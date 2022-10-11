Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Shelter-in-place lifted for Clarkston elementary, middle school students
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The shelter-in-place issued for Clarkston Junior High School and Clarkston Elementary has been lifted the school says. In an alert to family, the districts tells parents that the investigation at Clarkston Junior High School is complete. In an email to parents Thursday morning, Clarkston school...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan CSATF asking for colleges and universities to establish Election Day as school holiday
The Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force (CSATF) is asking the state’s colleges and universities to establish Election Day as a school holiday. The request was made by the Michigan CSATF in a letter to the presidents of colleges and universities in the state. The goal is to further civic engagement in campus communities. It asks that the request be followed prior to the statewide general election on November 8.
Tv20detroit.com
Fall fun, Motor City Comic Con and Red Wings among events this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fall fun is in full swing this weekend in metro Detroit. From haunted attractions to cider mill experiences, there is something to do for all ages. In addition to fall events, Motor City Comic Con returns for its second event of the year, and the Detroit Red Wings open the regular season at home.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan construction worker among Hurricane Ian victims after clinging to tree
GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 35-year-old man from Michigan who was working construction in Florida has been identified as one of the victims of Hurricane Ian. The body of Craig Markgraff Jr. was found by rescue crews on Oct. 4, five days after he was reported missing. He was last seen clinging to a tree on Sept. 29 as he tried escaping floodwaters. His death has been ruled a drowning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations. Along with revoking the license of Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, the board, which is part of...
Tv20detroit.com
Invasive algae forms monstrous mats of muck along Lake Saint Clair
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Florida, it is well-known for killing native plants and turning lakes and waterways into mucky messes. Now, it is in Lake Saint Clair. Michael Skupin first noticed it in 2020. At the time water surrounded his condo association’s docks, but he could see a small amount of mucky algae. He took a picture. He didn’t imagine what would happen in less than two years.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan adds 12,548 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 152 deaths
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 12,548 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,793 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Police investigating reported freeway shooting
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a reported freeway shooting. MSP says the victim was traveling northbound on the Lodge near Wyoming around 4:50 a.m. when he swerved and swiped the driver’s door of a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash. Police say...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tv20detroit.com
'It's just sickening': Veterinarian accused of animal abuse in Ray Township
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a heinous case of animal abuse in Ray Township. Their evidence includes a YouTube video of a German Shepherd being slammed and choked by its owner. Police believe the man responsible is a local veterinarian. A man...
Tv20detroit.com
Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan's auto no-fault was meant to lower insurance costs, but did it?
(WXYZ) — Michigan continues to have the second highest auto insurance rates in the country. The average car insurance rate in Michigan is $2,639 per year, which is 70% higher than the national average of $1,483, according to insurance quote company The Zebra. In 2019, the Republican-controlled Legislature and...
Tv20detroit.com
President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy. They said the utilities haven’t made enough improvements in reliability and safety. People who live in Detroit's Belmont neighborhood said their power...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
2 fishermen indicted for allegedly cheating during Lake Erie fishing tournament
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Officials in Ohio announced that two men were charged after they allegedly cheated last month during a Lake Erie fishing tournament. According to a news release, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said 42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky were each charged with one count of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and unlawful ownership of wild animals for an incident that occurred during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament.
Tv20detroit.com
Independent investigators ask Oxford high tragedy witnesses to speak out this week
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “It 100% could have been prevented,” Payton Diem, an Oxford High School graduate, said. Payton Diem was a senior at Oxford High School last November when investigators say a 15-year-old student shot and killed four classmates and injured eight other people. Her friend...
Tv20detroit.com
Crumbley defense files new motion, asks to limit information to parents of students killed
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The parents of the boy accused of shooting his classmates at Oxford High School want to limit who knows what about their court proceedings. Their defense team filed a motion to stop the flow of information to any parent whose child wasn’t killed during the mass shooting.
Tv20detroit.com
Ex-patients of Michigan cancer doctor outraged warnings weren't shared
(WXYZ) — Patients of a Michigan cancer doctor are furious that Ascension Hospital never shared warnings signs that the physician was performing unnecessary radical hysterectomies, according to internal reviews, putting patients at risk. Dr. Vinay Malviya was a once-renowned gynecologic oncologist who practiced medicine until 2021. As 7 Action...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
Oakland County Sheriff promises arrests for school threats as three more are reported today
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 14-year-old Oxford Township boy Wednesday after he posted photos on social media of three handguns and made claims he would kill people of Jewish descent. Wednesday evening, Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted by an FBI agent who informed...
Tv20detroit.com
Local vet under investigation after disturbing online video shows alleged animal abuse
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting an investigation after a disturbing video featuring alleged animal abuse was posted online late Tuesday night. In a press conference Wednesday, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel shared details about what he calls “disturbing” video....
Comments / 0