ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Marvin Bagley suffers non-contact injury

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDrmA_0iVIUads00

Clemente Almanza: Marvin Bagley III slipped on the floor and suffered a non-contact knee injury early in the 1Q Being helped off the floor

Source: Twitter @CAlmanza1007

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Marvin Bagley III sidelined by a frightening non-contact knee injury in the Pistons preseason game.

➡️ https://t.co/J4zOK4Su0v pic.twitter.com/BfdAeiRt8y11:55 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMTvk_0iVIUads00

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Marvin Bagley III injury: Pistons forward slips awkwardly in preseason game, will undergo MRI on right knee

cbssports.com/nba/news/marvi…10:10 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey said Bogdanovic has a strained calf. He joins Diallo, Knox, Livers and, now, Bagley on the injured list. – 9:38 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey said no update on Bagley yet. “We were looking forward to him getting some work in. We’ll know more tomorrow.” – 9:37 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey said there’s no update on Bagley III. “That’s unfortunate. We’ll find out more tomorrow.” – 9:37 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III will undergo an MRI on his right knee, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 9:34 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

FINAL: OKC 115, DET 99

Killian Hayes: 20p (4-6 from 3) and 7a

Saddiq Bey: 19p, 4r and 4a

CoJo: 11 points

Cunningham: 10p and 8r

Jaden Ivey: 11 points

Obviously, the big news out of today is finding out how bad Bagley’s injury is. Casey likely won’t have an answer tonight. – 9:20 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Final: Thunder 115, Pistons 99.

Detroit drops its third straight game of the preseason, and even worse, Marvin Bagley suffers a knee injury.

The preseason finale is on Thursday against the Grizzlies. – 9:19 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Marvin Bagley III (right knee) won’t return tonight – 7:47 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III suffered a right knee injury and will not return to tonight’s game. – 7:42 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Pistons say Bagley (right knee) will not return. – 7:42 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Bagley (right knee) will not return, per Pistons. – 7:42 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Marvin Bagley III exited the game with an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/elnyMcWGYS7:24 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKNNF_0iVIUads00

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Marvin Bagley injury did not look good.

Jalen Duren subs in for a Cade, Ivey, Saddiq, Beef Stew, Duren lineup – 7:17 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Duren is in for Bagley. – 7:16 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Duren comes in for Bagley. – 7:15 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Marvin Bagley III slipped and appeared to injure his right knee. He’s being helped off the floor. – 7:14 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Marvin Bagley just took a spill and he’s hurt. He can’t put any pressure on that right leg. He’s being helped off the court by Buddy Boeheim and Isaiah Stewart. – 7:14 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Marvin Bagley came down hard on his right knee, maybe on a wet spot. Barely putting weight on it. Going straight to the locker room – 7:14 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Marvin Bagley III slipped on the floor and suffered a non-contact knee injury early in the 1Q

Being helped off the floor – 7:14 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Marvin Bagley slipped on the floor, did a serious split and looks to have really hurt his knee. He’s getting helped up. – 7:13 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons starters: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley.

Bojan bogdanovic hasn’t been out for warmups, and neither has Isaiah Livers. So I’m assuming they’re out. – 6:56 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Tonight’s starters:

Cade Cunningham

Jaden Ivey

Saddiq Bey

Marvin Bagley III

Isaiah Stewart – 6:56 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

#Pistons starters: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bagley and Stewart. – 6:53 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III on his career: “It’s been a lot of ups and downs. A lot of lessons I had to learn and go through.”

More on his Kings tenure, why he re-signed with Detroit, goals, and why Cade Cunningham can be an All-Star on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/marvin-b…12:41 PM

Omari Sanfoka II: Bagley is in pain. Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Buddy Boeheim are helping him off of the floor -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 11, 2022

Marvin Bagley: It’s been a lot of ups and downs. A lot of lessons I had to learn and go through. At the end of the day, something I learned is it’s not about what I want. It’s what God wants and his will. That’s how I approach every day. I learned a lot of lessons in Sacramento that I can take with me for the rest of my career. I’m grateful for every moment. I’m grateful for being here still on an NBA team and still playing basketball, which I’ve loved to do since I was a young kid. I count those blessings, appreciate them, and don’t take them for granted. -via HoopsHype / October 11, 2022

Marvin Bagley: He’s going to do what Cade does. Cade’s a great player. He’s an All-Star-level player. When I first got here, I saw that really quickly. It’s fun playing with a guy like that whose IQ is high up there and who’s unselfish like him, who can do so many things out there and open up things for the rest of us. I’m excited to see the season he’ll have and what we have as a group. -via HoopsHype / October 11, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
NBA

Hayes shines but Pistons hold their breath as Bagley suffers knee injury

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 115-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena. THINNED OUT – Remember a month ago when the question was how the Pistons were going to find time for five big men? Not to worry. The Pistons traded Kelly Olynyk to reduce their surplus of big men to a four-man cohort and now two of them are injured. Nerlens Noel has yet to be cleared with plantar fasciitis and Marvin Bagley III went down with what the team said was a right knee injury less than a minute into Tuesday’s preseason loss. Bagley put almost no weight on his right leg as teammates helped him up and to the locker room. That left the Pistons with only Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren as big men and Duren picked up three quick fouls when he took Bagley’s spot and put up four points and four rebounds in seven first-quarter minutes. If Noel isn’t back soon and if Bagley is out for any length of time, Dwane Casey’s plans for lineups with two big men are likely out the window – or at least severely limited. The Pistons are also without Alec Burks (rehabilitating from April ankle surgery), Isaiah Livers (hip) and Kevin Knox (calf) and Bojan Bogdanovic also sat out Tuesday’s game, though there was no news of an injury. Duren, who grabbed 14 rebounds in the preseason opener at New York before missing Friday’s game at New Orleans with shoulder soreness, again collected double-digit rebounds with five points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Bagley Iii
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Isaiah Livers
Person
Cade Cunningham
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls observations: Williams, Vučević lead way vs. Bucks

The Chicago Bulls closed the 2022 preseason with a 3-1 record after taking down the Milwaukee Bucks 127-104 in a short-handed affair on both sides. 1. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each took rest days for the Bulls after averaging 24.7 and 21.8 minutes per game, respectively, in the team’s first three preseason contests. That cleared the way for Coby White and Dalen Terry to enter the starting lineup.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Patrick Williams Leads Bulls to Win in Preseason Finale

The Chicago Bulls played their final preseason game Tuesday against their division rival Milwaukee Bucks. Stars Zach aVine and DeMar DeRozan sat out to rest up for the real deal, which gave head coach Billy Donovan clear looks at the battles for final roster spots. The Bulls started Ayo Dosunmu,...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL doubles down on roughing the passer call against Grady Jarrett

By now, just about everyone in sports media has given their take on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett’s sack on Tom Brady at the end of Sunday’s loss in Tampa Bay. What appeared to be a third-down stop by Jarrett was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty. Most NFL analysts couldn’t believe the officials would make such a questionable call at such a critical moment in the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vertical#Cbs Nba#Livers#Okc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star point guard says visit to UNC went great

The UNC basketball program is hoping to add to future recruiting classes as they are hosting several recruiting prospects here this Fall in Chapel Hill. Already a few prospects have made their way on campus to visit and among them is five-star point guard Elliott Cadeau. The Link Academy product out of Branson, Missouri is ranked as a top 10 player in the 2024 class and the top point guard overall in that recruiting cycle. Cadeau recently visited UNC for the ‘Live Action’ event this weekend and he came away impressed with the visit. The recruit told Dushawn London of 247Sports that the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy