ECU’s homecoming history goes back 86 years
The history of homecoming at East Carolina University dates back to 1936 as alumni, faculty, staff and students are all welcomed to campus to celebrate. ECU’s University Archivist Alston Cobourn, said it all started back in 1936 when the school’s Alumni Association wanted to create an event to invite former students back to the university.
ECU to start Homecoming 2022 with Cannonball Kickoff
East Carolina University will hold the annual Cannonball Kickoff on Oct. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m., on the Main Campus Student Center Lawn to kickoff 2022 Homecoming celebrations. According to the ECU Homecoming website, the event will start with a special performance from both the ECU Marching Pirates and ECU Dance Team at 5 pm. Following the performance, there will be a Homecoming T-shirt giveaway at 5:30 p.m. After this, ECU will hold a short trivia game at 5:45pm, before a movie will be shown.
Captain of the ship to be announced
On Oct. 15, during East Carolina University’s Homecoming Weekend, the Captain of the Ship award winner will be announced at the Homecoming football game. Homecoming Chair Tyree Rubin, junior hospitality management major, joined the Homecoming Committee last year when Captain of the Ship replaced the idea of having a Homecoming Queen and King, Rubin said.
Greenville, October 11 High School 🏐 Game Notice
ECU grad, Greenville native Marye Amanda looks to take over the world of country music
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Marye Amanda is ready for the next chapter. Country music has always been a part of Amanda’s life. Recently, this East Carolina University graduate released her new single, “The Other Girl.” In the interview, Amanda goes into detail about all the musical instruments she can play, the creation of her new […]
ECU should’ve done more to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month
Hispanic Heritage month lasts from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and while a few organizations at East Carolina University held events in recognition of the month, not enough was done to highlight the importance of the month. ECU’s Ledonia Wright Cultural Center (LWCC) held an event in celebration of Hispanic...
Free Halloween event for families coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A spooky-good time is coming to the Greenville Convention Center. This Sunday, the Kidsfest Spooktacular will be taking place at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW. It will be held from 1-5 pm. The event will have a magician, music, Kona Ice, food trucks, face paintings and much more. Admission is free for […]
Touchdown Friday: Week 9 schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Believe it or not, we’re down to the final three weeks of the high school football regular season. Some teams are in a good position to make a postseason appearance, while others have some work to do if they don’t want their season to end Oct. 28. Our Game of the […]
The man behind Pirate football’s new uniforms
The East Carolina University football (3-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) team announced earlier in the season that the team would be debuting new uniforms for the school’s homecoming game against the University of Memphis (4-2, 2-1 AAC). The uniforms were designed by ECU’s senior graphic design major Will Treadaway,...
New program, Reading with a Rapper, coming to Greene Central High with artist Rapsody
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Something unique is coming to Greene Central High. On Friday, the program called Reading with a Rapper will be introduced. There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Rapsody, the four-time Grammy-nominated recording artist and Snow Hill native, will be at the ceremony as well. The program RWAR will have socially […]
‘We are grateful’: Tarboro police remember K9 Titan
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in the East has announced the passing of one of its K9s. The Tarboro Police Department says K9 Titan unexpectedly passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday. Titan was assigned to Lt. Mike Trevathan, the department’s K9 instructor and supervisor. With...
Lawson Creek Park closed two days for MumFest concert
NEW BERN, Craven County — Lawson Creek Park in New Bern will be closed to the public for two days in preparation for the MumFest concert featuring country music artist Jimmie Allen. The park will be closed Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday Oct. 14, 2022. It will reopen Saturday,...
Where will they go on Sundays?
That is the question some First United Methodist Church of Washington congregants are trying to answer as they make their exodus from the church. On Oct. 3, 421 congregants voted on whether to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church (UMC) – 295 voted in favor, but 126 voted to remain. While some say the choice to disaffiliate came down to proper implementation of biblical doctrine and rules from the UMC’s Book of Discipline – others believe the choice was about human sexuality. Specifically, allowing gay marriages to be performed in UMC churches and allowing gay members of clergy.
All-you-can-eat oysters on deck to help fight hunger in ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volunteer group here in the East is looking to eliminate hunger and food insecurity. Soon, the Junior League of Greenville will be celebrating their accomplishments so far and working toward building even more relationships with their annual Roast at the Rock fundraiser. It’s a night...
Pirate Rants 10/12
Editor's Note: The East Carolinian does not endorse the statements made in Pirate Rants. So are we just done talking about Theta Chi? Saying nothing invalidates the victims, it's sick. If you are older than 30 I don’t wanna see you downtown. It’s creepy, go to the Bucc or something....
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina
The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
Where are they now? Gaston Collins Sr
Plymouth native Gaston Collins Sr. has worn many hats throughout his long and ever busy life. From law enforcement and firefighting, to working in the world of corrections and even the funeral home business, Collins’ life has been consistently defined by his hard work and public service. Collins owes...
A Jacksonville community bands together to rescue a child from a dog attack
JACKSNONVILLE, Onslow County — A Jacksonville Neighborhood was on-edge after a dog attack. Neighbors said it took several people, including a school bus driver, to get the dog off of the 8-year-old student as he was getting on the school bus Tuesday morning. The 8-year-olds mother said he will...
4 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina has stunning beaches and charming small cities, but it also has fantastic restaurants, and anyone who has visited this beautiful state before can confirm this. To prove it , here is a list of four amazing pizza places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their exquisite food and impeccable service.
Kinston firefighters teaching kids to be safe around fires
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – It is National Fire Safety Week, a time dedicated to reminding people to be safe around flames. One local group is educating future generations on how to avoid the harm that comes with fires. The Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue said they hold a fire safety open house each year […]
