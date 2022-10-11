Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourerie
Future funding for Diverse Erie is called into question
Future funding for Diverse Erie is called into question. Future funding for Diverse Erie is called into question. Josh Shapiro holds rally at Democratic headquarters …. Josh Shapiro holds rally at Democratic headquarters in Erie. MBA welcomes prominent business leader to Erie for …. MBA welcomes prominent business leader to...
yourerie
9th annual Manufacturing Day at Bayfront Convention Center
9th annual Manufacturing Day at Bayfront Convention …. 9th annual Manufacturing Day at Bayfront Convention Center. Shapiro visits local plumbers training center, expanding …. Shapiro visits local plumbers training center, expanding Pennsylvania's workforce. What will happen to undated mail-in ballots in Pa. …. What will happen to undated mail-in ballots...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Department of Health Provides Latest COVID-19 Health Update
The Erie County Department of Health has released its latest COVID-19 update. From September 26th to October 9th there were 582 cases reported, with a daily average of 42 cases. New case numbers reflect only reported cases and is not a definitive indicator of actual number of cases in Erie County.
yourerie
Erie County Council tours Behrend
"New York Post" reported that Amtrak executives received millions in taxpayer financed bonuses, despite the many issues the business has faced. @LelandVittert and Transport Workers Union chief of staff Gary Peterson discuss. Watch #OnBalance: www.newsnationnow.com/joinus. How is inflation impacting Erie County residents?. How is inflation impacting Erie County residents?. Crawford...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourerie
Tracking the Tropics: Will Atlantic remain quiet after Karl?
After a busy few weeks, tropical activity appears to be slowing down for now. Tracking the Tropics: Will Atlantic remain quiet …. After a busy few weeks, tropical activity appears to be slowing down for now. Living Well: Signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. Living Well: Signs and symptoms of...
Washington Examiner
Black community faith leaders in Pennsylvania drive purpose and opportunity
ERIE, Pennsylvania — Michael Hooks was standing outside the construction site for a new bank along Parade Street in downtown Erie with Bishop Dwayne Brock and Donald Crenshaw. It had been a long time since a small community bank had opened up here to serve the predominantly black neighborhood...
‘People can’t afford to eat’ — How inflation is hitting Erie County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s not just some number tracked by the government — inflation is having real consequences for Americans, including here in Erie County. Inflation essentially is tracked through the Consumer Price Index (CPI) compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It’s a monthly report that compares the price of consumer goods month […]
yourerie
Family Services of NW PA holds annual meeting, highlights rise in behavioral health needs in the Erie community
Family Services of NW PA holds annual meeting, highlights rise in behavioral health needs in the Erie community. Family Services of NW PA holds annual meeting, highlights …. Family Services of NW PA holds annual meeting, highlights rise in behavioral health needs in the Erie community. VIDEO NOW: Tractor-trailer rollover...
RELATED PEOPLE
Channellock in Meadville celebrates local investments with state officials
It’s Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania and state officials celebrated local investments by touring Channellock on Tuesday. More than 300 family-sustaining jobs will stay in Crawford County. A manufacturing company in Meadville, Channellock, received about $3 million from a funding proposal. It’s part of Governor Tom Wolf’s investment in the industry. The investment is to help […]
yourerie
City council unveils $60 million plan to clean up five brownfield projects
City council unveils $60 million plan to clean up five brownfield projects. City council unveils $60 million plan to clean up …. City council unveils $60 million plan to clean up five brownfield projects. Shapiro visits local plumbers training center, expanding …. Shapiro visits local plumbers training center, expanding Pennsylvania's...
yourerie
Millcreek Police implement plan to add body cameras to officers
Millcreek Police implement plan to add body cameras to officers. Millcreek Police implement plan to add body cameras …. Millcreek Police implement plan to add body cameras to officers. Living Well: Signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. Living Well: Signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. Josh Shapiro holds rally at...
yourerie
Men's Golf: Gannon Golden Knights
Josh Shapiro holds rally at Democratic headquarters …. Josh Shapiro holds rally at Democratic headquarters in Erie. MBA welcomes prominent business leader to Erie for …. MBA welcomes prominent business leader to Erie for Manufacturing Day. ZooBoo 2022 kicks off at the Erie Zoo tonight. ZooBoo 2022 kicks off at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Doug Mastriano draws flack from Josh Shapiro for his campaign’s next rally guest
Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s campaign called on Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Wednesday to “un-invite” one of the scheduled headliners for a Mastriano campaign rally in Erie Friday night. According to Mastriano’s promotional materials, conservative commentator and provocateur Jack Posobiec is the scheduled speaker for the 6...
yourerie
Millcreek Supervisors approve resolution for Presque Isle Gateway Plan
Millcreek Supervisors approve resolution for Presque Isle Gateway Plan. Millcreek Supervisors approve resolution for Presque …. Millcreek Supervisors approve resolution for Presque Isle Gateway Plan. City council unveils $60 million plan to clean up …. City council unveils $60 million plan to clean up five brownfield projects. DACA recipients call...
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Seeks to Update Comprehensive Plan
Crawford County is getting ready to begin the process of updating its 2014 Comprehensive Plan. The comprehensive plan is a long-range effort to guide land use and development policies throughout all kinds of communities within the county. The County is seeking the professional services of a consultant to aid in...
yourerie
VIDEO NOW: Tractor-trailer rollover on I-79
Cleanup is underway after a tractor-trailer truck rolled over in Fall River Tuesday evening, sending dozens of watermelons careening out onto a major highway. Cleanup is underway after a tractor-trailer truck rolled over in Fall River Tuesday evening, sending dozens of watermelons careening out onto a major highway. Living Well:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ems1.com
Pa. EMS owner asks 24 municipalities his agency serves to institute tax
WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The owner of the only Meadville-based ambulance service addressed township supervisors at their Tuesday study session with a reminder, a request and a notification. The reminder from Eric Henry, who operates Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS), concerned the duties of townships like West Mead...
yourerie
Erie to accept construction bids for Ravine Drive bridge
Erie to accept construction bids for Ravine Drive …. Erie to accept construction bids for Ravine Drive bridge. PA gas prices continue to rise while national average …. PA gas prices continue to rise while national average stays level. Boy who’s spent entire life in Chicago hospitals …. A...
erienewsnow.com
Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it’s time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner’s Mower and Plow Sales and Services gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
yourerie
Loving Giving Local: Mystic Mountain Training Center
A one-time ski resort in Crawford County is now a training center for youth. This week, the Loving Giving Local team traveled to the top of Mystic Mountain. Mystic Mountain Training Center is a 40-acre faith-based summer day camp and training center for young people. It’s located on a former ski resort between Mill Village and Cambridge Springs.
Comments / 0