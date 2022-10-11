Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello
POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a remarkable couple who has changed others ‘for the better’
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about Joe and Belinda Baird, a couple in Pocatello who has made a difference to those...
Rigby angler sets new Idaho hybrid trout record
BOISE, Idaho — There is a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in the State of Idaho. On Oct. 4, Rigby angler Hailey Thomas hooked a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid while fishing Henrys Lake. According to Idaho Fish and Game, Thomas' hybrid smashes the previous state record of 30...
eastidahonews.com
Students ‘disciplined’ after video of local school attack goes viral online
IDAHO FALLS – Three students were disciplined after a video showing a fight in the hallways at Thunder Ridge High School went viral. Preslie Bauer, a sophomore at Thunder Ridge, was at school during her lunch hour on Oct. 4 when three girls came up to her and reportedly tried to pick a fight, says Aubree Tinoco, Preslie’s mother.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Dylan Rounds’ parents share new details about their missing son’s boots, phone, pistol and more
IDAHO FALLS — The parents of a missing man from eastern Idaho are releasing new details about their son’s disappearance and what they’ve learned since he vanished in May. Dylan Rounds, who turned 20 on Aug. 1, was farming in the desert town of Lucin, Utah. His...
eastidahonews.com
Tree catches fire in downtown Idaho Falls causing traffic delays
IDAHO FALLS — A tree was damaged after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Idaho Falls causing traffic delays. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a fire near the intersection of North Yellowstone Highway and D street. Firefighters were able to knock out the tree fire within five minutes.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
eastidahonews.com
Speeding man on Bullet bike leads police on chase
REXBURG — A man speeding on a Bullet bike led police on a short chase Monday night before officers called off the pursuit. It began around 10:05 p.m. when a Rexburg officer tried to pull the rider over on Main Street for speeding. The man refused to stop and took off, according to Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg man killed while fighting in Ukraine
BOISE (KIVI) — Dane Partridge from Rexburg was killed while fighting in Ukraine as a volunteer, according to a Facebook page shared by his sister. A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that an American had been killed in the Donbas region of Ukraine. Partridge, who had...
eastidahonews.com
Woman issues plea to drivers after rock flies through windshield and smashes her face
IDAHO FALLS — Even though it has been nearly three years, it’s still difficult for Brandy Jo Furniss to talk about what happened. The young mother, working as a hospice nurse, was on her way to see a patient on an afternoon in November 2019. Driving down County Line Road, she remembers praying and thanking for such a beautiful day.
eastidahonews.com
Public invited to attending meeting on I-15/US-20 Connector project
RIGBY — The Idaho Transportation Department will host a public scoping meeting for the I-15/US-20 Connector project on Oct. 18. ITD is initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for the I-15/US-20 Connector project. The EIS will analyze three alternatives (E3, H2 and the no-build) from the Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study.
Post Register
Blackfoot Planning and Zoning chief resigns
Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert has resigned from the city and the position is now open to applicants who are interested in the job. Hibbert turned in his resignation to Mayor Marc Carroll about a week and a half ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
svinews.com
Police seek suspect in gas station theft
JACKSON (WNE) — Jackson police are looking for a suspect who took the keys to a local gas station on Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:02 p.m. Friday, a man entered the Shell gas station located at 580 W. Broadway, Lt. Russ Ruschill of the Jackson Police Department said, and purchased some small items.
Comments / 0