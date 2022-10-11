ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Altos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
funcheap.com

thirdspace pARTy! & Closing Exhibition (SF)

The last day of the ongoing exhibition! Come check out the amazing talent by our local artists!!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE*. *pay what...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s “Free Yoga In The Gardens” (Yerba Buena Gardens)

SF’s “Free Yoga In The Gardens” (Yerba Buena Gardens) Purusha Yoga, Minna Gallery and Yerba Buena Gardens Festival invite you to join us for Free Purusha Yoga Flow classes outdoors. Bring your own mat, and join us for a fun and invigorating Yoga Flow Practice that will energize your body, mind and energy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s CounterPulse “Quake” Dance Performance (Oct. 13-14)

Kat Gorospe Cole and Jeffrey Yip create a multimedia experimental performance centered around mental health and ancestral connection. Exploring within what seedkeeper Rowen White calls the “diaspora of disconnect,” Cole looks for the threads that connect her to a maternal history back to the Ilocos region of the Philippines. What has been inherited? What has been lost? What can be refound? QUAKE weaves together sound, imagery and vibrations to physicalize ideas of grief, longing and closeness.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Asian Art Museum “Carlos Villa” Inspired Art Workshop (SF)

Artist Lordy Rodriguez leads a workshop for families inspired by Carlos Villa’s show, Manongs, which marked the passage of time. In this interactive family workshop with Lordy Rodriguez, we will take inspiration from artwork created by Carlos Villa late in his career. In a 2011 show titled Manongs, Villa displayed a series of salvaged doors and wood panels he’d scratched with an awl, as a way of marking time and accounting for the years of his life.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Los Altos, CA
City
Alameda, CA
City
Oakland, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Halloween Dog Costume Party 2022 (UN Plaza)

Dress up your best canine pal and join us for a boo-tiful Halloween Event at the UN Plaza Dog Run this Thursday, October 14, 4-6pm! Visit our photo booth, grab your pup a puppacino treat and visit with local company Prime Paw. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

After Dark: Conversations About Landscape at ​​The Exploratorium (SF)

Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. ​​The Exploratorium is your playground after dark! Wander the galleries, sip a cocktail, and let a DJ from Hip Hop for Change set the vibe. Tonight, join Ohlone writer and activist Gregg Castro for a conversation about the relationship Indigenous communities have with their homelands, and what caring for those landscapes means.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

South First Fridays Art Walk (San Jose)

Join an eclectic evening of arts and culture in downtown San Jose’s SoFA district (and beyond) every first Friday of the month. South First Fridays resumes June 4, 2021 – please note the hours depend on the gallery. Facebook seems to have the most updated information. Come check...
SAN JOSE, CA
funcheap.com

“Glowfari” 2022 Lights Festival at Oakland Zoo (Nov 11-Jan 29)

Glowfari returns in November 2022! This wildly popular, family-friendly experience is back with hundreds of new, larger-than-life animal lanterns throughout the Zoo. Each lantern tells the story of the ongoing journey of wildlife, the importance of every species on our planet, and Oakland Zoo’s commitment to conservation. Disclaimer: Please...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Chavez
Person
Wallace Stegner
funcheap.com

Meet Filmmakers in Berkeley’s Superfest Disability Film Festival (Oct. 20-23)

Superfest Disability Film Festival is coming soon, and whether you are joining them in person in the Bay Area or online anywhere in the world, you need to be a part of it! Superfest is the longest running disability film festival in the world. Since 1970, it has celebrated cinema that portrays disability through a diverse, unabashed and engaging lens, and we can’t wait to come together as a community to take in this much-loved disability cultural event for its 36th festival, hybrid for the very first time, with new levels of access.
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s New Pop-Up Outdoor Roller Disco for Winter 2022

San Francisco is taking roller skating to a whole new level!!! This Saturday Mayor London Breed will present the ribbon cutting ceremony on San Francisco’s brand new pop-up state-of-the-art covered roller rink!!! San FranDISCO will be up for the next few months at San Francisco Civic Center. What’s so...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Annual Pumpkin Patch 2022 at Fort Mason (Oct. 13-23)

Please join us at Fort Mason in San Francisco on October 13 to 23, 2022. to help support Bay Area at-risk youth. Come to Fort Mason in San Francisco to pick up your pumpkin and give back to the Bay Area at the same time. String lights, Halloween movies and music, and even an old farm truck will surely put you in the fall spirit. Come during the day for pumpkin-based treats, or come at night for live music and beverages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

’90s Hip Hop Happy Hour at The Foundry SF

Every second Thursday of the month, join us at The Foundy for a 90s Hip Hop Happy Hour presented by Joel Conway. His deep love and appreciation for a myriad of musical styles come through in his sets, which are rich with texture from his eclectic collection, giving dancefloors much to move about. For the inaugural event, Joel welcomes special guest Osè to his monthly residency.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Museum#Art Exhibition#Volunteers#Stand Up Comedy#Western#Qr#Committee For#Midpeninsula Open Space#The Museum S Store#Art Museums#Ube Filipin
funcheap.com

Hubba Hubba Revue’s “Haunted” Burlesque Show (SF)

See special guests from London, Las Vegas, Denver, and Bay Area favorites, too, all ready to haunt your evening with the top in tease, circus & variety acts! Join us in the main room at DNA Lounge for this special, spectral, Sunday evening edition of San Francisco’s world-famous Hubba Hubba Revue!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Bay Area Bakery’s “Pan Solo”: Life Size Star Wars Bread Sculpture

A French-Laundry trained baker created a life-size bread dough sculpture of Han Solo frozen in carbonite, named “Pan Solo”. It’s a follow-up to her 2020 masterpiece, “The Paindoughlorian”, which was a life-size sculpture of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda – made entirely from bread, and was featured in various media outlets including Live with Kelly and Ryan! The innovative baker also crafted another bread sculpture “Alligator “Dough-ki”.
BENICIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
funcheap.com

Oakland’s “Ghoulish & Ghastly” 19th Century Monsters Exhibit (Oct. 16-Nov. 6)

Oakland’s “Ghoulish & Ghastly” 19th Century Monsters Exhibit (Oct. 16-Nov. 6) Did you know that some of our favorite creepy creatures, including Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Kraken were popularized during the Victorian era? What ii we told you that the true crime podcasts you love today would have been just as loved in the 19th century? Explore how societal changes, including Scientific Progress, access to affordable printing, and religious exploration contributed to popularization of the gothic horror genre, and the rise of monsters- both real and fictional– in 19th century popular culture.
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

New “Winter Wanderland” Holiday Market Coming SF’s BART Plaza

Winter Wanderland in Union Square, the first holiday market for Union Square, turns Hallidie Plaza into a shining fairytale land. Local, handmade gifts, holiday tree decorations, sweets, and warming drinks await as well as live entertainment, Santa’s Workshop and DIY crafts for kids and adults alike. Come celebrate and gather in our holiday market.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Westbrae Pumpkin Patch 2022 in North Berkeley (Oct. 1-31)

Westbrae Pumpkin Patch 2022 in North Berkeley (Oct. 1-31) Westbrae Nursery runs its annual Pumpkin Patch in 2022 from October 1-31, 2022. Nestled in the back of the nursery in the charming North Berkeley Westbrae neighborhood, you will find a festive pumpkin patch stocked to the brim with pumpkins in all shapes, colors, and sizes. The Westbrae Pumpkin patch is an East Bay favorite.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy