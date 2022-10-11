Marvin Bagley suffers non-contact injury

Clemente Almanza: Marvin Bagley III slipped on the floor and suffered a non-contact knee injury early in the 1Q Being helped off the floor

Marvin Bagley III sidelined by a frightening non-contact knee injury in the Pistons preseason game.

Casey said Bogdanovic has a strained calf. He joins Diallo, Knox, Livers and, now, Bagley on the injured list. – 9:38 PM

Casey said no update on Bagley yet. “We were looking forward to him getting some work in. We’ll know more tomorrow.” – 9:37 PM

Casey said there’s no update on Bagley III. “That’s unfortunate. We’ll find out more tomorrow.” – 9:37 PM

FINAL: OKC 115, DET 99

Killian Hayes: 20p (4-6 from 3) and 7a

Saddiq Bey: 19p, 4r and 4a

CoJo: 11 points

Cunningham: 10p and 8r

Jaden Ivey: 11 points

Obviously, the big news out of today is finding out how bad Bagley’s injury is. Casey likely won’t have an answer tonight. – 9:20 PM

Final: Thunder 115, Pistons 99.

Detroit drops its third straight game of the preseason, and even worse, Marvin Bagley suffers a knee injury.

The preseason finale is on Thursday against the Grizzlies. – 9:19 PM

Jalen Duren subs in for a Cade, Ivey, Saddiq, Beef Stew, Duren lineup – 7:17 PM

Marvin Bagley III slipped on the floor and suffered a non-contact knee injury early in the 1Q

Pistons starters: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley.

Bojan bogdanovic hasn’t been out for warmups, and neither has Isaiah Livers. So I’m assuming they’re out. – 6:56 PM

Tonight’s starters:

Cade Cunningham

Jaden Ivey

Saddiq Bey

Marvin Bagley III

Isaiah Stewart – 6:56 PM

#Pistons starters: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bagley and Stewart. – 6:53 PM

Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III on his career: “It’s been a lot of ups and downs. A lot of lessons I had to learn and go through.”

More on his Kings tenure, why he re-signed with Detroit, goals, and why Cade Cunningham can be an All-Star on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/marvin-b… – 12:41 PM

Marvin Bagley: It’s been a lot of ups and downs. A lot of lessons I had to learn and go through. At the end of the day, something I learned is it’s not about what I want. It’s what God wants and his will. That’s how I approach every day. I learned a lot of lessons in Sacramento that I can take with me for the rest of my career. I’m grateful for every moment. I’m grateful for being here still on an NBA team and still playing basketball, which I’ve loved to do since I was a young kid. I count those blessings, appreciate them, and don’t take them for granted. -via HoopsHype / October 11, 2022

Marvin Bagley: He’s going to do what Cade does. Cade’s a great player. He’s an All-Star-level player. When I first got here, I saw that really quickly. It’s fun playing with a guy like that whose IQ is high up there and who’s unselfish like him, who can do so many things out there and open up things for the rest of us. I’m excited to see the season he’ll have and what we have as a group. -via HoopsHype / October 11, 2022