vols will wear their traditional home uniform. It was announced Thursday afternoon that Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will wear orange jerseys, white pants and white helmets against Alabama (6-0, 3-0) in the highly anticipated 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on CBS in the SEC Game of the Week.
Vols fans demand ‘Queen Dolly’ as College GameDay guest picker
University of Tennessee fans are excited to hear who the ESPN College Game Day guest picker will be for Saturday's game against the University of Alabama, and some fans have decided to root the Queen of East Tennessee.
