Pork Supply Growth to Remain Limited for Much of 2023
Hog breeding herd as of September 1 was estimated down from the previous quarter as well as 0.6% lower than a year ago. The pig crop through next Feb is expected to decline y/y, suggesting no supply growth through next summer. Steiner and Company produces the Profit Maximizer report on...
Farmers and feed mills advised to safeguard feed quality
Part of ‘battening down the hatches’ in the face of global disruptions, rising costs. Taking steps to mitigate mycotoxins and other contaminants in feed is a top priority post-harvest 2022, as feed mills and livestock farmers seek to get the most value out of every feed dollar, say grain management experts.
Genesus Global Market Report Spain October 2022
Mercedes Vega, Geneesus General Director for Spain, Italy & Portugal. When I wrote the last report I said that we were at prices that we had never seen before, but it has continued to rise to reach 1.722 €/kg live weight and has been repeating for five weeks. Not only have these values never been reached before, but even less after the summer.
Pig Prices Continue to Rise in China, By Dennis Smith , October 12th 2022
Grains are lower with crop ratings improving and traders are squaring up ahead of the supply/demand report scheduled for release later today. I’ve always felt that yield would come in better than expected. The market (corn) eventually convinced me otherwise, but I believe the finishing weather for soybeans was excellent. We have no position in corn while holding a bearish position in soybeans. No other trade rec. Dec wheat appears to be testing a trendline. A move below 890 here signals a move toward 850.
