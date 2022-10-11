ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Juve keen on Dalot move

Juventus want to sign Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot with the 23-year-old keen to leave Old Trafford. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external. United, Leeds and Newcastle are all interested in Rangers' 18-year-old Scotland youth defender Leon King, who is contracted at Ibrox for another 18 months. (Fabrizio Romano), external. Sir...
Reuters

Juventus sinking to new lows as Champions League exit looms

(Reuters) - A month after reporting their biggest ever financial loss, Juventus are braced for yet more economic pain as they near elimination from the Champions League. Tuesday’s humiliating 2-0 defeat by Maccabi Haifa left chief executive Andrea Agnelli “ashamed” and “angry” as his club sank five points behind second-placed Benfica in Group H with two games left to play.
Daily Mail

'A rumour became a piece of information': Christophe Galtier rubbishes reports linking Kylian Mbappe with a surprise PSG exit - and hints at his frustration they were aired shortly before Champions League draw against Benfica

Christophe Galtier has hit out at 'rumours' linking superstar forward Kylian Mbappe with a Paris Saint-Germain exit. Spanish outlet Marca reported on Tuesday afternoon that the 23-year-old wants to leave the club in January because he feels 'betrayed' by the club's owners. And Galtier hinted to L'Equipe after Tuesday night's...
Yardbarker

Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
Bonucci pens an open letter to Juventus fans

Leonardo Bonucci has penned an open letter to the Juventus fans ahead of their match against Torino this weekend. The Bianconeri have had a poor start to this season and they need to beat their neighbours after back-to-back losses in the league and Champions League. Bonucci is the club’s current...
FOX Sports

Perfect Napoli beats Ajax 4-2 to reach Champs League last 16

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — The superlatives are running out for Napoli and forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Napoli advanced to the last 16 of the Champions League with two matches to spare after another goal and an assist from Kvaratskhelia helped his team beat Ajax 4-2 on Wednesday. The Italian club...
Yardbarker

Unhappy Juventus will sell any of their current players

Juventus has had a poor season, so it is predictable that the club is unhappy with its players. The Bianconeri invested in their playing squad in the last two seasons, and it is one of the strongest in Europe on paper. However, they have not been delivering the results on...
