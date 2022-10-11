ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

eastidahonews.com

New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello

POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Rigby angler sets new Idaho hybrid trout record

BOISE, Idaho — There is a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in the State of Idaho. On Oct. 4, Rigby angler Hailey Thomas hooked a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid while fishing Henrys Lake. According to Idaho Fish and Game, Thomas' hybrid smashes the previous state record of 30...
IDAHO STATE
Rexburg, ID
Idaho Lifestyle
Rexburg, ID
eastidahonews.com

Tree catches fire in downtown Idaho Falls causing traffic delays

IDAHO FALLS — A tree was damaged after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Idaho Falls causing traffic delays. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a fire near the intersection of North Yellowstone Highway and D street. Firefighters were able to knock out the tree fire within five minutes.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Speeding man on Bullet bike leads police on chase

REXBURG — A man speeding on a Bullet bike led police on a short chase Monday night before officers called off the pursuit. It began around 10:05 p.m. when a Rexburg officer tried to pull the rider over on Main Street for speeding. The man refused to stop and took off, according to Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rexburg man killed while fighting in Ukraine

BOISE (KIVI) — Dane Partridge from Rexburg was killed while fighting in Ukraine as a volunteer, according to a Facebook page shared by his sister. A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that an American had been killed in the Donbas region of Ukraine. Partridge, who had...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Public invited to attending meeting on I-15/US-20 Connector project

RIGBY — The Idaho Transportation Department will host a public scoping meeting for the I-15/US-20 Connector project on Oct. 18. ITD is initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for the I-15/US-20 Connector project. The EIS will analyze three alternatives (E3, H2 and the no-build) from the Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot Planning and Zoning chief resigns

Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert has resigned from the city and the position is now open to applicants who are interested in the job. Hibbert turned in his resignation to Mayor Marc Carroll about a week and a half ago.
BLACKFOOT, ID
svinews.com

Police seek suspect in gas station theft

JACKSON (WNE) — Jackson police are looking for a suspect who took the keys to a local gas station on Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:02 p.m. Friday, a man entered the Shell gas station located at 580 W. Broadway, Lt. Russ Ruschill of the Jackson Police Department said, and purchased some small items.
JACKSON, WY

