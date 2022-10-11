ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

DOA Secretary-designee touts efforts to help small businesses through pandemic recovery funds

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured small businesses in Madison and Potosi Wednesday to highlight some of the state’s investments to help businesses recover following the COVID-19 pandemic. Blumenfeld and other local leaders visited businesses on Monroe Street in Madison Wednesday morning and...
MADISON, WI
Multiple tornado touchdowns reported across SE Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported across parts of southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. Initial reports placed tornadoes in the Whitewater, Burlington, Brown Deer and Merton areas. A condensation funnel was reported to be in contact with the ground just south of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 59 near Whitewater at 11:45 a.m.
WISCONSIN STATE
DNR encourages experienced hunters to become hunting mentors

The Wisconsin DNR is encouraging experienced hunters to become mentors to those new to the hobby. The one-on-one mentoring experience gives a chance for new hunters to hunt without going through a hunter safety course first. People with a Mentored Only hunting license must stay within “arm’s reach” of their mentor. Their mentor must be a licensed hunter over the age of 18 who has appropriate hunting approvals like tags, licenses, or permits and must comply with hunting laws and regulations.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin sheriffs’ advice for voters: Ignore the rhetoric

MONROE, Wis. — Amid the amped-up rhetoric about crime in the 2022 election, sheriffs on both sides of the aisle implore voters to do the hard work: ignore the talking points and do your homework on the candidates’ records. “It takes work on the voters’ part,” said Green...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
DHS highlights efforts to remove lead from drinking water

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday highlighted statewide efforts to remove lead from the state’s drinking water. The Lead-in-Water Testing and Remediation Initiative helps childcare facilities find and remove lead from drinking water. Typically, children encounter lead from lead paint and paint chips, but 20% of a person’s exposure can come from water, specifically drinking water, the agency said.
WISCONSIN STATE

