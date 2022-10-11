Read full article on original website
Related
Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’
A British nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care was interrupted during one attack by the alleged victim’s mother who decided to pay a visit to her newborn son at the hospital, a court was told Tuesday.Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with 22 crimes including the murder of five baby boys, two girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016. Letby has denied the allegations.During her trial at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, the jury heard that the mother of a victim referred...
WALA-TV FOX10
1-year-old baby in ICU suffering from severe burns, child’s father allegedly poured boiling water on her
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Disturbing details coming out on child abuse allegations involving boiling water. The details are very disturbing. Niktoria Lett says her 1-year-old daughter, Royalty, is at USA’s Children’s and Women’s hospital suffering from severe burns. “19% of her head is burnt up, like all...
Mother Sentenced to Death After Poisoning Children for Social Media Donations
When a woman brought her four-year-old son to the hospital complaining of a stomach ache and vomiting blood, she said it was the result of a seafood allergy. But doctors in Thailand were surprised to discover that the boy was suffering from a severe stomach infection, not an allergic reaction.
International Business Times
Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive
A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Accused killer admits he was 'disgusted' his lover's alleged plan to feed another member of their 'love quadrangle' through a woodchipper, court hears
Disgusted by Sharon Graham's plan to kill Bruce Saunders, Peter Koenig concedes he still rang her the night he fed his friend's body into a woodchipper. A member of Graham's alleged 'love quadrangle', Koenig was recalled to give evidence at the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday after new phone records were obtained.
Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised
It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
insideedition.com
Grandmother of Missing Georgia Toddler Quinton Simon Confronts Babysitter and Asks If She Knows Where Child Is
There was a heated confrontation over a 20-month-old Georgia child who has been missing for more than a week. Quinton Simon’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, who has custody of the child, barged into the home of the boy's babysitter, who claimed he was mistreated. “I begged you to help....
Man, 26, charged with murdering a two-year-old girl at her home appears in court and is remanded in custody
A man charged with murdering a two-year-old girl at her home appeared at crown court today for the first time and was remanded in custody. Michael Daymond, 26, is charged with killing Maya Louise Chappell at her home in County Durham last month. The toddler was airlifted to hospital in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother did nothing to protect toddler from killer stepfather, court told
A mother whose son was killed by her boyfriend did “nothing to protect him” and tried to blame the toddler’s father for some of his injuries, a court has heard.Tamika Beaton, 25, put “her own interests” before those of 18-month-old Andrew Cawker, with “catastrophic” consequences, the Old Bailey was told on Tuesday.Andrew was repeatedly attacked by Beaton’s partner, 24-year-old postman Scott Coombe, in the months before his death on July 22 2019, jurors heard.His mother had allegedly been cheating on her son’s father, 31-year-old Ben Cawker, with Coombe, whom she met at a fitness class while trying to lose weight...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Wanted Fugitive Arrested After Applying for Job With Sheriff's Office
"She applied for a job as a security guard," a detective for the Hudson County Sheriff's Office told Newsweek.
Desperate gangster begs to be let out of prison's 'punishment' unit after allegedly masterminding the murder of Rebels bikie boss
A bikie behind bars for allegedly ordering the $150,000 execution of Rebels boss Nick Martin has begged to be released from the segregation unit so he can hang out with other inmates and receive visitors. Martin, 51, was gunned down at a drag race at Kwinana Motorplex, south of Perth,...
'Drug dealer' who was ninth person arrested over murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' is released on bail
An alleged drug dealer who was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the murder of a council worker has been released on bail. The 22-year-old man, from Liverpool, was the ninth person arrested by police investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
The mysterious village where all babies born are girls
The residents of a small village in the Dominican Republic have left the outside world astounded with its mysterious characteristic. All children born in this village are girls until some of them hit puberty and develop male external reproductive organs.
survivornet.com
A Mother’s Nightmare As Twin Newborn Girls are Diagnosed with Eye Cancer Just Three Days Apart: How They Made It Through
Maryann Oakley from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was overjoyed when she delivered two healthy twin girls back in December 2017. Then they were both diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare type of eye cancer. Battling cancer together, the twins, now age 4, luckily made it through. But just last March, sadly Eve’s cancer...
Hospital accused of ‘cover up’ after review finds failings in delivery of baby born with brain damage
Hospital authorities in Wales have been accused of attempting to cover up failings in the delivery of a baby born with significant brain damage.Gethin Channon, who was born on 25 March 2019 at Singleton Hospital, in Swansea, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a severe disability that requires 24/7 care.There were complications during his birth, due to him being in an abnormal position that prevented normal delivery, and he was eventually born via caesarean section.An independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which manages Singleton Hospital, found “several adverse features” surrounding Gethin’s delivery that were omitted from or...
Florida Man Accused of Murdering Ex-Wife Who Had Gone to His Home to Pick Up Her Possessions
A Florida man accused of killing his ex-wife and hiding her body on his five-acre property was previously of strangling the victim. Ian Baunach, 43, is locked up at the Hendry County Jail on a count of first-degree murder and other charges, records show. Deputies said they received a report...
Two more 'Green Goblin' gang members hand themselves in after friend is freed without bail for battering and robbing teenage girls on NYC subway: One remains on run with five unidentified
Two more suspected members of the 'Green Goblin' crew of women that robbed and beat two teenage girls while wearing neon green jumpsuits have turned themselves in to police. Ciante Alston, 26, and Emily Soto, 34, handed themselves in on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively after police identified them as being involved in the brutal New York subway attack on October 2.
Grazia
Katie Piper’s Acid Attacker Is On The Run From The Police
The world was left horrified after Katie Piper was attacked with sulphuric acid in 2008. The model, then 24, suffered severe burns that left permanent scarring and was put in an induced coma for almost 12 days as surgeons carried out skin grafts. Now police are once again looking for...
Comments / 1