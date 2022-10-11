Wentz brushes off injury

Related
Carson Wentz Responds To What Ron Rivera Said Monday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is taking the high road after his coach's recent comments. Speaking to the media Tuesday, Wentz said he's not "overly concerned" with Ron Rivera's comments and that Rivera cleared things up with the team afterwards. Coach addressed it and handled it. Nothing for me that...
NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz Injury News
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability for Week 6 might be in question. On Tuesday, the Commanders listed Wentz as a limited participant for their walkthrough. With the team on a short week, it's possible he sits out Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears. The Commanders still have 48...
Alex Smith rips Commanders' Ron Rivera for 'driving the bus' over Carson Wentz
Alex Smith knows a thing or two about quarterbacking. Ron Rivera may not. Smith finished out his career under Rivera in Washington, working his way back from a devastating leg injury that robbed him of the twilight of his career. But as much as Smith appreciated the opportunity to finish his career under Ron Rivera, he doesn't appreciate his damning comments from over the weekend.
Alex Smith 'couldn't believe' Ron Rivera’s comment about Carson Wentz
Ron Rivera on Monday seemingly pointed the finger at Carson Wentz for the Washington Commanders’ struggles this season, and one former NFL quarterback was shocked at the remarks. Rivera was asked by a reporter what separates the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants from his 1-4 Commanders....
With 1 word, Commanders’ coach tells everything about Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz
There's no secret as to why the Eagles, Cowboys and Giants are thriving through the first five weeks of the season. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera, whose team is the only NFC East team that isn't thriving, knows this, too. ...
Commanders Week 6 injury report: Carson Wentz makes an appearance
The Washington Commanders [1-4] were back on the practice field Monday for a walkthrough in preparation for Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bears [2-3]. Washington will only have one actual practice this week [Tuesday] before heading traveling to Chicago on Wednesday. Nevertheless, Washington’s first injury report of the week...
Commanders QB Carson Wentz 'not overly concerned' about Ron Rivera’s ‘quarterback’ comment
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed Carson Wentz and the rest of the team Tuesday morning about his “quarterback” comments from the day prior. “I spoke to my team this morning,” Rivera said, per Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington. “I basically told them I said some things that were misconstrued. I told them guys that I should know better.”
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder pushed for Carson Wentz trade despite agreement to not run franchise
Daniel Snyder’s tenure as the owner of the Washington Commanders hasn’t been positive in the slightest. In addition to the toxic workplace environment he has contributed to, he is refusing to uphold agreements regarding his role with the team. Moments where he has leveraged of power include the team’s offseason trade for Carson Wentz.
Pro Picks takes Commanders to rally around Wentz, beat Bears
Carson Wentz takes enough hits on and off the field that short rest is just another obstacle. Fresh off his coach running him over figuratively, Wentz leads the Washington Commanders (1-4) against the Chicago Bears (2-3) on Thursday night with each team trying to snap a losing streak. Commanders coach...
Carson Wentz Reportedly Dealing With New Injury Before Bears Game
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz won't be at 100 percent for this Thursday's matchup against the Chicago Bears. On Tuesday, the Commanders listed Wentz as a limited participant in practice due to a right shoulder injury. Two days later, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero announced that Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain.
Commanders' Carson Wentz (shoulder) available for Week 6
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (shoulder) is available for Week 6's game against Chicago Bears. Wentz has been removed from the injury report and will be available for Thursday's clash with the Bears. Our models expect him to complete 21.9 passes on 34.3 attempts against Chicago. Wentz's Week 6 projection...
Commanders dealt brutal Carson Wentz, Jahan Dotson injury news for matchup vs. Bears, but there’s a catch
The Washington Commanders are looking to snap their four-game losing skid on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. They will have a tough time picking up the win as Carson Wentz and Jahan Dotson work through injuries. The Commanders’ starting quarterback and key wideout appear on the injury report...
Ron Rivera on why other NFC East teams are ahead of Commanders: 'Quarterback'
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera met with the media Monday after Washington’s 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Commanders were in a position to win the game, but quarterback Carson Wentz was intercepted at the goal line to end the game. As you’d expect, Rivera discussed Wentz...
