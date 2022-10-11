Read full article on original website
PSU Collegio
Musicians From Pitt State to be Featured on PBS
Two musicians from Pittsburg will be featured in a nationally syndicated PBS show, featuring the Springfield Symphony Orchestra from Springfield, MO. PSU professor Robert Kehle and graduate student Jonathan DeSoto Jr both performed earlier this year with the Springfield Orchestra, with the performance being shown on Ozarks Public Television Oct. 6th and 9th.
PSU Collegio
Volleyball drops both games over weekend
This past weekend, Gorilla Volleyball hosted two home conference games. They played University of Nebraska Kearney on Friday Oct. 7, then Fort Hays State University on Saturday Oct. 8. They lost both games, 0-3 to UNK, and a hard fought match to FHSU 2-3. “This weekend provides us the opportunity...
fortscott.biz
The Haunting of Belltown Comes to Fort Scott
Travis and Jennifer Sawyer and some of their friends came up with a Halloween event that will take place starting this evening at Riverfront Park on Fort Scott’s North National Avenue. The two-evening event is called the Haunting of Belltown. “Travis and I and our friends thought up this...
columbusnews-report.com
Annual Columbus Day car show winners announced
Charles Meyer took the top in the, Restored to Original Class, with his 1930 Pontiac, Steve Goodman of Carthage, Mo., was second with is 1970 Plymouth Duster and David Hudson of Quapaw, Okla., was the third-place winner with his 1970 Chevy Nova. There were 73 entries in the car show. Jim Swopes of El Dorado Springs Mo., was the winner of the, Vintage to 1959 Class, competition with his 1934…
fortscott.biz
Ascension Via Christi to close Fort Scott clinic, Girard Medical Center steps in
Ascension Via Christi will be closing its Family Medicine clinic in Fort Scott as of Nov. 11. On the heels of that closing, Girard Medical Center is planning to reopen its practice in Ascension Via Christi clinic’s current location at 109 S. Main St, which will be staffed by Katrina Burke, MD, the clinic’s current physician provider.
Spookhouse List from Joplin News First, NOT kid-friendly
JOPLIN METRO AREA — We have compiled a list of area spook houses and haunts linked to directions to make your night of terror with friends a little easier. This list only includes intense locations. We do NOT recommend for kids. Click for our KID FRIENDLY list, it’s called Drive-By Halloween Light Display list from Joplin News First. Joplin News...
Drive-By Halloween Light Display list from Joplin News First
JOPLIN AREA — We started featuring Christmas and Halloween light displays when COVID kept everyone at home. It’s now 2022 and we building our Halloween list again. Let us know where to go! Be sure to subscribe to our email list and/or mark our page with a bookmark so you don’t miss a story or post! Remember most will turn off...
Via Christi medical clinic to close in Fort Scott, another will move in
Ascension Via Christi is closing a clinic in Fort Scott - but another medical clinic plans to step in.
Carthage Wins on a Field Goal Block for a Touchdown over Joplin on Senior Night
Carthage at home tonight as they host the Joplin Eagles on Senior Night. Carthage would jump out to a 14-0 lead after two Luke Gall touchdowns. One of those touchdowns was set up by a interception by Davion King. But Joplin would answer back after some trickery as Davin Thomas hands it off to Terrance […]
Webb City bounces back with a win over Neosho
Neosho were at home hosting Webb City for their Senior and Pink night game. The Cardinals get a big win on the road 42-21. The Cardinals next game will be at home against Branson, October 21st at 7:00 pm. The Wildcats will end their season on the road against Joplin on October 21st at 7:00 […]
IHOP confirms it’s coming to Pittsburg
There's been discussion about whether or not an IHOP is coming to Pittsburg. Well, there is.
Fatal Miami hit and run latest; autopsy and court updates
An autopsy report reveals the extent of injuries suffered by the victim who died after a Miami hit and run.
fortscott.biz
Fort Scott Get $1.5 Million For U.S. Hwy. 54
FORT SCOTT – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 34 cities across Kansas have been selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System located within city boundaries. The funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes, and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
Webb City school goes into lockdown as precaution, everyone OK
WEBB CITY, Mo. – A Webb City school goes on lockdown as a precaution of two unidentified people with a suspicious box. According to the School District, Franklin Student Center went into lockdown around 11:00 am. They say the suspicious box had images of an assault rifle. Police responded...
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Explosive device found and an old fire truck
PARSONS, Kan. — Labette County deputies responded to 3803 W Main Street in Parsons about a suspicious SUV. When deputies arrived they found 3 people coming out of a storage unit that did not belong to them. Authorities searched the SUV and found a pipe bomb. Two of the people — Daniel Mitchell and Holly Vanwinkle — were arrested on active warrants.
15-year-old Carthage boy found safe
CARTHAGE, Mo — A Carthage teenager reported missing earlier today by the Carthage Police Department, has been found. Carthage PD says 15-year-old Macen M. Routh was located and is reported to be safe. Earlier this afternoon (10/11), Carthage Police sent out a missing child alert, asking for help locating the male teen. Routh was listed […]
Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
Tractor trailer stopped by median cable before crossing into head-on traffic
JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday morning at 3:35 a.m. reports of a tractor trailer facing west in the eastbound passing lane of I-44 near Rangeline alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and Newton County Deputies responded emergency. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. Google Maps screenshot during crash event, I-44, 9.2 mile marker, just east of Rangeline exit. First report from...
Joplin Police surround residence in North Heights Neighborhood, serving a warrant
JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday evening just after 7 p.m. tipsters and residents reported in the North Heights Neighborhood that streets were blocked and Joplin Police were surrounding a residence. On scene we learn JPD were conducting a ‘contain-and-call-out,’ in an attempt to serve a warrant in the 500 block north Joplin. Google Maps screenshot of 500 block north Joplin Ave....
KHP bomb squad determines a metal pipe to be an explosive
KHP bomb squad responds to Labette County, Kansas, determining a metal pipe to be an explosive device.
