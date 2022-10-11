The Wisconsin DNR is encouraging experienced hunters to become mentors to those new to the hobby. The one-on-one mentoring experience gives a chance for new hunters to hunt without going through a hunter safety course first. People with a Mentored Only hunting license must stay within “arm’s reach” of their mentor. Their mentor must be a licensed hunter over the age of 18 who has appropriate hunting approvals like tags, licenses, or permits and must comply with hunting laws and regulations.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO