Montgomery, AL

247Sports

2-4-7 Primer: Alabama at Tennessee

Third-ranked Alabama will travel to play No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday, Oct 15, for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The game between the Crimson Tide and Volunteers will air on CBS with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell on the call. Check out this 2-4-7 preview to get you ready for the seventh game on Alabama’s 2022 schedule.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week

No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Nick Saban Issues Challenge to Entire Team

Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Wednesday to preview the upcoming matchup against Tennessee. In this press conference, Saban noted the challenge he issued to the entire program this past week. “Our emphasis this week has been on everybody self-assessing, coaches, myself, [and] players,” said Saban. “Do...
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

Look: Vols announce uniform combination for Alabama game

No. 6 Tennessee’s game Saturday against No. 3 Alabama is an orange out at a sold-out Neyland Stadium. On the field, the Vols will wear their traditional home uniform. It was announced Thursday afternoon that Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will wear orange jerseys, white pants and white helmets against Alabama (6-0, 3-0) in the highly anticipated 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on CBS in the SEC Game of the Week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
JSU has the answer to the question, Who Is SWAC?

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders believes his team is SWAC because they are undefeated so far this season and have been dominant. That very well could be all the answer you need to the question Who is SWAC? Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr said that during his postgame press conference following an unsavory interaction between himself and Coach Prime after JSU defeated them 26-12 on their homecoming.
JACKSON, MS
alabamanews.net

Dallas Co. Mourns Loss of Central Alabama Fair Manager

The Selma-Dallas County community is mourning the sudden loss of one the area’s most prominent civic leaders. John T. Haskell managed the Central Alabama Fair for more than a decade — and used it to help countless people in need. Haskell was the driving force behind the Central...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
thehornettribuneonline.com

Changes in ASU’s entrance causes students frustration

Alabama State University officials decided to change the route in which students, faculty, staff and visitors enter and exit campus for the past two weeks, leading to many students expressing frustration. The main entrance off Tullibody Drive (formerly known as Jackson Street) has shut down for alterations to the guard...
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

247Sports

