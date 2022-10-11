ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

thelocalvoice.net

James Meredith Honored by University of Mississippi Student Organization

Columns Society class named for civil rights icon who integrated university 60 years ago. A distinguished student organization at the University of Mississippi has selected James Meredith as the namesake for its 2022-23 class of members. On October 1, 1962, Meredith became the first African American to enroll at the university.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Family Business Owners Support Future Generations

Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Sardis chamber has new president, litter out of control

The litter in Sardis is out of control. It is ridiculous for the town to cut the grass on the entrance and exit ramps on I-55 without picking up the litter first. It is cut into thousands of pieces – everything from McDonald’s bags to plastic bottles, dirty diapers, and any number of things that I won’t mention.
SARDIS, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Distinguished Alumni to Share Insights at University of Mississippi Honors Convocation

Members of Barksdale family also returning for Honors College’s 25th anniversary. A trio of successful Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College alumni are returning to the University of Mississippi on Thursday, October 13 for the fall Honors Convocation. The theme for the convocation is “The Transformational Power of Honors Education...
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Old cotton gin development rebrands as Old Towne Parish

Renovation of the inside of the old historic Cotton Gin in Olive Branch is about halfway finished and developers say the restaurants and bars should be ready to open this spring. “We are getting closer,” said Cliff McLemore. “We have made a lot of progress inside and outside.”
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
bulletintimesnews.com

Teachers Given Tenure with Hardeman County Schools

The Hardeman County School Board recognized teachers who met the eligibility to attain tenure at the meeting on October 6. For a director of schools to recommend a teacher be granted tenure by the local board of education, the teacher must first be eligible under the law. . . .
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
vinepair.com

A Mississippi College Town Dominated by Football, Oxford’s Drinking Scene Punches Above Its Weight

The first time I went to Oxford, Miss., was in 2008 when I attended the Southern Foodways Alliance Fall Symposium, an annual gathering of chefs, writers, artists, scholars, bartenders, distillers, and those with a passion for the diverse food cultures of the American South for a weekend of conversations, lectures, and presentations paired with excellent food and drink. That year’s theme was, fittingly, “Southern Drinkways,” and over the next decade I continued to return to Oxford every fall. Each time I wandered the aisles of Square Books, ascended the narrow staircase leading to the upstairs bar at City Grocery, or made one last late-night stop for fried chicken-on-a-stick at the 4 Corners Chevron, I felt like a welcome regular. The nostalgic lure of a college town in autumn is strong and I understand why Oxford is known as the Velvet Ditch, the kind of place that’s “easy to fall into and hard to crawl out of.”
OXFORD, MS
yalnews.com

City-Wide Yard Sale Is Saturday

WATER VALLEY – An idea shared on social media back in August to gauge interest for a city-wide yard sale will come to fruition Saturday with over three dozen locations signed up and several stops featuring items from multiple families. Water Valley Sale Day is scheduled from 7 a.m. until noon, but many participants have extended the hours and a few plan to have a two-day sale that starts Friday.
WATER VALLEY, MS
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Photo Gallery: Square Jam in downtown Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. -- It was a packed Oxford Square on Friday evening as the Ole Miss men's and women's basketball teams both got to show out and show off their skills in downtown Oxford for Square Jam. In the events that unfolded, Robert Allen took the crown in a game...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning Mid-Southerners about a new scam that’s being seen across the country. Scammers are disguising themselves a little differently than the usual suspects of the IRS or Social Security. The cover that scammers are hiding under is the Consumer...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant

Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Fire Responds to Porch Fire

The Oxford Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 515 South 11th Street this afternoon. According to fire officials, the call came in around noon. When firefighters arrived, they discovered the front porch was on fire. The residents were at home at the time of the fire. There were...
OXFORD, MS

