Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Eli Manning Talks Tua Tagovailoa's Head Injury and How It Compares to His Own Experiences in the NFL

"I always felt safe knowing they were going to look out for what was best for the players," the retired NFL quarterback tells PEOPLE exclusively of his time on the New York Giants Eli Manning understands the risks present as a quarterback in the NFL. In the wake of Tua Tagovailoa's second head injury in just five days, the former New York Giants quarterback shared with PEOPLE his opinion on the NFL's handling of the situation, while comparing the Miami Dolphin QB's experience to his own. "It didn't look good,"...
Dolphins QBs Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of protocols

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Miami quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have completed all of the return-to-play steps required by the NFL and are no longer in the league's recently revised concussion protocols, a person with knowledge of the decisions said Saturday.The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced publicly by the Dolphins. Skylar Thompson will be the starter for Sunday's game against Minnesota. But Tagovailoa getting cleared puts him on track to return for Miami's Oct. 22 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers - the game where the Dolphins will pay tribute...
