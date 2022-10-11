ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wentz brushes off injury

By Bill Haufe
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49k3d7_0iVIhe4P00

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Carson Wentz and Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday downplayed the starting quarterback’s shoulder injury that showed up on the injury report this week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Carson Wentz Responds To What Ron Rivera Said Monday

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is taking the high road after his coach's recent comments. Speaking to the media Tuesday, Wentz said he's not "overly concerned" with Ron Rivera's comments and that Rivera cleared things up with the team afterwards. Coach addressed it and handled it. Nothing for me that...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz Injury News

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability for Week 6 might be in question. On Tuesday, the Commanders listed Wentz as a limited participant for their walkthrough. With the team on a short week, it's possible he sits out Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears. The Commanders still have 48...
WASHINGTON, DC
Sporting News

Alex Smith rips Commanders' Ron Rivera for 'driving the bus' over Carson Wentz

Alex Smith knows a thing or two about quarterbacking. Ron Rivera may not. Smith finished out his career under Rivera in Washington, working his way back from a devastating leg injury that robbed him of the twilight of his career. But as much as Smith appreciated the opportunity to finish his career under Ron Rivera, he doesn't appreciate his damning comments from over the weekend.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Alex Smith 'couldn't believe' Ron Rivera’s comment about Carson Wentz

Ron Rivera on Monday seemingly pointed the finger at Carson Wentz for the Washington Commanders’ struggles this season, and one former NFL quarterback was shocked at the remarks. Rivera was asked by a reporter what separates the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants from his 1-4 Commanders....
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Yardbarker

Commanders QB Carson Wentz 'not overly concerned' about Ron Rivera’s ‘quarterback’ comment

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed Carson Wentz and the rest of the team Tuesday morning about his “quarterback” comments from the day prior. “I spoke to my team this morning,” Rivera said, per Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington. “I basically told them I said some things that were misconstrued. I told them guys that I should know better.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

Carson Wentz Reportedly Dealing With New Injury Before Bears Game

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz won't be at 100 percent for this Thursday's matchup against the Chicago Bears. On Tuesday, the Commanders listed Wentz as a limited participant in practice due to a right shoulder injury. Two days later, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero announced that Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Commanders' Carson Wentz (shoulder) available for Week 6

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (shoulder) is available for Week 6's game against Chicago Bears. Wentz has been removed from the injury report and will be available for Thursday's clash with the Bears. Our models expect him to complete 21.9 passes on 34.3 attempts against Chicago. Wentz's Week 6 projection...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Commanders#Brushes#American Football
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy