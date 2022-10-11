Read full article on original website
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700 club goals broken down as he beats Lionel Messi to milestone… with just 20% coming for Man Utd
JUST over 20 per cent of Cristiano Ronaldo's 700 club goals have come at Manchester United. The five-time Champions League and Ballon d'Or winner notched his 700th in the 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday, beating long-time rival Lionel Messi to the feat. Ronaldo was played in behind...
Three Strikers That Manchester United Could Sign To Replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly is looking towards the exit of Old Trafford next year. Here are three potential replacements Manchester United could sign.
BBC
Transfer news: Juve keen on Dalot move
Juventus want to sign Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot with the 23-year-old keen to leave Old Trafford. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external. United, Leeds and Newcastle are all interested in Rangers' 18-year-old Scotland youth defender Leon King, who is contracted at Ibrox for another 18 months. (Fabrizio Romano), external. Sir...
Barcelona on brink of Champions League exit after 3-3 draw with Inter Milan
Barcelona teeters precariously on the edge of exiting the Champions League for a second successive season at the group stage after a pulsating 3-3 draw against Inter Milan on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
Juventus sinking to new lows as Champions League exit looms
(Reuters) - A month after reporting their biggest ever financial loss, Juventus are braced for yet more economic pain as they near elimination from the Champions League. Tuesday’s humiliating 2-0 defeat by Maccabi Haifa left chief executive Andrea Agnelli “ashamed” and “angry” as his club sank five points behind second-placed Benfica in Group H with two games left to play.
'A rumour became a piece of information': Christophe Galtier rubbishes reports linking Kylian Mbappe with a surprise PSG exit - and hints at his frustration they were aired shortly before Champions League draw against Benfica
Christophe Galtier has hit out at 'rumours' linking superstar forward Kylian Mbappe with a Paris Saint-Germain exit. Spanish outlet Marca reported on Tuesday afternoon that the 23-year-old wants to leave the club in January because he feels 'betrayed' by the club's owners. And Galtier hinted to L'Equipe after Tuesday night's...
ESPN
Son, Kane ensure Spurs keep mettle in critical Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt
LONDON -- Son Heung-Min's brace and Harry Kane's penalty gave Tottenham Hotspur a crucial 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday as Spurs took a big step toward qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Initially down early against the defending Europa League champions thanks to a goal...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
Yardbarker
Watch: Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano score vs Ajax amid Manchester United links
Two Manchester United targets were on the scoresheet as Napoli thrashed Ajax 4-2 in Wednesday’s Champions League clash. Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano netted a goal each to secure Napoli’s place in the knockout stage of the competition, as well as maintain a perfect record throughout the group stage.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Nets Fastest Champions League Hat Trick
The star midfielder turned in a performance for the ages in Wednesday’s group stage match against Rangers.
Report: Chelsea Consider Move for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali
With Jorginho and N'Golo Kante halfway out of the door, Todd Boehly and co are already searching for the ideal replacement.
Yardbarker
Bonucci pens an open letter to Juventus fans
Leonardo Bonucci has penned an open letter to the Juventus fans ahead of their match against Torino this weekend. The Bianconeri have had a poor start to this season and they need to beat their neighbours after back-to-back losses in the league and Champions League. Bonucci is the club’s current...
Report: Liverpool Plan January Offer For Ligue 1 Striker Amid Real Madrid & Barcelona Interest
Jurgen Klopp is said to be behind reported Liverpool interest in Rennes forward Kamaldeen Sulemana.
Ex-Liverpool Star Warns Chelsea About Signing Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United
Ex-Liverpool star Glen Johnson has warned Chelsea about signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.
FOX Sports
Perfect Napoli beats Ajax 4-2 to reach Champs League last 16
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — The superlatives are running out for Napoli and forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Napoli advanced to the last 16 of the Champions League with two matches to spare after another goal and an assist from Kvaratskhelia helped his team beat Ajax 4-2 on Wednesday. The Italian club...
Yardbarker
Unhappy Juventus will sell any of their current players
Juventus has had a poor season, so it is predictable that the club is unhappy with its players. The Bianconeri invested in their playing squad in the last two seasons, and it is one of the strongest in Europe on paper. However, they have not been delivering the results on...
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League
Manchester United are prepared to possibly look into the goalkeeper market next summer. David De Gea’s contract expires at Old Trafford, however wants to stay at United for ‘years to come’. Erik Ten Hag wants to utilise playing out from the back and having a goalkeeper that...
FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 1 gives Ronaldo his first upgrade
Zaha, Godfrey and Pique also make your guide to all FIFA 23 Rulebreakers
