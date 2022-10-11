Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
Zendure 400W Portable Solar Panel: Off Grid Electricity Made Easy
The Zendure 400W solar panel is a portable panel that consists of four foldable sections. It's light enough to carry, and the four attached kickstands make it easy to set up, even on uneven surfaces. While it's not completely waterproof, it can withstand light rain. What we love about the panel is that it's all one piece, meaning you don't have to fiddle with accessories, except for adapters (not included) to connect it to your power station. However, you can keep additional cables in the attached pouch that also holds the built-in 3ft (1m) MC4 connector.
The best solar generators in 2022
We tested a baker's dozen solar generators — large-capacity rechargeable power stations paired with a set of portable solar panels — to find the best performing, most versatile devices that can provide backup power for your home during an emergency and do double duty for off-grid activities like camping, tailgating or even DIY projects around your yard.
daystech.org
October Prime Day: Blink Mini Indoor Camera Down to $30
Amazon Prime Day occurred in July, however we’re already getting a second gross sales occasion from the huge on-line retailer. The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is occurring on October 11 and 12, and it’s the right time to improve your safety system. During the sale, you possibly can seize the Blink Mini for less than $30, an amazing low cost off its unique $65.
daystech.org
Save $200 with this robot vacuum deal in the October Prime Day sale
If you’ve at all times needed a robotic vacuum, however the value has scared you away, the Prime Early Access Sale is your probability, and the Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 is your vacuum. The RoboVac X8 is a less expensive various to a Roomba, and nonetheless fairly highly effective. Even higher, you may choose it up comparatively cheaply from Amazon for $300, a whopping 40% off the same old $500 listing value.
daystech.org
Make your car smarter with an Echo Auto — just $15 today
Prime Day 2022 was in July, however Amazon graced us with one other mega gross sales occasion, the Prime Early Access Sale — aka Prime Day October 2022. So, Prime Day offers are right here, and it’s a good time to purchase a few of these devices you’ve been enthusiastic about shopping for however didn’t need to spend the additional money for. Prime Day Amazon Echo offers symbolize a number of the greatest reductions out there, as Amazon tends to make use of this chance to collect new Alexa customers and offload extra stock. You can choose to get Alexa in your automotive for simply $15 by buying an Echo Auto. The Amazon Echo Auto Prime Day deal .
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Secret solar stories revealed in new solar podcast
Secret solar stories revealed in new podcast Probably True Solar Stories is a podcast that spotlights fictional legends and heroes while educating about the solar industry. Recent advances in fast EV charging Researchers at Oak Ridge National Labs and University of Tennessee have developed a novel fast-charging battery anode material. Plus news updates from GM, Volvo and Shoals Technologies.
CNET
4 Cheaper Solar Energy Options to Use at Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Along with most everything else, solar prices increased in recent months, even if they're still much cheaper than they were a decade ago. Come 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act can save you money on energy efficiency upgrades and it already boosted the solar tax credit to 30%. But if you can't quite swing the cost of rooftop solar right now, there are other (cheaper!) ways to start using solar power right now. They won't save as much in the long term as rooftop solar panels, but they do shift some of your energy use to a renewable source.
Innovation in an All-In-One Solar/Water Generator Solution!
Blu Oasis Water/Solar Generatormedia by BluOasis Corporation. One of humanity's most significant daily issues is reduced access to water and reliable power. How often do we awake to news of some catastrophic shortage affecting the western United States? Companies like Blu Oasis Corporation are developing innovative ways to solve these shortages using multi-use technological devices to generate and store water and power.
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi production could kick battery cell production into overdrive
The Tesla Semi could face battery production limits as cell production fights already high demand. Tesla has long faced an overarching problem, too much demand, and too little supply. No other car maker on the planet can say that there are multi-month (and sometimes year) long waiting lists for every vehicle they manufacture. But as Tesla hopes to introduce the Tesla Semi by the end of the year, they may only exacerbate their already supply-constrained production numbers.
Business Insider
We rented solar panels from Softbank-backed startup Enpal. It was expensive, but worth it amid an energy crisis.
This is an edited, translated version of an article that originally appeared on October 5, 2022. With the ongoing energy crisis, the demand for solar panels has been soaring. Solar panels are difficult to test before you take the plunge due to their substantial cost and infrastructure. That's why, when my parents were considering switching to solar, I asked them to document their experience.
New York Post
Get ready for winter with the BLUETTI EP600 solar power station
Fall will soon turn to winter, and as the colder season approaches, so do storms bringing rain, wind, snow and sleet. A solar generator can help your family prepare for the next power outage, but with new technology constantly being released, it can be overwhelming to figure out which products are worth the price and will get you safely through the winter.
torquenews.com
Australian Mine To Supply Lithium To Tesla, Ford and LG, Using Only Renewable Energy
The Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, from which more than 500,000 tons of lithium spodumene concentrate per year will be obtained to supply Tesla, Ford and LG, will be powered by 100 % green, renewable energies combined with battery packs. Australia is one of the main regions for the supply of...
daystech.org
Software Update Is Waiting On Your Upcoming Pixel Watch
There is a software update waiting for you in your upcoming Pixel Watch. The preliminary Pixel Watch orders are beginning to arrive to shoppers, and the second you energy it on and set it up, you’ll have a software program replace ready. There is a software program replace ready...
knowtechie.com
Save $100 on the fastest solar rechargeable power station; The Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000
Power outages during critical emergencies can have a wide-ranging, even life-changing impact. Such emergencies can occur without warning at home, work, the office, or the factory. In order to not be caught napping when the inevitable happens, you better be prepared. For example, one of the best ways to stay...
daystech.org
Don’t wait to get your hands on these Arlo security cameras
Security cameras with good know-how are extraordinarily in style as increasingly folks look to forestall thefts, accidents, and different crimes or hazards on their property. And whereas doorbell cameras are a superb begin to securing your house, a safety digital camera system is the way in which to go if you wish to maintain your loved ones secure. Lucky for you, Best Buy Prime Day offers are again to rival Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which implies massive financial savings on all issues digital. The Arlo Essential Spotlight four-camera bundle is recurrently priced at $450 and is on sale for $350, that means you get a financial savings of $100.
daystech.org
Grab eufy Security SoloCam S40 At 35% Off And Start Securing Your Home
Eufy determined to affix the Amazon Prime Early Access sale as effectively, and the eufy Security SoloCam S40 is price highlighting. This is a wi-fi, out of doors safety digital camera, and it’s now discounted by 35%. The system prices solely $129.99 as we converse, discounted from $199.99. The...
techeblog.com
Innovative Sand Battery Could be a Game Changer, Can Store Green Power for Months at a Time
Put simply, a sand battery is essentially high temperature thermal storage that utilizes sand or sand-like materials as its storage medium and can green power for several months at 500 °C. This means sand batteries are capable of discharging hot air when energy prices are higher, allowing the district to heat homes, offices, and the local swimming pool at a much lower cost.
