Fort Walton Beach, FL

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for Oct. 16-22

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Former Destin area man sentenced to 11 years for alleged scheme

DESTIN, Fla. – A former Destin area man has been sentenced to federal prison on charges related to an alleged investment fraud scheme and money laundering, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. John E. Acker, 53, formerly of Santa Rosa Beach, was sentenced...
DESTIN, FL
Fentanyl, heroin seized during traffic stops: WCSO

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of unrelated traffic stops has led to drug charges against two men, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on September 21, its deputies and VICE/Narcotics investigators conducted a traffic stop on a white sedan near the intersection of Persimmon Street and Cedar Avenue in Choctaw Beach. During the traffic stop, the reported driver of the vehicle, Jonathon Scott Hataway, 28, was allegedly found to be in possession of 27 grams of marijuana and 57 grams of fentanyl, the WCSO said.
WALTON COUNTY, FL

