Pittsburg, KS

PSU Collegio

Musicians From Pitt State to be Featured on PBS

Two musicians from Pittsburg will be featured in a nationally syndicated PBS show, featuring the Springfield Symphony Orchestra from Springfield, MO. PSU professor Robert Kehle and graduate student Jonathan DeSoto Jr both performed earlier this year with the Springfield Orchestra, with the performance being shown on Ozarks Public Television Oct. 6th and 9th.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
PSU Collegio

Volleyball drops both games over weekend

This past weekend, Gorilla Volleyball hosted two home conference games. They played University of Nebraska Kearney on Friday Oct. 7, then Fort Hays State University on Saturday Oct. 8. They lost both games, 0-3 to UNK, and a hard fought match to FHSU 2-3. “This weekend provides us the opportunity...
HAYS, KS
fortscott.biz

The Haunting of Belltown Comes to Fort Scott

Travis and Jennifer Sawyer and some of their friends came up with a Halloween event that will take place starting this evening at Riverfront Park on Fort Scott’s North National Avenue. The two-evening event is called the Haunting of Belltown. “Travis and I and our friends thought up this...
FORT SCOTT, KS
columbusnews-report.com

Annual Columbus Day car show winners announced

Charles Meyer took the top in the, Restored to Original Class, with his 1930 Pontiac, Steve Goodman of Carthage, Mo., was second with is 1970 Plymouth Duster and David Hudson of Quapaw, Okla., was the third-place winner with his 1970 Chevy Nova. There were 73 entries in the car show. Jim Swopes of El Dorado Springs Mo., was the winner of the, Vintage to 1959 Class, competition with his 1934…
CARTHAGE, MO
Pittsburg, KS
Pittsburg, KS
Pittsburg, KS
fortscott.biz

Ascension Via Christi to close Fort Scott clinic, Girard Medical Center steps in

Ascension Via Christi will be closing its Family Medicine clinic in Fort Scott as of Nov. 11. On the heels of that closing, Girard Medical Center is planning to reopen its practice in Ascension Via Christi clinic’s current location at 109 S. Main St, which will be staffed by Katrina Burke, MD, the clinic’s current physician provider.
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Spookhouse List from Joplin News First, NOT kid-friendly

JOPLIN METRO AREA — We have compiled a list of area spook houses and haunts linked to directions to make your night of terror with friends a little easier. This list only includes intense locations. We do NOT recommend for kids. Click for our KID FRIENDLY list, it’s called Drive-By Halloween Light Display list from Joplin News First. Joplin News...
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Webb City bounces back with a win over Neosho

Neosho were at home hosting Webb City for their Senior and Pink night game. The Cardinals get a big win on the road 42-21. The Cardinals next game will be at home against Branson, October 21st at 7:00 pm. The Wildcats will end their season on the road against Joplin on October 21st at 7:00 […]
WEBB CITY, MO
fortscott.biz

Fort Scott Get $1.5 Million For U.S. Hwy. 54

FORT SCOTT – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 34 cities across Kansas have been selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System located within city boundaries. The funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes, and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Explosive device found and an old fire truck

PARSONS, Kan. — Labette County deputies responded to 3803 W Main Street in Parsons about a suspicious SUV. When deputies arrived they found 3 people coming out of a storage unit that did not belong to them. Authorities searched the SUV and found a pipe bomb. Two of the people — Daniel Mitchell and Holly Vanwinkle — were arrested on active warrants.
PARSONS, KS
Four States Home Page

15-year-old Carthage boy found safe

CARTHAGE, Mo — A Carthage teenager reported missing earlier today by the Carthage Police Department, has been found. Carthage PD says 15-year-old Macen M. Routh was located and is reported to be safe. Earlier this afternoon (10/11), Carthage Police sent out a missing child alert, asking for help locating the male teen. Routh was listed […]
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer stopped by median cable before crossing into head-on traffic

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday morning at 3:35 a.m. reports of a tractor trailer facing west in the eastbound passing lane of I-44 near Rangeline alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and Newton County Deputies responded emergency. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. Google Maps screenshot during crash event, I-44, 9.2 mile marker, just east of Rangeline exit. First report from...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police surround residence in North Heights Neighborhood, serving a warrant

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday evening just after 7 p.m. tipsters and residents reported in the North Heights Neighborhood that streets were blocked and Joplin Police were surrounding a residence. On scene we learn JPD were conducting a ‘contain-and-call-out,’ in an attempt to serve a warrant in the 500 block north Joplin. Google Maps screenshot of 500 block north Joplin Ave....
JOPLIN, MO

