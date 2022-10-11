Charles Meyer took the top in the, Restored to Original Class, with his 1930 Pontiac, Steve Goodman of Carthage, Mo., was second with is 1970 Plymouth Duster and David Hudson of Quapaw, Okla., was the third-place winner with his 1970 Chevy Nova. There were 73 entries in the car show. Jim Swopes of El Dorado Springs Mo., was the winner of the, Vintage to 1959 Class, competition with his 1934…

CARTHAGE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO